CUB RUN, KY – A tragic end came to a desperate search Tuesday morning when 5-year-old Silas Chearer, who had been the subject of a statewide IAN Alert, was found deceased in Hart County, Kentucky. The discovery has left a community in mourning and highlights the ongoing challenges faced by families of children with autism spectrum disorder.

Kentucky State Police issued the IAN Alert at approximately 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, after the young boy was reported missing from his home in Cub Run. Silas, who was diagnosed with autism and was non-verbal, was last seen walking away from his residence around 8 a.m., captured on surveillance footage wearing distinctive pajamas with a milk and cookie design.

The alert triggered an immediate and extensive search operation involving multiple agencies and community members. However, just over an hour after the alert was issued, at approximately 9:20 a.m., KSP confirmed the heartbreaking news that Silas had been found deceased.

The IAN Alert System: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Children

The IAN Alert used in Tuesday’s search represents Kentucky’s newest tool in protecting vulnerable children. Named after Ian Sousis, a 9-year-old boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River in June 2022 after escaping from a children’s home, the alert system was officially implemented in Kentucky in 2025.

Unlike traditional Amber Alerts, which focus on abducted children, the IAN Alert specifically addresses cases involving children under 18 with:

Autism spectrum disorder

Intellectual disabilities

Mental illness

Other conditions that make them prone to wandering

The system was championed by Ian Sousis’s grandmother, Rhonda O’Brien, who worked tirelessly to establish this specialized alert after her grandson’s death. “KSP grieves with this family and the community,” Kentucky State Police said in their official statement about Silas Chearer’s death.

Understanding the Dangers: Why Children with Autism Wander

The tragic outcome in Hart County underscores a frightening reality for families of children with autism. According to the National Autism Association, nearly half of children with autism engage in wandering behavior, also known as elopement, bolting, or running.

Key statistics about autism-related wandering include:

Accidental drowning accounted for 91% total U.S. deaths reported in children with an ASD ages 14 and younger after wandering or elopement between 2009-2011

Children with autism are often drawn to water sources for unknown reasons

Many are non-verbal, making it difficult for them to seek help or respond to searchers

They may not understand danger or respond to their names being called

The Search Operation

Tuesday morning’s search operation demonstrated the rapid response capabilities of the IAN Alert system. Within minutes of Silas being reported missing, multiple agencies mobilized:

Kentucky State Police led the coordination efforts

Local law enforcement from Hart County assisted

Emergency services personnel joined the search

Community members spread the alert through social media

The alert reached thousands of cell phones across the region

Authorities described Silas as 4 feet tall, approximately 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The distinctive description of his milk and cookie pajamas was crucial information shared in the alert.

Community Impact and Response

The loss has deeply affected the tight-knit community of Cub Run, a small rural area in Hart County. Local residents who had joined in spreading the alert and searching for Silas expressed their grief and sympathy for the family on social media platforms.

Kentucky State Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of Silas’s death, citing the ongoing investigation and respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time. The family has requested privacy as they grieve their devastating loss.

Preventing Future Tragedies: Safety Measures for Families

In light of this tragedy, autism safety experts emphasize the importance of preventive measures for families with children prone to wandering:

Immediate Safety Steps:

Secure the home: Install locks, alarms, and barriers on doors and windows

Install locks, alarms, and barriers on doors and windows Use tracking devices: GPS bracelets or shoe inserts can help locate wandering children

GPS bracelets or shoe inserts can help locate wandering children Alert neighbors: Ensure nearby residents know about the child’s condition and wandering risk

Ensure nearby residents know about the child’s condition and wandering risk Create identification tools: Medical ID bracelets with contact information and diagnosis

Medical ID bracelets with contact information and diagnosis Develop emergency plans: Have recent photos and detailed information ready for authorities

Long-term Strategies:

Swimming lessons: Given the high risk of drowning, water safety skills are critical

Given the high risk of drowning, water safety skills are critical Behavioral therapy: Work with professionals to address wandering behaviors

Work with professionals to address wandering behaviors Environmental modifications: Create visual boundaries and safe spaces

Create visual boundaries and safe spaces Community education: Train local first responders about autism-specific search techniques

The Continuing Mission of the IAN Alert

While Tuesday’s outcome was tragic, advocates stress that the IAN Alert system remains a vital tool that has the potential to save lives. The rapid mobilization of resources and community awareness demonstrates the system’s effectiveness in spreading urgent information.

State officials and autism advocates continue to work on improving response protocols and expanding public awareness about the unique challenges faced by children with developmental disabilities. The goal remains to turn future potential tragedies into successful rescues.

Moving Forward

As the Hart County community mourns the loss of young Silas Chearer, his death serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by children with special needs. The IAN Alert system, born from one family’s tragedy, continues to evolve as Kentucky’s newest line of defense for protecting its most vulnerable citizens.

For families dealing with similar challenges, resources are available through:

The National Autism Association’s Big Red Safety Box program

Local autism support groups and advocacy organizations

Kentucky State Police safety education programs

Community first responder training initiatives

While no system can prevent every tragedy, the continued development and refinement of specialized alert systems like the IAN Alert represent hope for families across Kentucky and potentially nationwide as other states consider similar programs.