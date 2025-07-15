The Television Academy unveiled the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, marking the beginning of television’s most prestigious awards season. The announcement ceremony, streamed live from the Wolf Theatre at the Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, celebrated excellence in television programming that aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

Actors Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Brenda Song (Running Point, The Last Showgirl) joined Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego to present this year’s nominations. The full reveal began at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, with viewers able to watch the livestream on Emmys.com and YouTube.

Early Morning Surprises

The Emmy nominations day started with an unexpected twist as two categories were announced early on CBS Mornings during the “What to Watch” segment at approximately 7:47 a.m. ET. The Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Talk Series categories were revealed ahead of the main ceremony, creating early morning buzz in the industry.

Outstanding Reality Competition Program Nominees:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Notably absent from this category was NBC’s The Voice, marking the first time since 2012 that the singing competition has been shut out of the reality competition nominations. The Traitors, last year’s winner in this category, returns to defend its title against veteran competitors.

Outstanding Talk Series Nominees:

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The talk series category saw significant snubs, with both Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers) and Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) failing to secure nominations. This marks a major shift in the late-night landscape recognition.

Industry Expectations and Frontrunners

As the television industry continues to navigate the aftermath of production delays and industry contractions, the 77th Emmy nominations reflect a mix of returning champions and breakthrough newcomers. Industry insiders anticipate strong showings from several categories.

Comedy Series Predictions:

Hacks (HBO Max) – The reigning champion returns as a strong contender

– The reigning champion returns as a strong contender The Bear (FX) – Season 3 eligible, though Season 4 aired after the cutoff

– Season 3 eligible, though Season 4 aired after the cutoff Abbott Elementary (ABC) – The beloved workplace comedy continues its awards momentum

– The beloved workplace comedy continues its awards momentum Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – Steve Martin and Martin Short’s mystery comedy

– Steve Martin and Martin Short’s mystery comedy The Studio (Apple TV+) – A freshman series generating significant buzz

– A freshman series generating significant buzz Nobody Wants This (Netflix) – The romantic comedy sensation

– The romantic comedy sensation What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – Final season recognition expected

– Final season recognition expected Shrinking (Apple TV+) – Jason Segel’s therapy comedy gains traction

Drama Series Predictions:

The White Lotus (HBO) – Returns after missing last year’s ceremony

– Returns after missing last year’s ceremony The Last of Us (HBO) – Video game adaptation phenomenon

– Video game adaptation phenomenon Severance (Apple TV+) – Workplace thriller’s highly anticipated return

– Workplace thriller’s highly anticipated return Andor (Disney+) – Star Wars series earning critical acclaim

– Star Wars series earning critical acclaim Squid Game (Netflix) – Korean drama’s sophomore season

– Korean drama’s sophomore season The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Dystopian drama’s continued relevance

– Dystopian drama’s continued relevance The Diplomat (Netflix) – Political thriller gaining momentum

– Political thriller gaining momentum Slow Horses (Apple TV+) – British spy drama’s growing recognition

Limited Series Expectations:

The Penguin (HBO) – Batman universe expansion starring Colin Farrell

– Batman universe expansion starring Colin Farrell Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) – Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology

– Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology Disclaimer (Apple TV+) – Alfonso Cuarón’s directorial television debut

– Alfonso Cuarón’s directorial television debut Dying for Sex (Wondery) – Podcast adaptation gaining critical attention

– Podcast adaptation gaining critical attention Adolescence (Netflix) – Breakout limited series generating significant buzz

Notable Changes and Industry Impact

This year’s Emmy race reflects significant changes in the television landscape. The eligibility period captured shows still recovering from production delays while showcasing the industry’s resilience. Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego noted that this year’s submissions “reflect the remarkable talent, innovation and breadth that define our industry.”

Abrego emphasized the collaborative nature of television production, stating, “Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community.” This sentiment resonates particularly strongly given the challenges faced by the industry over the past year.

The Road to Emmy Night

Following today’s nominations announcement, the Emmy campaign season shifts into high gear. The voting timeline includes:

Nomination Voting: Completed June 12-23, 2025

Completed June 12-23, 2025 Final Voting Period: August 18-27, 2025

August 18-27, 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Ceremonies: September 6-7, 2025

September 6-7, 2025 77th Primetime Emmy Awards: September 14, 2025

The main ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the ceremony, marking his first time as Emmy host. Bargatze takes over from last year’s father-son hosting duo of Eugene and Dan Levy.

Looking Ahead

As the television industry continues to evolve with streaming services dominating the landscape and traditional networks adapting to new viewing habits, the 77th Emmy Awards represent a snapshot of excellence during a transformative period. The mix of returning favorites and fresh faces in this year’s nominations reflects television’s dynamic nature and its ability to captivate audiences across multiple platforms.

The complete list of nominees across all categories will continue to be updated throughout the day as the Television Academy reveals each category. Industry professionals and television fans alike eagerly await to see which shows and performances will take home television’s highest honors this September.

With the nominations now official, the countdown begins to September 14, when television’s biggest stars will gather to celebrate another year of exceptional storytelling, performances, and technical achievements that continue to elevate the medium to new heights.