In an unprecedented fusion of America’s pastime and NASCAR tradition, Bristol Motor Speedway is preparing to host the MLB Speedway Classic this Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The event features the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves in what promises to be the most attended regular-season baseball game in history.

With more than 85,000 tickets already sold, the event will eclipse the previous MLB single-game attendance record of 84,587.

That record was set on September 12, 1954, at Cleveland Stadium during a doubleheader between the Cleveland team and the New York Yankees.

The historic matchup marks the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee.

A Three-Year Transformation

Converting the iconic NASCAR venue into a baseball field has been no small feat.

The ambitious project took approximately three years to complete, involving significant modifications to the “Last Great Colosseum.”

The transformation required extensive work, including:

Regrading the infield area of the high-banked oval track to meet baseball standards

Removing numerous pit walls, gas pumps, and interior lights

Installing a turf field similar to Toronto’s Rogers Centre

Constructing two separate stages for pregame concerts

Creating a regulation-sized baseball diamond within the 0.533-mile concrete oval

“Converting a high-banked oval racetrack into a world-class baseball field isn’t something you do every day,” said Murray Cook, president of BrightView Sports Turf.

“This project pushed us to get a little creative while maintaining Bristol Motor Speedway’s iconic charm.”

Record-Breaking International Appeal

The Speedway Classic has attracted fans from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and nine countries across four continents.

This global interest underscores the unique appeal of combining two of America’s most beloved sports.

Bristol Motor Speedway, which typically hosts NASCAR races with a capacity of 146,000, has proven its versatility by hosting other major sporting events.

In 2016, it welcomed 156,990 fans for a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup

The event promises to be more than just a baseball game. A full day of entertainment includes:

A pregame concert featuring country music superstar Tim McGraw, Latin sensation Pitbull, and country artist Jake Owen

Performances in the 220,000-square-foot Fan Zone by Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts, and Adam Doleac

A ceremonial first pitch featuring Hall of Famers Chipper Jones (Braves) and Johnny Bench (Reds)

Four U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets conducting a flyover to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday

NASCAR Meets Baseball

The event will feature unique NASCAR-inspired elements to celebrate the venue’s racing heritage:

Both teams will wear special uniforms honoring NASCAR

Players will arrive at the field after taking a lap around the track

A “victory lane” celebration for the winning team with a custom Speedway Classic trophy

NASCAR-themed fan engagement activities throughout the night

“It is going to feel very NASCAR,” said MLB officials. “We are blending baseball with NASCAR.”

High Stakes on the Field

While the spectacle surrounding the game is impressive, both teams have significant motivations on the field.

The Cincinnati Reds enter the game just one game out of the final National League wild card spot, making every game crucial for their playoff push.

The Atlanta Braves, experiencing a disappointing season, could be sellers ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Local Impact and Recognition

The event has brought Northeast Tennessee into the national spotlight.

Local umpire Will Little, a Science Hill High School and Milligan University graduate, will be part of the officiating crew for this historic game.

Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Motor Speedway president, expressed his excitement: “It’s surreal to see, and it’s now game week. People are going to be blown away by what they see.”

Digital Integration

Extending the experience beyond the ballpark, MLB The Show 25 has incorporated special Speedway Classic features.

The game includes a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway stadium and exclusive player cards featuring 99 overall Ronald Acuña Jr., 98 overall Chase Burns, and 98 overall Spencer Strider.

Broadcast Information

The MLB Speedway Classic, presented by BuildSubmarines.com, will air nationally on FOX Sports with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

For those unable to secure tickets to the sold-out event, the broadcast promises to capture the unique atmosphere of baseball at one of NASCAR’s most beloved venues.

This historic event represents more than just a baseball game – it’s a celebration of American sports culture and innovation.

As MLB continues to explore new ways to engage fans and grow the sport, the Speedway Classic stands as a testament to baseball’s enduring appeal and adaptability.