Fastest Infiniti Cars Ever Made – From 0 to Thrill

Infiniti, Nissan’s elite division, is a name synonymous with raw power, sleek designs, and top-tier luxury. This brand doesn’t just make cars; it crafts masterpieces that roar to life with thrilling speed, handle like a dream, and boast the latest tech innovations.

Infiniti’s relentless drive for perfection is evident in every curve and rev of their high-performance machines.

From sedans to coupes and even SUVs, Infiniti’s speed demons promise not just adrenaline-pumping rides but also unparalleled comfort and opulence. For those in the US, an Infiniti isn’t just a car; it’s a statement – a blend of reliability, athleticism, and sheer elegance, all without breaking the bank.

And here’s a fun fact for car enthusiasts: many Infiniti models might wear a Nissan shell, but underneath, they’re infused with that special Infiniti magic, making them faster and more luxurious. So, gear up as we dive into the world of the fastest Infiniti cars ever to hit the tarmac!

Fastest List

1. Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400: A Powerhouse on Wheels

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 isn’t just a car; it’s an adrenaline rush waiting to be unleashed. With its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 heart, it doesn’t just drive; it soars, leaving many in its wake. Whether you’re merging onto a busy freeway or overtaking a slowpoke, this beast ensures you do it with flair and finesse.

But it’s not all about raw power. Step inside, and you’re greeted with a lavish interior that’s been crafted keeping both the driver and passengers in mind.

Infiniti’s cutting-edge safety and entertainment tech further elevate the driving experience, ensuring every journey is as safe as it is enjoyable.

What truly sets the Q50 Red Sport 400 apart is its perfect blend of performance, luxury, and value. And for those moments when the road ahead is clear, its top speed promises pure, unadulterated joy.

Specs & Price Table:

Feature Details Engine 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 Horsepower 400 hp Torque 350 lb-ft (48.3 kg-m) 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) 4.5 seconds Quarter-mile time 13.0 seconds Top Speed 155 mph (249 kph) Price $58,775

For those seeking the thrill of speed combined with luxury, the Q50 Red Sport 400 is a top contender.

2. Infiniti Q60 400 Coupe: Power and Elegance Unleashed

Meet the 2021 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 coupe – a true performer that strikes the perfect balance between power and style. Beneath its sleek exterior lies a beastly 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, churning out an impressive 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. And don’t even get us started on the symphony it creates when you put your foot down.

This powerhouse isn’t just about muscle; it’s a work of engineering art. With its 7-speed automatic transmission, the Q60 Red Sport 400 offers seamless acceleration that’s both exhilarating and smooth, giving you a rush of adrenaline every time you hit the gas.

What’s the proof of its prowess? A jaw-dropping 0-60 mph time of just 4.4 seconds and a quarter-mile pace of 12.8 seconds. Whether you’re carving through winding roads or conquering the straightaways, this coupe delivers an unforgettable driving experience.

And it’s not just about performance – the Q60 Red Sport 400 is a statement of luxury. Starting at $60,200 (including destination fees), it’s not just a car; it’s an experience. Step inside, and you’re welcomed by an interior that’s as sophisticated as it is comfortable. From the meticulously crafted exterior to the opulent interior, this coupe is a true masterpiece in every sense.

So, if you’re looking for a ride that combines power, elegance, and an exhilarating driving experience, the Q60 Red Sport 400 is your answer.

Specs & Price Table:

Feature Details Engine 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 Horsepower 400 hp Torque 350 lb-ft (947.4 kg-m) Transmission 7-speed automatic 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) 4.4 seconds Quarter-mile time 12.8 seconds Starting Price $60,200 (including destination fees)

The Q60 Red Sport 400 – where power meets elegance in a symphony of engineering brilliance.

3. Infiniti M56S: Power Meets Elegance

Step back to 2011 and meet the remarkable 2011 Infiniti M56S – a car that defies expectations and sets the road on fire. With a 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine lurking under its hood, this beast churns out a jaw-dropping 420 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. And when you put your foot down, it’s a symphony of power and precision that propels you from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds.

But it’s not just about speed; the M56S is a blend of power, elegance, and innovation. Completing the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds, it’s a car that doesn’t just rush; it glides. With a starting price of $58,425, this sedan comes packed with a 7-speed automatic transmission that seamlessly handles the power under the hood.

However, the M56S is more than just a fast car; it’s an embodiment of luxury and cutting-edge technology. From its sleek exterior to its cozy cabin, every inch exudes opulence. But it’s not just about looks; it’s about safety too. The M56S doesn’t just meet expectations; it exceeds them, delivering a driving experience that’s as thrilling as it is refined.

Specs & Price Table:

Feature Details Engine 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 Horsepower 420 hp Torque 417 lb-ft (56.5 kg-m) Transmission 7-speed automatic 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) 4.7 seconds Quarter-mile time 13.3 seconds Starting Price $58,425

The 2011 Infiniti M56S – not just a car, but a masterpiece that marries power, elegance, and innovation in one exhilarating package.

4. Infiniti Q60 Cabriolet: Unleash the Wind and Power

Introducing the latest star in the Infiniti lineup: the Q60 Cabriolet. With its modern coupe styling and a touch of luxury, this model is the epitome of sophistication. But don’t let its elegant appearance fool you – it’s packing a punch under the hood.

At its heart lies a commanding twin-turbo 3.7-liter V6 engine, flexing its muscles with an impressive 328 horsepower. Paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, the Q60 Cabriolet doesn’t just perform; it excels.

But what truly sets it apart is its versatility. Available in both hardtop and convertible versions, it’s not just a car; it’s an experience. And when you put the pedal to the metal, it rewards you with an astounding top speed of 155 mph. But wait, there’s more – engage Sport mode, and you can push it to an exhilarating 165 mph.

And let’s not forget about the numbers that truly matter to a car enthusiast. This beauty can go from 0 to 60 mph in just about 4 seconds. Yes, you read that right – 4 seconds of pure, unadulterated power.

Feature Details Engine Twin-Turbo 3.7-liter V6 Horsepower 328 hp Transmission 7-speed automatic Top Speed 155 mph (249.4 kph) Top Speed (Sport Mode) 165 mph (265.5 kph) 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) ~4 seconds Starting Price Price varies (see dealership)

5. Infiniti M35h: Luxury and Power at a Premium

Meet the Infiniti M35h, a true masterpiece that defines the blend of luxury and speed. Priced at over $60,000, this premium vehicle stands tall among the fastest Infiniti models. But there’s more to it than just its price tag.

Behind its sleek exterior lies a powerhouse that marries electric and gas power. With electric motors on both axles and a 9-speed automatic gearbox, the M35h delivers both performance and efficiency. It might not be as lightning-fast as the GT-R, but it holds its own with a remarkable top speed of 155 mph.

What’s truly intriguing is how it defies its weight. Weighing over seven tons, this SUV isn’t your average speedster. But don’t be fooled; beneath its massive frame is a ton of power waiting to be unleashed. With wheels that are 16 inches wide, the M35h grips the road like a champion.

Acceleration? It’s no slouch either. From 0 to 60 mph in just 6 seconds, this SUV surprises even the most seasoned car enthusiasts. And yes, it comes with a trade-off in gas consumption with an average of 23 miles per gallon, but with power like this, who’s complaining?

Feature Details Price Over $60,000 Gas Consumption Average: 23 miles per gallon Electric Motors On both axles Transmission 9-speed automatic Top Speed 155 mph (249.448 kph) Acceleration (0-60 mph) 6 seconds

6. Infiniti G37: Performance and Value in One

Say hello to the Infiniti G37 – a car that knows how to blend performance and affordability into one thrilling package. If you’re craving an exhilarating driving experience without breaking the bank, the G37 is here to deliver.

But don’t mistake its reasonable price for a compromise in power. The G37 packs a punch with its 3.7-liter V6 engine, pumping out a satisfying 270 horsepower. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about the rush you feel when you hit the gas, the confident overtaking maneuvers, and the smile that’s plastered on your face.

And speaking of value, the G37 doesn’t disappoint. With a starting price of around $30,000, it’s a performance car that won’t drain your wallet. But don’t let the price tag fool you – this car means business.

The eight-speed automatic transmission ensures every gear change is seamless and quick, enhancing your overall driving experience. It’s not just about acceleration; it’s about the symphony of power and precision that the G37 offers.

The 2016 model, with its initial 270 horsepower engine, is a force to be reckoned with on the road. It comes with a range of standard features, including stability control, standard brakes, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s a car that’s perfect for those who want a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance.

Feature Details Engine 3.7-liter V6 Horsepower 270 hp Transmission Eight-speed automatic Starting Price Approximately $30,000

7. Infiniti G37 Coupe AWD: Where Comfort Meets Performance

Meet the star of the Infiniti lineup – the G-Series. It’s not just quick; it’s the favorite range of Infiniti vehicles, loved for offering a blend of comfort, performance, and affordability that’s hard to beat. And within this exceptional lineup, the 2013 G37 Coupe AWD stands out as a true contender.

In terms of appearance, the 2013 G37 Coupe holds its own against any vehicle in its category. It’s not just about the exterior; it’s about the experience. With a spacious cabin that provides ultimate comfort for passengers and the power and handling to tackle those winding back roads, this coupe is a driver’s delight.

But it’s not just about the ride; it’s about the reliability. Infiniti automobiles have made their mark in the luxury segment, boasting higher dependability ratings than some of their pricier counterparts. And the best part? They don’t break the bank. With new models starting at around $30,000 after potential discounts, you’re getting luxury without the hefty price tag.

Feature Details Model Year 2013 Starting Price Approximately $30,000

8. Infiniti Q70 3.0d: Power, Performance, and Safety

When it comes to delivering power and performance, the Infiniti Q70 3.0d stands tall with its 325-horsepower V6 engine. This premium vehicle doesn’t just meet expectations; it exceeds them, making it one of the fastest Infiniti vehicles you can lay your hands on.

But it’s not just about raw power; it’s about the technology that accompanies it. With cutting-edge features like Active Noise Cancellation, an Active Front Lighting System, and an Intelligent Rear View Mirror, the Q70 3.0d elevates your driving experience to a whole new level.

Safety is a priority, and the Q70 3.0d takes it seriously. With over 50 safety measures as standard equipment, a navigation system, and a heads-up display that keeps you informed of your speed, this car ensures your safety even in challenging conditions.

And let’s not forget about its agility. Whether it’s dry terrain or challenging situations, the Q70 3.0d handles it all with grace and power. And speaking of power, it sprints from 0 to 60 mph (0-96.5 kph) in just 6 seconds flat. That’s power you can feel and performance you can rely on.

With an introductory pricing ranging from $51,000 to $53,000, the Infiniti Q70 3.0d delivers power, safety, and performance that’s worth every penny.

Feature Details Engine 325-horsepower V6 Features Active Noise Cancellation, Active Front Lighting System, Intelligent Rear View Mirror Safety Over 50 safety measures, navigation system, heads-up display Acceleration (0-60 mph) 6 seconds Introductory Pricing $51,000 to $53,000

9. 1990 Infiniti Q45: Where Power and Elegance Meet

Let’s take a trip back to 1990 when the Infiniti Q45 ruled the roads with its powerful performance and timeless design. This premium car wasn’t just a vehicle; it was a statement of luxury and performance combined.

Under its hood roared a magnificent 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, commanding attention with a staggering 270 horsepower and 292 lb-ft of torque. It wasn’t just about the numbers; it was about the symphony of power that echoed every time you pressed the pedal.

Performance was more than a promise; it was a reality. With a swift 7.1-second sprint from 0 to 60 mph (0-96.5 kph), the Q45 left a trail of admiration in its wake. And let’s not forget its quarter-mile time of 15.3 seconds, a testament to its speed and agility on the road.

The 4-speed automatic gearbox that came as standard was more than just a transmission; it was a conductor of smooth gear changes that elevated the entire driving experience. It wasn’t just about power; it was about refinement.

And while it offered an exhilarating drive, the 1990 Infiniti Q45 was more than just a performance machine. Priced at about $38,000 back then, it embodied the essence of premium quality and elegance. From upscale features to components that enhanced the driving experience, the Q45 delivered on its promise of luxury and excellence.

Feature Details Engine 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 Horsepower 270 hp Torque 292 lb-ft (39.66 kg-m) 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) 7.1 seconds Quarter-mile time 15.3 seconds Price Approximately $38,000

10. 1996 Infiniti I30: Power, Style, and Elegance in One

Step into the past with the 1996 Infiniti I30, a car that effortlessly embodies power, style, and elegance. The front angle view of this beauty reveals a streamlined and sophisticated design that continues to turn heads even today.

Under the hood, a robust 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine takes center stage, producing 190 horsepower. Paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission, this combination powers the I30’s performance with finesse.

When it comes to acceleration, the I30 doesn’t hold back. In under 7.0 seconds, it conquers the 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) sprint, leaving a trail of excitement in its wake. And let’s not forget its prowess on the quarter-mile, completing it in just 15.5 seconds. It’s not just about power; it’s about athletic performance that leaves a lasting impression.

Pricing-wise, the 1996 Infiniti I30 makes its mark with an entry-level model starting at $33,680. Back in 1996, this was a tempting offer that combined power, style, and luxury – an irresistible package that continues to captivate.

Feature Details Engine 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 Horsepower 190 hp Transmission 5-speed automatic 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) Under 7.0 seconds Quarter-mile time 15.5 seconds Starting Price (1996) $33,680

FAQ

1. What contributes to the reputation of Infiniti cars for their performance and speed?

Infiniti cars are renowned for their remarkable performance and speed due to their high-tech engineering, robust engines, and aerodynamic designs. These attributes enable them to achieve impressive acceleration, high peak speeds, and exceptional handling.

2. Are They faster than those of other luxury brands?

Infiniti vehicles often offer comparable performance to other luxury brands. While speed and performance can vary between models and manufacturers, Infiniti cars are designed to provide an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining comfort and elegance.

3. Can I use a fast Infiniti vehicle for daily driving?

Absolutely! Fast Infiniti vehicles are designed to be versatile. Many models come with different driving modes, allowing you to enjoy their dynamic capabilities when desired and easily switch to a more comfortable or efficient mode for everyday driving.

4. What safety features are standard?

Safety remains a top priority even in high-performance Infiniti vehicles. These cars often come equipped with advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and intelligent collision warning systems. These features enhance safety during high-speed maneuvers.

5. Are Infiniti’s fast vehicles fuel-efficient?

Infiniti strives to balance performance and fuel efficiency across its range. While performance-oriented models may consume more fuel, some Infiniti models incorporate fuel-saving technologies like direct injection, turbocharging, and hybrid powertrains to maintain a reasonable level of fuel efficiency.

Final Words

From the drawing board to the open road, Infiniti’s commitment to perfection is evident in every detail. So, whether you’re seeking heart-pounding speed or a luxurious driving experience, Infiniti has a model that’s tailored to meet your desires.