In a disturbing incident that left parents and social media users stunned, the beloved Sesame Street character Elmo’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on Sunday, July 13, 2025, and used to spread vile antisemitic messages and racist content.

The breach of the iconic children’s character’s account, which boasts over 647,000 followers, resulted in a series of shocking posts that remained visible for approximately 30 minutes before being deleted.

The Shocking Content

The hacked account posted several disturbing messages that included:

Explicit calls for violence against Jewish people, including the phrase “Kill all Jews”

Antisemitic conspiracy theories claiming “Jews control the world”

Profane attacks on President Donald Trump, calling him Netanyahu’s “puppet”

References to Jeffrey Epstein files with vulgar language directed at Trump

Racist slurs in replies to other X users

The hackers also demanded that President Trump “RELEASE THE FILES,” apparently referencing the controversial Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Official Response from Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, quickly confirmed the security breach.

In an official statement to multiple news outlets, a spokesperson said: “Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account.”

By Sunday evening, it appeared that control had been restored, with all offensive posts deleted from the account.

Social Media Reactions

The incident prompted immediate reactions from politicians, journalists, and social media users across the political spectrum:

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) wrote: “I’m forever scarred … by @elmo. Words I never expected to utter.”

wrote: “I’m forever scarred … by @elmo. Words I never expected to utter.” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) quipped: “See what happens when you defund PBS @elmo”

quipped: “See what happens when you defund PBS @elmo” HuffPost Deputy Editor Philip Lewis remarked: “I thought we all agreed @elmo is off limits.”

remarked: “I thought we all agreed @elmo is off limits.” Washington Reporter Editor Matthew Foldi joked darkly: “Elmo would win at least 10% in a nationwide Democratic primary based on these tweets alone.”

Security Concerns for Children’s Content

The hacking of Elmo’s account raises serious concerns about the security of social media accounts associated with children’s content.

With millions of children and parents following accounts like Elmo’s for educational and entertaining content, the incident highlights vulnerabilities in platform security.

Key concerns include:

The ease with which hackers can compromise high-profile accounts

The potential exposure of young audiences to harmful content

The need for enhanced security measures for accounts targeting children

The rapid spread of offensive content before it can be removed

Context: Elmo and PBS Under Political Scrutiny

The hacking incident comes at a time when PBS and Sesame Street face political challenges.

President Trump had recently criticized PBS, the network that has featured Sesame Street for over 50 years, raising concerns about potential funding cuts.

Earlier this year, a fake LinkedIn post claiming Elmo had been “laid off due to federal budget cuts” went viral, highlighting public anxiety about the future of the beloved children’s program.

The Jeffrey Epstein Connection

The hacker’s references to Jeffrey Epstein files appear to be connected to ongoing conspiracy theories and political debates.

The FBI and Department of Justice have stated there is no evidence supporting various conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death in 2019 and his alleged clientele.

The incident represents the latest attempt to challenge or mock the Trump administration over the handling of supposed “Epstein files.”

Platform Response and Investigation

X (formerly Twitter) acted swiftly to address the breach:

The platform temporarily suspended the Elmo account

Offensive posts were removed within approximately 30 minutes

Control was restored to the legitimate account holders

An investigation into the security breach is ongoing

Looking Forward: Lessons and Implications

This shocking incident serves as a wake-up call for several important issues:

1. Enhanced Security Measures: Social media platforms must implement stronger security protocols for accounts associated with children’s content.

2. Rapid Response Systems: The need for faster detection and removal of harmful content when accounts are compromised.

3. Education for Parents: The importance of monitoring children’s social media consumption and being prepared for unexpected content.

4. Platform Accountability: Questions about the responsibility of social media companies to protect vulnerable audiences.

Conclusion

The hacking of Elmo’s X account represents a disturbing violation of a safe space for children and families online.

While Sesame Workshop and X acted quickly to address the breach, the incident highlights ongoing challenges in protecting digital spaces designed for young audiences.

As of Monday morning, July 14, 2025, Elmo’s account has returned to normal, with the latest posts showing the beloved character sharing messages of love and kindness – a stark contrast to the hatred briefly displayed during the hack.

The incident serves as a reminder that even the most innocent corners of the internet remain vulnerable to those who would spread hate and division.