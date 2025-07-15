Chick-fil-A’s beloved cows are back for their third year of digital mischief, and they’re bringing free food rewards with them. The Code Moo game officially launched on July 15, 2025, offering customers the chance to earn complimentary menu items every Tuesday through August 4.

This summer’s promotion marks the return of the popular digital game that replaced the traditional Cow Appreciation Day, where customers would dress as cows for free food. Now, the experience has gone digital, making it easier than ever to score free Chick-fil-A treats.

What is Code Moo?

Code Moo is an interactive digital game available exclusively through the Chick-fil-A mobile app. Players join the restaurant’s iconic cows – Sarge, Daisy, and Carrots – on secret missions to sabotage their rival, Circus Burger, while spreading their famous “Eat Mor Chikin” message.

The game features racing missions where players navigate tractors and other vehicles through obstacle courses. Each week brings a new challenge, keeping the experience fresh throughout the three-week promotion.

How to Play and Get Free Food

Getting started with Code Moo is simple. Here’s your step-by-step guide:

• Download the Chick-fil-A App: Available on both iOS and Android devices

• Join Chick-fil-A One: The free rewards program membership is required to participate

• Play Every Tuesday: New missions unlock each Tuesday at 12:00 AM EST

• Complete the Mission: Race through the course, dodge obstacles, and collect power-ups

• Claim Your Reward: Upon completion, your free food item is automatically added to your account

The best part? According to players from previous years, you can replay the game until you successfully complete it, ensuring everyone has a chance to win.

What Free Food Can You Win?

While Chick-fil-A keeps the weekly rewards as surprises, based on previous years and early reports from 2025, players can expect to receive:

• Medium Waffle Fries: A fan-favorite side dish

• 5-Count Chicken Nuggets: Perfect for a quick snack

• Chocolate Chunk Cookie: A sweet treat to end your meal

• Brownie: Another dessert option from past promotions

Each reward expires six days after being awarded, so make sure to redeem them promptly. The rewards appear in the “Rewards” tab of your Chick-fil-A One account.

Important Details and Limitations

Before you start playing, keep these key points in mind:

• Limited Quantities: Rewards are available while supplies last, with approximately 2 million prizes available each week

• Tuesday-Only Release: New games and rewards are only available on Tuesdays

• Play Period: The promotion runs from July 15 through August 4, 2025

• One Account Required: You must have a Chick-fil-A One account to receive rewards

• Mobile-Only: The game is only accessible through the official Chick-fil-A app

Beyond the Game: Additional Code Moo Features

The 2025 Code Moo experience extends beyond just the weekly game. Chick-fil-A has created a full summer campaign that includes:

• Animated Short Film: A four-minute movie featuring the cows’ adventures, available in the app and online

• Limited-Edition Merchandise: Cow-themed items including reversible bucket hats and “Eat Mor Chikin” pickleball sets

• Kids’ Activities: Special missions in the Chick-fil-A Play app designed for younger fans

Tips for Success

Based on player experiences from previous years, here are some strategies to maximize your Code Moo rewards:

• Play Early: Log in right at midnight on Tuesday for the best chance at rewards before supplies run out

• Keep Trying: The game allows multiple attempts, so don’t give up if you don’t succeed on your first try

• Check Your Rewards: Verify that your prize appears in your account after completing the game

• Use Rewards Quickly: Remember the six-day expiration window

• Enable Notifications: Turn on app notifications to get reminders about new missions

The Evolution from Cow Appreciation Day

Code Moo represents Chick-fil-A’s modern approach to customer engagement. The traditional Cow Appreciation Day, where customers dressed as cows for free food, hasn’t been held since 2019.

This digital transformation allows more customers to participate without the need for costumes, making the promotion more accessible while maintaining the playful cow-themed tradition that fans love.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

If you encounter problems while playing Code Moo, try these solutions:

• Can’t Find the Game: Ensure your app is updated to the latest version

• Error Messages: Check your internet connection and try restarting the app

• Rewards Not Appearing: Allow up to 24 hours for rewards to show in your account

• Account Issues: Verify you’re logged into your Chick-fil-A One account

Final Thoughts

Code Moo 2025 offers a fun, family-friendly way to score free Chick-fil-A food throughout the summer. With just a few minutes of gameplay each Tuesday, you can earn popular menu items while enjoying the antics of the brand’s beloved cow mascots.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity. Download the Chick-fil-A app, join the rewards program, and get ready to help the cows in their mission against Circus Burger. Your taste buds (and wallet) will thank you.

Remember, the promotion only runs through August 4, 2025, so mark your calendar for every Tuesday and get ready to play. Happy gaming, and enjoy your free Chick-fil-A!