40 Famous People that Live in New York 2024: Big City, Big Stars

28. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro, a distinguished filmmaker and artist, resides in Greenwich Village, New York City. He is a co-founder and partner of the Tribeca Film Festival, contributing significantly to the inspiration of the film community in the city. His notable films include “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Godfather,” “The Intern,” “Joker,” “Cape Fear,” “Last Vegas,” “House of Gucci,” and “Righteous Kill.”

He has always been more than just an actor to me; His role in founding the Tribeca Film Festival speaks volumes of his dedication to the arts and his love for the city, making him a true patron of New York’s cultural richness.

27. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, a celebrated singer and songwriter, resides on Franklin Street in Tribeca, NYC as per Finty source. She is renowned for chart-topping hits such as “Shake It Off,” “You Belong with Me,” “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” and “Wildest Dreams.” Swift has also made notable appearances in films like “Hannah Montana,” “The Cats,” “Amsterdam,” and “All Too Well.”

Her affection for New York City is a recurring theme in her music and public engagements, drawing creative energy from its lively streets to infuse her songs with the city’s dynamic spirit. As one of the most successful music artists globally, Swift’s fusion of pop music with deeply personal lyrics has garnered a massive following, drawing fans to the city that fuels her creativity.

Swift has expressed her deep connection with New York City, likening it to an intense romance that, despite its challenges, offers irreplaceable energy and inspiration. She cherishes the city’s influence and wouldn’t exchange it for anything, highlighting the profound impact New York has had on her life and work.

26. Tina Fey Tina Fey, an accomplished American writer, producer, actress, and comedian, resides in the Upper West Side of NYC. She is renowned for her brilliant performances in well-known TV shows and movies such as “Mean Girls,” “Date Night,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Free Guy.”

Her journey to stardom kicked off with her pivotal role on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where she broke new ground as the show’s first female head writer and became a cherished member of the cast. Her memorable impersonation of Sarah Palin not only won critical praise but also earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

25. Al Pacino

Al Pacino, a renowned Broadway theater artist and film actor, is celebrated for his residence in the Bronx, NYC. His acclaimed movies include “The Devil’s Advocate,” “The Godfather II,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman,” and “Scent of a Woman.”

Al Pacino, the legendary actor famed for his role as Michael Corleone in “The Godfather” series, was born and brought up in the vibrant East Harlem neighborhood of New York City. The diverse talents and artistic expressions of this area significantly influenced his career path.

Although Al Pacino has since moved to Palisades, New York, he retains a deep connection to his East Harlem roots. The local community continues to hold him in high regard, celebrating his remarkable contributions to film and theater.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Pacino has said:

“I grew up in East Harlem, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. The energy and spirit of that neighborhood have had a profound impact on my life and career.”

24. Jerry Seinfeld Jerry Seinfeld, celebrated for his stand-up comedy, writing, and production, holds a special place among New York City’s most adored celebrities. His fame primarily stems from the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” which humorously explores the lives of four friends navigating Manhattan’s quirks. Seinfeld’s comedic brilliance has not only endeared him to New Yorkers but also to a global audience of comedy lovers. Choosing to reside in Greenwich Village, Seinfeld aligns his living space with his comedic style. The neighborhood’s vibrant history, bohemian vibe, and picturesque streets, dotted with cafes, art galleries, and comedy clubs, reflect Seinfeld’s humor and personality. Greenwich Village, long celebrated as a sanctuary for creatives across various domains, naturally appeals to Seinfeld, making it the ideal backdrop for his life and work.

23. Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham, a prominent TV and film artist, is best known as the creator and star of the HBO series “Girls.” She resides in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NYC. Her well-known TV shows and movies include “The House of the Devil,” “The Innkeepers,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Seven Days in Hell,” and “Sharp Stick.”

22. Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber is a renowned film actor based in New York City. Initially a theater artist, he has achieved significant success in films. His notable movies include “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “A Small Light,” “Scream,” “The Last Days on Mars,” and “Asteroid City.”

21. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, a celebrated film actor, resides in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. His highly acclaimed movies include “The Da Vinci Code,” “The Polar Express,” “Elvis,” “Angels and Demons,” “Toy Story,” “Pinocchio,” “News of the World,” and “Asteroid City.

20. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is a renowned artist, dancer, and singer who, although not originally from New York, resides in the West Village, NYC. His notable movies include “The Son,” “Deadpool,” “X-Men,” “Van Helsing,” and “The Prisoners.”

“I love New York City. It’s not just a place to work, but a place to call home. The energy and creativity that thrive here are unparalleled, and being a part of the Broadway community has been a dream come true.” – Hugh Jackman

19. Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke, an acclaimed actor, producer, and writer, has chosen Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, as his home, embedding himself in the fabric of New York City’s artistic community according to Patch.

His Oscar-nominated work in “Before Sunrise” and “Training Day” highlights his versatile talent, while films like “Sinister” and “Boyhood” showcase his depth as an actor.

Boerum Hill’s charming streets and vibrant cultural scene reflect Hawke’s creative spirit, making it the perfect backdrop for an artist known for his profound and introspective roles.

This neighborhood, with its mix of historic brownstones and modern cultural venues, mirrors Hawke’s blend of classic talent and contemporary relevance.

18. Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, a fixture in the entertainment world, lives in the heart of Greenwich Village, an area as dynamic and diverse as his career.

Known for his memorable performances on “Saturday Night Live” and in films like “The Boss Baby” and “Mission: Impossible,” Baldwin’s choice of residence in this culturally rich neighborhood speaks to his deep connection with New York City’s creative pulse.

Greenwich Village, with its history of artistry and activism, complements Baldwin’s outspoken nature and his contributions to both cinema and television, embodying the spirited and eclectic essence of his character.

17. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, a celebrated actress, comedian, and author, resides in Soho, NYC. Born Caryn Elaine, she is professionally known as Whoopi Goldberg. She has received numerous accolades, including an Oscar, for her outstanding performances.

Her well-known movies and TV shows include “The Color Purple,” “The View,” “Ghost,” “Sister Act,” “The Lion King,” “Till,” “The Deep End of the Ocean,” “Summer Camp Island,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “The Conners.”

Goldberg’s presence in this neighborhood underscores her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, much like Soho has been a trailblazer in New York City’s cultural evolution. Her choice to live in Soho highlights a shared ethos of creativity, diversity, and resilience.

16. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep, one of the most celebrated actresses of our time, calls Tribeca her home, a neighborhood known for its upscale residential spaces and thriving arts scene.

Streep’s illustrious career, featuring roles in “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Sophie’s Choice,” parallels Tribeca’s transformation into a hub of luxury and creativity.

Her residence in Tribeca not only signifies her stature in the film industry but also her affinity for a neighborhood that values privacy, sophistication, and artistic freedom, qualities that have defined Streep’s career and personal style.

15. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman, a star with a commanding presence on and off the screen, resides in the prestigious River House in Manhattan, a locale that echoes her elegance and formidable talent. Known for her roles in “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction,” Thurman’s choice of residence in one of New York City’s most exclusive buildings reflects her status as Hollywood royalty. The River House, with its history of housing celebrities and socialites, offers a serene escape from the city’s frenzy, much like Thurman’s performances offer a captivating escape for her audience, making her a true embodiment of New York City’s blend of privacy, luxury, and artistic legacy.

14. John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo, renowned as a leading comedian and supporting actor in TV shows and films, hails from Colombia but was raised and continues to live in Queens, NYC. He is celebrated for his performances in movies such as “Super Mario Brothers,” “Spawn,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Violent Night,” “The Night Clerk,” and “The Power.”

13. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is a multi-talented artist, vocalist, author, and producer residing in Harlem, NYC. He is well-known for his comedy performances, stage dramas, and live musical stage shows throughout New York City. His notable film and TV credits include “The Smurfs,” “Uncoupled,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “How I Met Your Father,” and “Drag Me to Dinner.”

A fun fact about Harris is his love for the local cuisine and jazz clubs, where he’s often spotted enjoying Harlem’s famous soul food and live music, showcasing his deep appreciation for the area’s artistic and culinary delights. His participation in local theater productions and charity events highlights his commitment to contributing to the community’s cultural landscape.

12. Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi, residing in Brooklyn, NYC, transitioned from a former firefighter to a celebrated film artist. He is renowned for his exceptional performances in popular movies such as “Spy Kids: Island of Lost Dreams,” “Armageddon,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Vacation Friends Two,” and “Hubie Halloween.”

Known for his love of indie films and local arts, Buscemi is a regular at Brooklyn’s film festivals and small theaters, supporting the borough’s vibrant arts scene with genuine enthusiasm.

11. Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe, a highly popular British actor, gained immense fame for his standout role in the Harry Potter film series, catapulting him to the list of top stars. Currently residing in the West Village, New York City, his notable films include the “Harry Potter Series,” “The Woman in Black,” “Victor Frankenstein,” “Horns,” “The Lost City,” “December Boys,” and “Jungle.”

A quirky fact about Radcliffe is his penchant for exploring the city incognito, enjoying the West Village’s quaint streets, bookshops, and cafes without the fanfare typically associated with his global fame.

He’s also an avid fan of New York’s underground comedy scene, often spotted at small venues enjoying stand-up shows. Radcliffe’s low-key lifestyle in the city reflects his desire to blend into the tapestry of New York life, embracing the city’s diversity and energy.

10. Amy Adams

Amy Adams, originally from Italy, now resides in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, NYC. She is celebrated for her exceptional performances in movies such as “Enchanted,” “Disenchanted,” “Man of Steel,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Night at the Museum,” “Batman vs. Superman,” “The Woman in the Window,” and “Big Eyes.”