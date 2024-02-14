40 Famous People that Live in New York 2024: Big City, Big Stars

28. Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro, a distinguished filmmaker and artist, resides in Greenwich Village, New York City. He is a co-founder and partner of the Tribeca Film Festival, contributing significantly to the inspiration of the film community in the city. His notable films include “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Godfather,” “The Intern,” “Joker,” “Cape Fear,” “Last Vegas,” “House of Gucci,” and “Righteous Kill.”
27. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, a celebrated singer and songwriter, resides on Franklin Street in Tribeca, NYC as per Finty source. She is renowned for chart-topping hits such as “Shake It Off,” “You Belong with Me,” “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” and “Wildest Dreams.” Swift has also made notable appearances in films like “Hannah Montana,” “The Cats,” “Amsterdam,” and “All Too Well.”
Her affection for New York City is a recurring theme in her music and public engagements, drawing creative energy from its lively streets to infuse her songs with the city’s dynamic spirit. As one of the most successful music artists globally, Swift’s fusion of pop music with deeply personal lyrics has garnered a massive following, drawing fans to the city that fuels her creativity.
Swift has expressed her deep connection with New York City, likening it to an intense romance that, despite its challenges, offers irreplaceable energy and inspiration. She cherishes the city’s influence and wouldn’t exchange it for anything, highlighting the profound impact New York has had on her life and work.
26. Tina Fey
Tina Fey, an accomplished American writer, producer, actress, and comedian, resides in the Upper West Side of NYC. She is renowned for her brilliant performances in well-known TV shows and movies such as “Mean Girls,” “Date Night,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Free Guy.”
Her journey to stardom kicked off with her pivotal role on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where she broke new ground as the show’s first female head writer and became a cherished member of the cast. Her memorable impersonation of Sarah Palin not only won critical praise but also earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
25. Al Pacino
Al Pacino, a renowned Broadway theater artist and film actor, is celebrated for his residence in the Bronx, NYC. His acclaimed movies include “The Devil’s Advocate,” “The Godfather II,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman,” and “Scent of a Woman.”
Al Pacino, the legendary actor famed for his role as Michael Corleone in “The Godfather” series, was born and brought up in the vibrant East Harlem neighborhood of New York City. The diverse talents and artistic expressions of this area significantly influenced his career path.
Although Al Pacino has since moved to Palisades, New York, he retains a deep connection to his East Harlem roots. The local community continues to hold him in high regard, celebrating his remarkable contributions to film and theater.
Reflecting on his upbringing, Pacino has said:
“I grew up in East Harlem, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. The energy and spirit of that neighborhood have had a profound impact on my life and career.”
23. Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham, a prominent TV and film artist, is best known as the creator and star of the HBO series “Girls.” She resides in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NYC. Her well-known TV shows and movies include “The House of the Devil,” “The Innkeepers,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Seven Days in Hell,” and “Sharp Stick.”
22. Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber is a renowned film actor based in New York City. Initially a theater artist, he has achieved significant success in films. His notable movies include “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “A Small Light,” “Scream,” “The Last Days on Mars,” and “Asteroid City.”
21. Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks, a celebrated film actor, resides in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. His highly acclaimed movies include “The Da Vinci Code,” “The Polar Express,” “Elvis,” “Angels and Demons,” “Toy Story,” “Pinocchio,” “News of the World,” and “Asteroid City.
20. Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman is a renowned artist, dancer, and singer who, although not originally from New York, resides in the West Village, NYC. His notable movies include “The Son,” “Deadpool,” “X-Men,” “Van Helsing,” and “The Prisoners.”
“I love New York City. It’s not just a place to work, but a place to call home. The energy and creativity that thrive here are unparalleled, and being a part of the Broadway community has been a dream come true.” – Hugh Jackman
19. Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke, an acclaimed actor, producer, and writer, has chosen Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, as his home, embedding himself in the fabric of New York City’s artistic community according to Patch.
His Oscar-nominated work in “Before Sunrise” and “Training Day” highlights his versatile talent, while films like “Sinister” and “Boyhood” showcase his depth as an actor.
Boerum Hill’s charming streets and vibrant cultural scene reflect Hawke’s creative spirit, making it the perfect backdrop for an artist known for his profound and introspective roles.
This neighborhood, with its mix of historic brownstones and modern cultural venues, mirrors Hawke’s blend of classic talent and contemporary relevance.
18. Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin, a fixture in the entertainment world, lives in the heart of Greenwich Village, an area as dynamic and diverse as his career.
Known for his memorable performances on “Saturday Night Live” and in films like “The Boss Baby” and “Mission: Impossible,” Baldwin’s choice of residence in this culturally rich neighborhood speaks to his deep connection with New York City’s creative pulse.
Greenwich Village, with its history of artistry and activism, complements Baldwin’s outspoken nature and his contributions to both cinema and television, embodying the spirited and eclectic essence of his character.
17. Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg, a celebrated actress, comedian, and author, resides in Soho, NYC. Born Caryn Elaine, she is professionally known as Whoopi Goldberg. She has received numerous accolades, including an Oscar, for her outstanding performances.
Her well-known movies and TV shows include “The Color Purple,” “The View,” “Ghost,” “Sister Act,” “The Lion King,” “Till,” “The Deep End of the Ocean,” “Summer Camp Island,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “The Conners.”
Goldberg’s presence in this neighborhood underscores her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, much like Soho has been a trailblazer in New York City’s cultural evolution. Her choice to live in Soho highlights a shared ethos of creativity, diversity, and resilience.
16. Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep, one of the most celebrated actresses of our time, calls Tribeca her home, a neighborhood known for its upscale residential spaces and thriving arts scene.
Streep’s illustrious career, featuring roles in “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Sophie’s Choice,” parallels Tribeca’s transformation into a hub of luxury and creativity.
Her residence in Tribeca not only signifies her stature in the film industry but also her affinity for a neighborhood that values privacy, sophistication, and artistic freedom, qualities that have defined Streep’s career and personal style.
15. Uma Thurman
14. John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo, renowned as a leading comedian and supporting actor in TV shows and films, hails from Colombia but was raised and continues to live in Queens, NYC. He is celebrated for his performances in movies such as “Super Mario Brothers,” “Spawn,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Violent Night,” “The Night Clerk,” and “The Power.”
13. Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris is a multi-talented artist, vocalist, author, and producer residing in Harlem, NYC. He is well-known for his comedy performances, stage dramas, and live musical stage shows throughout New York City. His notable film and TV credits include “The Smurfs,” “Uncoupled,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “How I Met Your Father,” and “Drag Me to Dinner.”
A fun fact about Harris is his love for the local cuisine and jazz clubs, where he’s often spotted enjoying Harlem’s famous soul food and live music, showcasing his deep appreciation for the area’s artistic and culinary delights. His participation in local theater productions and charity events highlights his commitment to contributing to the community’s cultural landscape.
12. Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi, residing in Brooklyn, NYC, transitioned from a former firefighter to a celebrated film artist. He is renowned for his exceptional performances in popular movies such as “Spy Kids: Island of Lost Dreams,” “Armageddon,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Vacation Friends Two,” and “Hubie Halloween.”
Known for his love of indie films and local arts, Buscemi is a regular at Brooklyn’s film festivals and small theaters, supporting the borough’s vibrant arts scene with genuine enthusiasm.
11. Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe, a highly popular British actor, gained immense fame for his standout role in the Harry Potter film series, catapulting him to the list of top stars. Currently residing in the West Village, New York City, his notable films include the “Harry Potter Series,” “The Woman in Black,” “Victor Frankenstein,” “Horns,” “The Lost City,” “December Boys,” and “Jungle.”
A quirky fact about Radcliffe is his penchant for exploring the city incognito, enjoying the West Village’s quaint streets, bookshops, and cafes without the fanfare typically associated with his global fame.
He’s also an avid fan of New York’s underground comedy scene, often spotted at small venues enjoying stand-up shows. Radcliffe’s low-key lifestyle in the city reflects his desire to blend into the tapestry of New York life, embracing the city’s diversity and energy.
10. Amy Adams
Amy Adams, originally from Italy, now resides in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, NYC. She is celebrated for her exceptional performances in movies such as “Enchanted,” “Disenchanted,” “Man of Steel,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Night at the Museum,” “Batman vs. Superman,” “The Woman in the Window,” and “Big Eyes.”
9. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore, a distinguished celebrity, first gained recognition in the TV serial “The Edge of the Night.” Currently residing in Greenwich Village, New York City, she is a familiar face in the city’s hot spots.
Moore’s remarkable performances are showcased in the popular Netflix series “May December” and “The Woman in the Window.” Her notable films include “The Forgotten,” “Next,” “Wonderstruck,” “Far from Heaven,” “The Hunger Games: Part II,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” and “The Assassins.”
8. Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu is not only a talented artist whose artwork is featured in art galleries across NYC but also a popular actress residing in the Upper West Side, NYC according to Artnet news. Her remarkable acting skills are showcased in famous TV shows and movies such as “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “Kill Bill,” “Rise: Blood Hunter,” “Chicago,” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
7. Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller, a renowned actor and comedian, resides in the West Village, NYC. Those visiting might spot him at a local coffee shop or another well-known location in the West Village. His notable works include movies and TV shows such as “Night at the Museum,” “Meet the Fockers,” “Hubie Halloween,” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”
6. Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar, a celebrated actress known for her roles in both TV and film, resides in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, NYC. Fans may catch sight of her at exclusive restaurants and coffee houses in the Upper East Side. Her notable works include TV shows and movies such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Wolf Pack,” “Scream 2,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Angel,” and “The Grudge.”
5. Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage, an acclaimed American actor, currently resides in Upstate New York, having previously lived in Williamsburg, NYC. Fans may catch a glimpse of him in Downtown West Side, Manhattan. His most celebrated movies include “The Hunger Games,” “Elf,” “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” and “The Station Agent.”
4. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart, a renowned film actress, resides in Noho, Manhattan, NYC. She is celebrated for her exceptional performances in hit movies such as “The Twilight Saga,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Panic Room,” “American Ultra,” and “Underwater.”
3. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde, born in New York, currently resides in Brooklyn, NYC. She is known for her remarkable performances in hit movies and TV shows such as “Tron: Legacy,” “The Next Three Days,” “Cowboys & Aliens,” “The Girl Next Door,” and “Wake Up.”
2. Madonna
Madonna, the iconic singer residing in NYC, embodies the true essence of fame. She is celebrated globally for her major hits. Her top hit songs and albums include “MDNA World Tour,” “Madame X,” and “Rebel Heart Tour.”
1. Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio, the celebrated actor and dedicated environmental advocate, has a significant presence in New York City’s real estate market, owning several properties that affirm his bond with the city. Among these, a standout is his luxurious apartment in Battery Park City, a prime neighborhood known for its stunning Hudson River views and proximity to iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty.
Battery Park City represents an ideal blend of exclusivity and urban vibrancy, making it a sought-after locale for celebrities and notable figures looking for an esteemed New York City residence. DiCaprio’s choice of this neighborhood underscores his appreciation for the city’s dynamic culture and energy, offering him a serene haven amidst the urban hustle.
10 More Worth Mention Celebs
Billy Joel
Born in The Bronx and raised in Hicksville, Billy Joel, a celebrated singer-songwriter, credits his New York City upbringing for inspiring hits such as “New York State of Mind.” He currently resides in Oyster Bay, Long Island, but continues to hold NYC close to his heart.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey, famed for her expansive vocal range and chart-topping songs like “We Belong Together,” was born in Huntington, Long Island, before moving to New York City to chase her musical dreams. She now lives in a luxurious Tribeca penthouse.
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey, the voice behind “Summertime Sadness,” lives in Manhattan but finds inspiration across New York City, from the Bronx to Coney Island. Her music often reflects the cinematic quality of the city’s diverse landscapes.
Barbara Streisand
Barbara Streisand, with iconic songs like “People” and “The Way We Were,” showcases her enduring love for her hometown, New York City, through her music. Despite owning properties nationwide, her roots remain evident in her work.
Patti Smith
Known as the “punk poet laureate,” Patti Smith emerged from New York City’s punk scene, notably living in the Chelsea Hotel. Her contributions, including the classic “Because the Night,” have left a lasting impact on the city’s musical heritage.
LL Cool J
A Queens native, LL Cool J (Ladies Love Cool James) has been a significant figure in hip-hop, with early hits like “I Can’t Live Without My Radio.” His influence extends beyond music into a successful acting career, with NYC as his backdrop.
David Byrne
Scottish-born David Byrne moved to NYC in the 1970s, where he formed Talking Heads. As a staple of the city’s new wave scene, Byrne, known for “Once in a Lifetime,” continues to be influenced by the city’s eclectic musical landscape.
Carly Simon
NYC-born Carly Simon became a key player in the ’70s singer-songwriter scene with timeless hits such as “You’re So Vain.” She resides in the Upper West Side, drawing continuous inspiration from the city.
Björk
Icelandic artist Björk, known for her unique style and musical diversity with songs like “Human Behaviour,” has called NYC home since the 1990s. She lives in Brooklyn Heights, where she continues to innovate and inspire.
Sting
British musician Sting, former lead of The Police and creator of hits like “Roxanne,” lives in New York City’s Central Park West area. His music often reflects his experiences and observations of city life.
Bruce Springsteen
Though Bruce Springsteen is synonymous with New Jersey, he maintains a residence in New York City. His music, including “Born in the U.S.A,” captures the essence of American life, with NYC playing a pivotal role in his narrative.
New York City as a Celebrity Hub
New York City, often hailed as the cultural capital of the world, hosts a myriad of celebrities who choose to call it home. Its eclectic and vibrant atmosphere draws A-listers from all spheres, be it film, theatre, music, or fashion.
Manhattan stands out as the glittering center of NYC’s celebrity real estate, with renowned neighborhoods such as Tribeca and the Upper West Side. These areas boast luxury apartments and exclusivity, perfect for stars seeking privacy within the city.
Brooklyn has emerged as a magnetic borough for celebrities due to its cultural diversity and spacious homes. With a slightly more relaxed vibe than Manhattan, Brooklyn offers a different kind of allure to stars.
The real estate market in NYC is a reflection of its status as a celebrity hub, with high-end listings and luxury developments catering to the rich and famous. Properties are often equipped with top-of-the-line amenities and significant square footage, a rarity in the city environment.
The city’s neighborhoods each offer a unique blend of culture, style, and convenience, making them appealing for celebrities who wish to enjoy New York’s dynamism without straying far from their abodes. It’s not just the homes but the very streets of NYC that become part of the appeal, allowing stars to connect with the urban fabric that defines New York.
FAQ
Conclusion
New York City, with its vibrant culture and diverse neighborhoods, continues to attract celebrities across various industries, from film and music to fashion and theater. Offering a blend of luxury, privacy, and a dynamic lifestyle, NYC is a preferred home for many of the world’s most famous faces. Whether through its iconic streets, exclusive restaurants, or cultural hotspots, the city offers endless opportunities for residents and visitors alike to connect with the artistic and creative energy that defines the Big Apple.
Disclaimer
All information presented in this text is based on our perspectives and experiences. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is a reflection of the personal views of the authors. It should not be taken as professional advice, nor should it be used as a basis for making significant decisions without consulting a qualified expert. We do not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of the information provided and shall not be held responsible for any inaccuracy, omissions, or inaccuracies.