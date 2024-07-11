2025 Chevy Silverado 1500 Review – Prices, Performance, Features

Truck is set to begin production soon. The Regular Cab and Crew Cab versions are expected to roll off the assembly line starting August 19th, 2024.

For those interested in the Double Cab model, production is slated to kick off a week later, on August 26th, 2024.

Keep in mind, these dates are tentative and could change.

So, Whats New In The 2025 Model?

Not much has changed, except for the throwback ’90s-era Riptide Blue paint making a comeback.

The Silverado 1500 offers three cab configurations, all flaunting a similar look. Up front, you’ve got a busy, blocky design, while the back ends with a classic bed. Each trim level has its own unique grille, always paired with boomerang-shaped headlights.

From the side, the Silverado keeps that classic three-box shape, unlike the boxy wheel arches on its cousin, the GMC Sierra 1500 according to the carconnection.

Inside, the Silverado’s cabin is pretty nice no matter which trim you pick. But if you want the really cool stuff, you need to go for the mid-level LT or higher. That’s where you’ll find the snazzy dashboard with a massive 13.4-inch touchscreen running the latest Google Built-in tech.

Under the hood, you’ve got options. The lineup starts with a decent 310-hp 2.7-liter turbo-4, moves up to a solid 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8, and tops out with a beastly 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8. Oh, and there’s also a pricey but powerful turbodiesel that pushes the towing capacity to a whopping 13,300 pounds. As for fuel economy, don’t expect miracles—none of these engines get more than 20 mpg combined.

This beast of a truck isn’t exactly what you’d call nimble, but it’s got a pretty decent ride—though it can get a bit bouncy at times. That’s actually pretty impressive when you consider its old-school suspension setup.

We’re talking solid rear axle and leaf springs here, which is pretty retro compared to the more modern coil or air springs. If you’re looking at the ZR2 models, they come with beefed-up Multimatic shocks. Despite that, they’re not going to rattle your bones driving around town.

QUICK SPECS

Specification Detail Engine Turbocharged Gas I4, 2.7L EPA Class No Data Style Name Crew Cab Short Box 2-Wheel Drive Custom Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Passenger Capacity 6 Passenger Doors 4 Body Style Crew Cab Pickup – Short Bed Transmission 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode

Fuel Economy

Let’s talk fuel economy. The 2025 Silverado isn’t exactly a gas-sipper. With no hybrid options, it lags behind rivals. EPA numbers for 2025 aren’t out yet, but the 2024 stats should be similar. Most versions don’t hit the 20 mpg combined mark.

The popular 5.3-liter V-8 with the crew cab gets about 16 mpg city, 20 highway, and 17 combined. Even the 6.2-liter V-8 is similar. However, GM’s V-8s tend to perform better in real-world conditions compared to others.

Diesel options are better, rated up to 26 mpg combined in rear-drive form for 2024. But the diesel engine is pricey, and diesel fuel costs can eat into your savings. Gas-only models topped out at 18/22/20 mpg for a rear-drive turbo-4, or 18/21/19 mpg with four-wheel drive according to Edmunds.

So, if fuel economy is a big deal for you, the Silverado might not be the best choice. But if you’re after a powerful, well-equipped truck and don’t mind the fuel costs, it’s worth considering.

Fuel Tank

Specification Detail Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal) 24

Mileage

Specification Detail Fuel Economy Est-Combined (MPG) 20 (2024) EPA Fuel Economy Est – City (MPG) 18 (2024) EPA Fuel Economy Est – Hwy (MPG) 22 (2024)

How Much Does It Cost?

If you’re hoping to snag a 2025 Chevy Silverado 1500 for under $40,000, you might be out of luck unless you’re eyeing a basic, fleet-oriented model.

For a short-bed crew-cab with four-wheel drive, expect to shell out at least $45,000.

And if you’re aiming for the mid-level LT with all the cool features like a 13.4-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, you’ll need to budget closer to $60,000.

High Country and ZR2 models can easily exceed $70,000, and that’s before any fancy paint jobs or extra goodies. The High Country offers luxury with leather and wood trim, while the ZR2 is built for off-roading with rugged features.

It’s super easy to push a Silverado 1500 up to $80,000 if you’re not careful with the add-ons according to copilotsearch.

Styling and Appearance

The 2025 Silverado has a quirky front end, but once you get inside, it’s more conventional. So, is it a good-looking truck? Well, it’s not going to steal any beauty crowns, but it’s not bad. It scores a solid 6 on the TCC scale, mostly because of its unique exterior and a pretty sweet interior on the higher trims as per classic ELITE.

It doesn’t have the rugged vibe of the GMC Sierra or the bold face of the Ford F-150. Chevy’s opted for a detailed, trim-specific grille and a set of quirky headlights. As you move up the trim levels, the exterior changes are noticeable, but the interior is where you see the big differences.

The LT and higher trims boast a fantastic 13.4-inch widescreen integrated into a modern, well-organized dashboard. This setup is a joy to use and honestly, it’s better than the vertical screens some competitors are using. When you get to the top of the lineup, the Silverado can feel like a legit luxury truck, which is fitting given the price tag.

Safety

Specification Detail Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Yes Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Yes Air Bag-Side Body-Front Yes Air Bag-Side Head-Front Yes Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Yes Brakes-ABS Yes Traction Control Yes Tire Pressure Monitor Yes Back-Up Camera Yes Stability Control Yes Automatic Emergency Braking Yes Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Yes

These trucks generally have a good crash-test record, but what really stands out is the available driver-assistance and crash-avoidance tech. That helps the Silverado earn an impressive 8 for safety.

While crash-test data for the 2025 model isn’t in yet, we expect the 2024 results to carry over. The Silverado has a five-star rating from the NHTSA, plus standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and automatic high-beams.

And let’s not forget Super Cruise, GM’s hands-off driver-assist system. It’s amazing but only available on high-end models and costs a pretty penny.

One downside is that adaptive cruise control is stingy across the lineup, meaning you might spend more than expected to get a highway-ready Silverado. The IIHS also gives it mixed crash-test ratings, with some “Marginal” and “Poor” scores mixed in.

Where Is It Made?

Chevy’s got their assembly lines rolling in Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Silao, Mexico for the Silverado 1500 as per autoevolution.

Performance

This full-size pickup is a mixed bag of refinement and rough edges. While it’s got that classic, tough truck vibe, it doesn’t ride as smoothly as some of its cushier competitors. I’d give it a solid 5 out of 10 because, honestly, the power it brings to the table gets overshadowed by a ride that can feel a bit unsettled at times.

Engine

Specification Detail Engine Order Code L3B Engine Type Turbocharged Gas I4 Displacement 2.7L/166 Fuel System Direct Injection SAE Net Horsepower @ RPM 310 @ 5600 SAE Net Torque @ RPM 430 @ 3000

Transmission

Specification Detail Transmission Type 8-speed automatic First Gear Ratio (:1) 4.56 Reverse Ratio (:1) 3.82

Is the Chevy Silverado 1500 4WD?

You bet! You’ll find plenty of four-wheel-drive Silverados out there, but if you’re not tackling off-road trails, Chevy also offers a two-wheel-drive version.

Now, if off-roading is your thing, the ZR2 is your go-to. With its lifted suspension and Multimatic remote-reservoir shocks, it’s built to handle rough terrain as noted by MotorTrend. It may not have the same punch as a Ford F-150 Raptor, but it’s plenty capable for most big pickup needs.

How Fast is the Chevy Silverado 1500?

The base model comes with a 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine, delivering 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. It’s zippy enough for everyday use and can tow up to 10,000 pounds, though you’ll need to choose the right options and configurations to hit that max as per Car And Driver review.

If towing heavy loads is your game, consider the 5.3-liter V-8 with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. For even more power, the 6.2-liter V-8 cranks out 420 hp, making it a beast for towing, though it guzzles fuel like there’s no tomorrow.

The turbodiesel variant is intriguing, packing 305 hp and a whopping 495 lb-ft of torque. It’s rated to tow up to 13,300 pounds, but let’s be real – if you’re hauling that kind of weight regularly, you might want to look at the Silverado HD instead.

Those last three engines come with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It shifts quickly, but can sometimes feel a bit cranky when picking gears from a stop.

Ride and Handling

Silverados ride on a traditional truck suspension with a solid rear axle and leaf springs. It’s a reliable setup, but doesn’t handle bumps as smoothly as the coil springs found in the Toyota Tundra and Ram 1500. Those trucks also manage better with an empty bed.

Interestingly, the ZR2 models actually ride a bit smoother, thanks to their hefty tires with big sidewalls that soak up road imperfections.

Maneuverability isn’t the Silverado’s strong suit. It’s not the nimblest truck out there, but the steering is light and precise enough to make parking a breeze.

Comfort & Quality

This beast has a seriously spacious interior, and if you’re willing to shell out, it can get pretty darn luxurious.

You’ve got three-bed choices: 5-foot-10, 6-foot-7, or a whopping 8-foot-2, depending on your cab selection. All beds have tall sides, and there’s an integrated corner step. You can also add bed liners, extra steps, LED lights, and power outlets if you need them.

Inside, the cabin can seat between three to six people, depending on whether you go for a front bench seat and extended or crew-cab configuration. The front seats are comfy and usually power-adjustable unless you opt for one of the lower trims. In the crew cab, the rear seats are roomy, but the extended cab? Not so much.

As you climb up the trim levels, the interior materials get better and better. The top High Country model might even make GMC Sierra Denali owners second-guess their choices.

Features

If you’ve got deep pockets, Chevrolet has a Silverado 1500 for you. Full-size pickups aren’t cheap, and the 2025 Silverado proves that. Whether you need a work truck, a family truck, or a fancy ride, there’s a trim for you—but it’s gonna cost you.

The Silverado gets an 8 here for its good standard equipment, variety of configurations, and cool tech like the infotainment system. The standard 3-year/36,000-mile warranty is average, though.

The base Work Truck version is pretty barebones but functional, with a vinyl-clad cabin and rubber mats. Even the 7.0-inch touchscreen gets the job done with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Bottom Line

So, which Silverado 1500 should you buy? Go for the LT. It starts around $55,000 for the crew-cab 4×4, which is what most folks want. It’s got a 13.4-inch touchscreen with Google Built-in, leather upholstery, Bose speakers, and heated front seats.

Expect to spend about $5,000 more on extras because most Silverados leave the factory with at least a few add-ons.

The LT’s biggest selling points? That huge screen and the integrated Google tech. It’s so good that it might make you forget about Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Just log into Google, and your truck becomes an extension of your device.