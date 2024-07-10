2024 Silverado 1500 – Performance, Features, and Price Breakdown

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is like that reliable friend who’s always ready to get their hands dirty.

2024 Silverado 1500 can handle whatever you throw at it, whether it’s work or play. With a variety of engines to choose from—turbo four-cylinder, two V-8s, and a Duramax diesel—you’ve got options. The bigger V-8 is a classic, super smooth, but heads up, the ride can get a bit bumpy sometimes.

Inside, it’s got a huge touchscreen, but don’t expect the plush luxury of the Ram 1500. This truck is about utility. And when it comes to towing, the Silverado 1500 outperforms the Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, offering a massive towing capacity.

For those who love mud and off-road adventures, there’s the Silverado 1500 ZR2. It’s beefed up, but don’t expect it to go as wild as the Ram TRX or the Ford F-150 Raptor.

All in all, the Silverado 1500 stays true to its roots—hardworking and ready for anything.

According to Edmunds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stays true to its old-school roots, and the latest updates to the interior and technology do a lot to help this truck be more competitive against its full-size rivals. But lackluster comfort and value keep it from being a top pick.

Interior: 7.5/10

Chevy finally listened to Silverado owners and gave the interior the much-needed upgrade. Cabin design is a major improvement over the 2019-2021 models, boasting a modern look with sporty touches in the ZR2 trim and upscale materials in higher trims like the High Country.

Most controls remain user-friendly, featuring large, clear buttons and a responsive touchscreen.

Space-wise, the Silverado excels, especially in its crew-cab configuration. Adults have plenty of room, with the back seat offering impressive legroom. Some models sit high off the ground, but large door openings and well-positioned seats make getting in and out a breeze.

Fuel Economy: 7.5/10

Silverado High Country with the 5.3-liter V8 and 4WD achieved an EPA-estimated 18 mpg in combined city/highway driving according to Cox Chevrolete. We found this to be quite accurate in real-world conditions.

For those seeking the best fuel economy, the diesel-powered six-cylinder is the way to go.

Technology: 9.0/10

The Silverado shines in the tech department. The available 13.4-inch touchscreen is easy to navigate and very responsive. It offers clear maps and quick navigation, while the Google-powered voice recognition system efficiently understands and executes natural language commands. You can change the station, adjust the climate control, and more just by speaking.

Our test truck came equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both with wireless connectivity. CarPlay looks fantastic on the big screen. There’s a dedicated spot for your smartphone, and some models even have a wireless charger.

Driver aids are plentiful, including several exterior cameras that simplify parking. The rear cross-traffic warning system, which gives feedback through seat vibrations, is particularly helpful.

Adaptive cruise control generally performs well, especially for such a large vehicle. However, we did encounter an issue where the system unexpectedly lurched forward in stop-and-go traffic, forcing our driver to brake manually.

This hiccup was a blemish on an otherwise positive tech experience. GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assist technology is available, but only on the top-trim High Country. Ford’s equivalent, BlueCruise, is offered on several F-150 trims.

Towing and Storage: 8.0/10

The bed is longer, deeper, and wider than its competitors, and it comes with more tie-downs, making it highly functional. The boxy center console has multiple pockets, but we find the F-150’s and Ram 1500’s center consoles slightly more versatile.

For family use, the crew cab’s back seat has two sets of lower car seat anchors and three top tethers, accommodating child safety seats in any position. However, loading them might be tricky due to the truck’s ride height.

Engine and Performance: 7.5/10

Silverado got enough oomph for daily driving or towing, hitting 60 mph in about 7 seconds at our test track as it is noted by Car And Driver.

Sure, the equivalent F-150 is a tad quicker, but the Silverado’s power is solid. Around town, the transmission shifts smoothly, making the most of the engine’s low-end torque.

On the highway, the truck tracks straight, but the steering feels a bit too light. Handling is secure, and body roll is well-controlled through turns. However, midcorner bumps can easily upset the Silverado. For off-road enthusiasts, a regular 4WD Silverado will do the job, but the Z71 off-road package or Trail Boss trim can boost its capabilities.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 offers a variety of engines to suit any job or adventure. You can choose from a turbocharged four-cylinder, two V-8s, or a Duramax diesel 3.0-liter inline-six. Among the V-8s, the 6.2-liter stands out with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, making it the quickest, taking the Silverado High Country from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds.

The smaller 5.3-liter V-8 with 355 horsepower took 6.1 seconds to reach the same speed. The turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder offers a strong 420 pound-feet of torque.

The diesel-powered Silverado, though slower in acceleration, impressed us with its smooth and quiet operation as per Providence Journal.

The updated 305-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax now delivers 495 pound-feet of torque. Despite their size, all Silverado models we tested felt surprisingly nimble, with agile handling and firm, reassuring brake feedback.

For those seeking a more rugged option, the Trail Boss model is a great pick. It comes with a 2.0-inch lift, aggressive tires, and other enhancements for off-road adventures. For the most hardcore off-roading experience, check out the new ZR2 model, reviewed separately.

Comfort: 7.0/10

The seats aren’t quite as cushy as those in the F-150 or Ram 1500, but they offer enough padding and support for long drives. The ride is fairly smooth on the highway, handling most small impacts well. However, it can get bouncy on roads with frequent bumps and dips.

The climate system heats and cools the cabin efficiently, though the small control buttons can be a bit tricky to use.

We’re fans of the optional ventilated and split-heated front seats (with separate settings for the seatback and seat cushion), a GM-exclusive feature. Engine noise is kept in check until you push the throttle aggressively, which can get a bit unpleasant.

Value: 6.5/10

The Silverado isn’t overly expensive, but it is priced higher than its key rivals without offering significant advantages in features, style, or interior quality. The buttons and dashboard plastics are durable but have a somewhat cheap appearance reminiscent of the previous generation.

Chevy’s warranty coverage is standard, but they do offer the first scheduled maintenance for free.

Trim Level Price Work Truck $37,445 Custom $44,245 LT $48,645 RST $52,045 Trail Boss $52,445 LTZ $59,195 High Country $64,695

Our Recommendation

While the base-level Work Truck and Custom trims are great for tradespeople and those on a budget, the LT model stands out with its enhanced interior.

Trim: LT

LT Cab: Crew cab

Crew cab Bed: Standard-length bed

Standard-length bed Engine: 5.3-liter V-8 (preferred over the diesel engine for its cost and speed)

5.3-liter V-8 (preferred over the diesel engine for its cost and speed) Package: Z71 Off-Road package (for better off-road performance and fun) Here’s how we’d configure our ideal Silverado:

Wildcard: 7.0/10

Full-size trucks like the Silverado aren’t typically known for being fun to drive, but with its commanding view of the road, impressive towing power, and rugged front-end styling, it can certainly be enjoyable.

However, the interior design looks dated, borrowing many elements from the previous generation. Depending on your preference, this may or may not align with the full-size truck personality you’re seeking.

Our Verdict is 7.5/10

When we take all together and break it down the Chevy Silverado 1500 stays true to its roots with robust performance and impressive towing capabilities and overall performance of 7.5/10.

Recent updates have modernized the interior and tech features, making it more competitive in the full-size truck market. However, it falls short in comfort and value compared to rivals like the F-150 and Ram 1500.

2024 Chevy Silverado vs. F-150

The Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado 1500 have been fierce rivals in the pickup truck arena for decades. Both models are American icons, renowned for their features and performance. While both trucks are excellent choices, the 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 has edged ahead of the F-150 in several key areas.

Comparison: Chevy Silverado 1500 vs Ford F-150 Category Feature Chevy Silverado 1500 Ford F-150 Bed and Utility Bed Options Short, standard, long Similar configurations Durabed Best-in-class with more cargo volume – Tie-Downs 12 standard, each rated at 500 lbs per corner – Multi-Flex Tailgate Six different positions, including a full-width bed step and load stop heights – Pro Access Tailgate – New but doesn’t match the versatility of Chevy’s Multi-Flex tailgate Engine and Performance Diesel Engine The only one in the segment, a 3.0L Duramax inline-six turbo-diesel with 495 lb-ft of torque, towing up to 13,300 lbs, and an EPA-estimated 29 MPG highway. Discontinued after 2021, replaced by PowerBoost hybrid Gasoline V8 Options 5.3L and 6.2L engines Only a 5.0L engine Fuel Economy Diesel engine excels at 29 MPG highway PowerBoost Hybrid offers 24 MPG highway Interior and Technology Infotainment System 13.4-inch touchscreen 12-inch touchscreen Driver Display 12.3-inch digital screen 12-inch digital screen Standard Features Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Advanced Driving Systems Super Cruise More mature system with 750,000 miles of compatible roads, including hands-free driving while towing. – BlueCruise – 130,000 miles of compatible highways

Silverado 1500 vs Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 is a formidable and comfortable truck that has earned its place among the Big Three. However, when compared to the 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500, it falls short in several key areas. From cargo space and towing capabilities to technology and pricing, the Ram 1500 simply can’t keep up with Chevy’s flagship pickup.

Historically, the Silverado 1500 was seen as a high-performing but bare-bones model, while the Ram 1500 was known for its premium features. Recent updates by Chevy have propelled the Silverado 1500 to the forefront in multiple aspects.

Comparison: Chevy Silverado 1500 vs Ram 1500 Category Feature Chevy Silverado 1500 Ram 1500 Technology and Interior Standard Features Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trims Uconnect 3 infotainment system on a five-inch display Displays 13.4-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver display on LT and higher trims Optional eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, with top trims featuring a 12-inch display Technology Offers a cutting-edge infotainment suite with easy-to-use features Less advanced than Chevy’s offerings, with a smaller standard display and fewer high-tech features Work-Ready Capabilities Engine Options Standard TurboMax engine with 430 lb-ft of torque and 9,500 lbs of towing capacity. Available 6.2L V8 and 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel engines Standard Pentastar V6 engine with 273 lb-ft of torque and 7,730 lbs towing capacity. Optional 5.7L HEMI V8 Towing Capacity Maximum of 13,300 lbs with top engine options Maximum of 12,750 lbs with the HEMI V8 Durabed Best-in-class with 12 tie-down points and available Multi-Flex tailgate – Configurations and Pricing Configurations Three cab options and three bed lengths, including an eight-foot long bed Limited to four doors and fewer bed length options Pricing Generally several thousand dollars less expensive than the Ram 1500 More expensive than the Silverado with fewer standard features Value Offers more bang for your buck with better standard features and lower pricing Higher price with less versatility and fewer configurations

Silverado 1500 vs Sierra 1500

The GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevy Silverado 1500 are essentially siblings, sharing the same factory, powertrain options, and many comfort and convenience features. However, their key differences lie in aesthetics and pricing.

Comparison: Chevy Silverado 1500 vs GMC Sierra 1500 Category Feature Chevy Silverado 1500 GMC Sierra 1500 Pricing and Trim Levels Starting Price $36,800 $46,700 Top Trim High Country: $62,700 Denali Ultimate: $82,500 Highlights Offers slightly higher towing and payload capacities than the Sierra, providing better value for money. Targets a more upscale audience with premium styling and luxury features like massaging seats and a more extensive stereo system. Performance and Capability Towing Capacity Up to 13,300 lbs Up to 13,000 lbs Payload Capacity Up to 1,980 lbs Up to 1,820 lbs Engine Options TurboMax engine, 6.2L V8, 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel Similar to Silverado, including the 6.2L V8 Interior and Features Standard Features Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trims. Shares most features with the Silverado, but with a focus on premium materials and styling. Displays 13.4-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver display on LT and higher trims. Slightly smaller infotainment screen options. Cab Options Three cab choices and three bed lengths, including a best-in-class eight-foot long bed. Fewer configurations compared to the Silverado. Bed Durabed with 12 tie-down points and available Multi-Flex tailgate. –

The Silverado offers more configuration options and comes standard with high-tech features, making it a versatile and user-friendly choice for a wider range of buyers.

Silverado 1500 vs Tundra

The Toyota Tundra has struggled to match the popularity of its American counterparts, and a comparison with the 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 highlights why. While the Tundra boasts a capable twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 358 hp, it lags behind the Silverado in crucial areas like payload and towing capacity.

Comparison: Chevy Silverado 1500 vs Toyota Tundra Category Feature Chevy Silverado 1500 Toyota Tundra Towing and Payload Maximum Towing Capacity Up to 13,300 lbs Up to 12,000 lbs Maximum Payload Capacity Up to 2,260 lbs Up to 1,940 lbs Bed Features Larger and better-equipped, with a six-position Multi-Flex tailgate Lacks a comparable multifunction tailgate Engine Options and Trim Levels Engine Options Four (including a 5.3L V8, a 6.2L V8, and a 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel) Two (both based on the 3.4L V6, available in pure gas or hybrid) Trim Levels Nine, ranging from budget-friendly to highly capable off-road models Seven, with fewer budget and off-road options Special Features Front and rear locking differentials, beadlock-capable wheels, and 35-inch mud-terrain tires on the ZR2 trim TRD Pro trim lacks critical off-road features like those offered by the Silverado ZR2 Fuel Efficiency and Performance Duramax Turbo-Diesel Estimated 26 MPG combined, 495 lb-ft of torque, 13,300 lbs towing capacity – V8 Options 5.3L and 6.2L, providing powerful and efficient performance V6 Options: Pure gas and hybrid, with the hybrid achieving 22 MPG combined and 11,450 lbs towing capacity

The Duramax turbo-diesel in the Silverado stands out for its fuel efficiency and towing power, outperforming the Tundra’s hybrid option in both respects.

Silverado 1500 vs Titan

The Nissan Titan, despite its standard V8 engine, is being discontinued after the 2024 model year due to slow sales. While this may make it a collector’s item, it doesn’t do much for its appeal as a practical pickup truck. The Titan, last significantly updated in 2016, pales in comparison to the more recently improved and advanced 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500.

Here’s a closer look at why the Silverado stands out.

Comparison: Chevy Silverado 1500 vs Nissan Titan Category Feature Chevy Silverado 1500 Nissan Titan Performance and Capability Base Engine 2.7L TurboMax, providing a maximum towing capacity of 9,500 lbs and a maximum payload capacity of 2,260 lbs. Standard Engine: 5.6L V8 with 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Top Engine Options 6.2L V8 and 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel, capable of towing up to 13,300 lbs. – Towing Capacity Up to 13,300 lbs Maxes out at 9,290 lbs Bed Options Short, standard, and long bed options for best-in-class cargo space. Limited to short and standard bed lengths. Interior and Technology Standard Tech Features (LT trim and above) 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tech Features: Nine-inch touchscreen and dual-pane sunroof. Advanced Features Super Cruise hands-free driving and up to 14 camera views for monitoring surroundings, payload, and trailer. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Wireless Apple CarPlay only available on top trims, no wireless Android Auto.

The Silverado’s interior is packed with advanced technology and convenience features that the aging Titan can’t match, offering a more modern and user-friendly experience.