What Are the 13 Tallest Buildings in New York 2024? Touching the Clouds

Truthfully, New York City is home to an abundance of towering structures, each showcasing its distinctive architectural flair and features.

World-renowned architects aspire to have their creations become a part of the iconic New York skyline.

While landmarks such as the Empire State Building are easily identifiable, some skyscrapers might not be as well-known.

However, if you examine the skyline closely, can you identify the tallest buildings?

Luckily, we have all the information you need on New York City’s tallest buildings.

13 | The New York Times Building

This 52-story glass and steel Midtown office tower, serves as the home of The New York Times.

In keeping with the news media’s commitment to transparency, it has garnered positive feedback for its sustainability features as well as for including a lot of glass and natural lighting.

Some ground-level shops and eateries, such as Wolfgang’s Steakhouse and a Dean & DeLuca café, are open to the public even though the building is largely inaccessible.

Keep an eye out for areas that are accessible to the general public, such as the lobby area with the “Moveable Type” artwork, a glass-enclosed outdoor garden, and TheTimesCenter cultural center and performance space.

Height: 1,046 ft.

1,046 ft. Location: 620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018

12 | The Chrysler Building

The Chrysler Building stands as an iconic feature of New York City’s skyline. This Art Deco masterpiece is located in Midtown East, at 405 Lexington Avenue near 42nd Street.

Upon its completion in 1930, it briefly held the title of the world’s tallest building until the Empire State Building surpassed it the following year according to Study.com.

The Chrysler Building emerged from a partnership between former senator and real estate magnate William H. Reynolds and Walter Chrysler the head of the Chrysler Corporation, as noted by the Khan academy.

With its height of 1,046 feet, it ranks as the 65th tallest skyscraper globally and the 12th tallest in New York.

Height: 1,046 ft.

1,046 ft. Location: 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174

11 | 53W53

53W53 is a towering skyscraper situated in Midtown Manhattan at 53 West 53rd Street. This architectural marvel rises to 1,050 feet with 77 stories. At its base, adjacent to the Museum of Modern Art, 53W53 hosts a gallery and a restaurant as noted by Arch Daily.

The building features a lounge on the 46th and 47th floors, alongside 145 residences and four levels dedicated to amenities.

Completed in 2020, 53W53 is part of the luxurious landscape of Billionaire’s Row, though, like many high-end buildings in the area, it has a significant number of vacant apartments.

Height: 1,050 ft.

1,050 ft. Exact Location: 53 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019

10 | MoMA Expansion Tower

The building known as the MoMA Expansion Tower earns its distinctive name due to its proximity to the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Previously referred to as Tower Verre, it stands as a testament to modern architecture and design.

Just a meter taller than the iconic Chrysler Building, the MoMA Expansion Tower narrowly missed being included in the top ten list of New York’s tallest buildings.

Designed by the renowned French architect Jean Nouvel, the tower encompasses art galleries, luxury residential apartments, and a hotel, blending culture and luxury living seamlessly.

Height: 1,050 feet

1,050 feet Location: 53 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

9 | Brooklyn Tower

Moving beyond Manhattan to explore another borough, let’s venture across the bridge to the Brooklyn Tower.

While Manhattan often takes the spotlight for its skyscraper skyline, downtown Brooklyn is making its mark with 9 Dekalb as per CNN.

This project by SHoP Architects is a blend of residential, office, and retail spaces.

The building’s design marries “modern skyscraper” aesthetics with “classic art deco New York” elements, reaching a height of 1,066 feet.

Drawing inspiration from the historic Dime Savings Bank, its hexagonal shape and columns introduce a distinct architectural style to the area.

The residential section begins on the 53rd floor, offering a range from studio to four-bedroom apartments, each providing unique vistas of New York City and its expansive skyline.

Residents can enjoy a variety of amenities, including an athletic club and a coffee bar in the lobby. The building’s swimming pool, with its Vegas-style vibe, adds a touch of luxury.

Although 9 Dekalb is a recent addition to Brooklyn’s skyline, it appears that the breathtaking views will be exclusive to residents. However, striking up a conversation at the lobby coffee bar might just offer a chance for an inside look. It’s certainly worth an attempt.

Height: 1,066 feet

1,066 feet Location: 9 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

8 | Bank of America Tower

The heart of Manhattan, Midtown, is a hotspot for towering skyscrapers, with the next entry on our list also located in this bustling area.

Crafted by the architectural firm Cook + Fox, the Bank of America Tower, also known as One Bryant Park, reaches a height of 1,200 feet and comprises 55 floors according to Arch Daily.

Its angular, tapered design makes it a notable presence among the Manhattan skyline, with its stature also contributing to its prominence.

Notably, the Bank of America Tower is celebrated for its leadership in sustainable design and energy efficiency. It earned the distinction of being the first skyscraper in the United States to receive LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The tower is a hub for various commercial and office spaces, with Bank of America as one of its most prominent tenants. The Durst Organization, a longstanding family-operated real estate firm in New York, developed the building.

Although the interior of the building is not accessible to the general public, the plaza, and outdoor areas are open for visitors to explore. For those curious about the view from the 55th floor, an opportunity might arise through employment with one of the building’s tenants!

Height: 1,200 feet

1,200 feet Location: One Bryant Park, New York, NY 10036

7 | Empire State Building

No compilation of New York’s tallest buildings would be complete without mentioning the Empire State Building. It stands as one of the most iconic tourist destinations in both New York City and the globe.

Crafted by Shreve, Lamb & Harmon, this historic edifice held the title of the world’s tallest building until the early 1970s. Its unmistakable art deco design and spire make it a standout feature in the city’s skyline as per the source.

Rising to 1,454 feet, including the antenna, the building serves as a workplace for numerous fortunate individuals within this national historic landmark.

For visitors, the journey to the 102nd-floor observatory offers a breathtaking view of the city (unless one opts for a King Kong-style ascent). The observatory experience is enhanced by exhibits that delve into the Empire State Building’s rich history, including its construction and role during World War II as a lookout point.

While it’s a must-visit landmark, some argue that the Empire State Building might not offer the city’s best view, as it omits the building itself from the New York skyline.

An interesting tidbit: the Empire State Building is known for its tradition of changing the colors of its lights to commemorate various holidays and special events, adding a vibrant touch to the night sky.

Height: 1,454 feet

1,454 feet Location: 20 W 34th St, New York, NY 10118

6 | 30 Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards represents one of the newest additions to the urban landscape of New York City. Its most recognizable feature is The Vessel, a striking copper-colored structure and observation deck with a distinctive honeycomb appearance according to the site.

Amidst the buzz of Hudson Yards, another significant skyscraper stands out: 30 Hudson Yards.

Reaching a height of 1,296 feet, 30 Hudson Yards is a creation of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, showcasing a sharp, contemporary design. The skyscraper is predominantly used for office space, ranking as the second tallest office building in New York.

Those working in the building benefit from sweeping views of the city, along with convenient access to the dining and shopping options within the Hudson Yards area.

For those looking to experience 30 Hudson Yards firsthand, The Edge offers an unparalleled opportunity. Touted as the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, this observation platform extends from the building around 100 stories up, featuring a breathtaking glass floor that allows visitors to gaze straight down to the streets below.

Height: 1,296 feet

1,296 feet Location: 500 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001

5 | 432 Park Avenue

Standing prominently among New York’s array of towering residential structures, 432 Park Avenue is a symbol of luxury and exclusivity. It’s recognized as one of the most prestigious addresses in the city, having been a residence for celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Designed by Rafael Viñoly, 432 Park Avenue reaches a height of 1,396 feet and consists of 92 floors dedicated to residential living. The building’s design is minimalist, featuring a combination of concrete and glass that results in a slender and refined appearance.

Residents enjoy the luxury of a 24/7 concierge service capable of managing a wide range of tasks, from dog walking to art restoration.

While it might be tempting to visit for a chance to spot a celebrity, 432 Park Avenue, similar to other residential skyscrapers in NYC, is not open to the public.

As per the information available on the 432 Park Avenue website, purchasing one of these coveted units will cost between $7 million and $16 million.

Height: 1,396 feet

1,396 feet Location: 432 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022

4 | One Vanderbilt

Imagine the morning views from here. Marvel at the architectural brilliance of #OneVanderbilt against the gorgeous hues of a classic New York sunrise. 📸: @eyesofj9 pic.twitter.com/tQVEdo96mH — One Vanderbilt (@one_vanderbilt) January 18, 2024

A short stroll from the iconic Grand Central Station (and near Westgate New York Grand Central) you’ll find One Vanderbilt. Ranking as the fourth tallest building in New York City, it reaches a height of just over 1,400 feet (specifically, 1,401 feet) and comprises 93 floors.

This skyscraper hosts a combination of office spaces and retail outlets. Since its opening in 2020, the One Vanderbilt Summit has welcomed the public. However, it offers much more than just panoramic views of the city.

The Summit includes art exhibitions, dining options, and a lounge area. Visitors can experience standing on two glass ledges, offering a literal bird’s-eye view of Madison Avenue below. On sunny days, guests can also enjoy the outdoor terrace, a perfect spot to bask in the sunshine.

Height: 1,401 feet

1,401 feet Location: 45 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10169

3 | 111 West 57th Luxury Condominiums

On the affluent Billionaire’s Row (also known as West 57th Street) stands the Steinway Tower. Similar to the Central Park Tower, 111 West 57th Street is a residential skyscraper offering state-of-the-art, ultra-luxury condominiums according to the Guardian. Each residence occupies at least one entire floor, providing an exclusive living experience for those willing to invest in premium real estate.

The building’s art-deco design closely mirrors the iconic style of the Empire State Building, featuring a pre-war, tapered bronze appearance. The structure, reaching a height of 1,428 feet, was conceived by SHoP Architects, with the interiors crafted by Studio Sofield.

Residents have access to a wide array of amenities, including a fitness center, lounges, libraries, and a swimming pool. A distinctive feature of this building is its porte cochère, offering a covered entrance for vehicles, a unique luxury in New York City.

Located in a prime Midtown area, 111 West 57th Street boasts breathtaking views directly over Central Park. However, these spectacular sights are exclusively available to residents and their guests, as the building is not open to the general public.

Height: 1,428 feet

1,428 feet Location: 111 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

2 | Central Park Tower

Situated a bit further uptown in Midtown Manhattan, Central Park Tower stands impressively at 1,550 feet, claiming the title of the tallest residential building globally. This illustrious tower offers luxury living spaces with unparalleled views of Central Park, arguably some of the most coveted vistas available.

The architectural design was crafted by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, with interior designs by Rottet Studio, enhancing its luxury with expansive amenities. These include both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spa facilities, and a movie theater.

Residents of Central Park Tower also enjoy exclusive access to a grand ballroom and a private restaurant, which boasts a Michelin-starred culinary team.

While the tower offers breathtaking views, it remains inaccessible to the public due to its residential nature. However, its presence is unmistakable at street level, especially with the inclusion of a vast five-story Nordstrom retail store, adding to its grandeur.

Height: 1,550 feet

1,550 feet Location: 217 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

1 | One World Trade Center

Known also as the Freedom Tower, One World Trade Center is situated in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. It towers at 1,776 feet, making it the tallest structure in New York and the Western Hemisphere according to wtc.com.

This building was constructed as a tribute and successor to the original World Trade Center, which was destroyed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Designed by the Chicago-based architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), One World Trade Center opened its doors to the public in 2014. The skyscraper boasts observation decks on the 100th, 101st, and 102nd floors, offering visitors breathtaking views.

The building and its vicinity are filled with high-end dining and shopping options.

Not far from there is 3 World Trade Center, located at 175 Greenwich Street. It too ranks among the tallest buildings in New York City, with a height of 1,079 feet.

Height: 1,776 feet

1,776 feet Location: 285 Fulton St, New York, NY 10007

FAQ

Are there any Art Deco skyscrapers in New York City? Yes, the Chrysler Building is a famous Art Deco skyscraper in New York City, known for its distinctive crown and height of 1,046 feet. Can public access the observation decks of these skyscrapers? Yes, some skyscrapers like One World Trade Center offer public access to observation decks for breathtaking views of the city. Is Bank of America Tower sustainable? The Bank of America Tower is notable for its sustainability and energy efficiency, being the first skyscraper in the U.S. to receive LEED Platinum certification. Are there any skyscrapers with public spaces or cultural centers? Yes, The New York Times Building features public spaces such as a lobby with the “Moveable Type” artwork, an outdoor garden, and TheTimesCenter cultural center. What architectural styles are represented among New York City's tallest buildings? New York City’s tallest buildings showcase a variety of architectural styles, from modern glass and steel structures to classic Art Deco designs.

Conclusion

New York City’s skyline is a testament to architectural diversity and innovation, featuring a mix of historic landmarks and modern skyscrapers.

From the iconic One World Trade Center to the luxurious Central Park Tower, each building contributes its unique silhouette to the city’s world-famous skyline.

These structures not only define the physical landscape but also reflect the city’s ongoing evolution as a global center for culture, commerce, and design.