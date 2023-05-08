Texas Fisherman Hauls in Gigantic Catch from Brazos River in Waco

A fisherman captured an enormous “monster” alligator gar while angling on the Brazos River in Waco, close to Baylor University. The Brazos River Authority shared the remarkable catch in a Facebook post on Monday, May 1, dubbing it the photo of the week.

“Evin [Wolske] landed this colossal catch on the Brazos River in Waco near the Baylor campus,” the BRA announced in its post, which garnered over 1,000 shares.

Wolske, a 20-year-old Texas State Technical College student, informed KXXC that he has been fishing in Texas all his life. Despite this, reeling in the alligator gar he came across in April proved to be quite challenging. With assistance from a friend, Wolske managed to bring the enormous creature onto his boat after a 30-minute struggle. He estimated the gar to be around seven feet long and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

“Indeed, we threaded the lasso through the rod and it was time to go. We headed to the shore and started taking photos,” Wolske recounted to the station.

The fisherman stated that he released the gar back into the river, giving others the opportunity to catch their own “big one.” The BRA invites anglers to submit their Brazos River catches to [email protected].

The Brazos River is Texas’ longest river, flowing entirely within the state, and its watershed extends from New Mexico to the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the river is home to a variety of species, including channel catfish, freshwater drum, spotted and white bass, and sunfish.

