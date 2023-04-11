Luka Doncic Trade Rumors: Ranking Every NBA Team as Potential Destinations if Mavericks Star Requests a Move

In the midst of swirling trade rumors surrounding Luka Doncic, basketball fans and analysts alike are considering where the Dallas Mavericks star might end up if he decides to ask for a trade.

With his incredible talent and potential, Doncic would be a highly sought-after player, and virtually every NBA team would be interested in acquiring him. This article ranks all 29 other NBA teams as potential destinations for Doncic if he were to request a move.

At the top of the list are teams that have the necessary assets to pull off a blockbuster trade for Doncic while also being able to provide him with a competitive environment.

These teams include the Golden State Warriors, who could potentially offer a package centered around James Wiseman, young talent, and draft picks, and the Philadelphia 76ers, who might consider building a deal around Ben Simmons and additional assets.

Other contenders in the race for Doncic would be the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, and the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics could potentially offer a package that includes Jaylen Brown and draft picks, while the Heat may consider parting ways with Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro, along with other assets. The Nuggets, on the other hand, could offer a deal centered around Michael Porter Jr. and draft picks.

In the middle of the pack are teams that have some assets to offer but might struggle to put together a competitive package for Doncic.

These teams include the New Orleans Pelicans, the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Indiana Pacers, among others. While they all have intriguing pieces, none of these teams may be able to put together a package that would entice the Mavericks to part with their franchise player.

At the bottom of the list are teams with limited assets to offer in a potential trade for Doncic, making it highly unlikely that they would be able to pull off a deal. These teams include the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Houston Rockets, among others.

While these teams may have interest in acquiring Doncic, it is improbable that they would be able to make a competitive offer to the Mavericks.

Of course, these rankings are purely speculative and depend on numerous factors, such as the Mavericks’ willingness to trade Doncic and the level of interest from other teams. However, as the trade rumors continue to circulate, it’s intriguing to consider where the talented young star could end up if he decides to leave Dallas.

Luka Doncic was asked about the Dallas Mavericks feeling they need to “earn” his loyalty to avoid him being the next superstar to ask for a trade. “I saw the report. I don’t know who, somebody said that I was going to request a trade. It was funny because I didn’t know that was… pic.twitter.com/SNwrtnL8eJ — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) April 9, 2023

