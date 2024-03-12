How Old Are Seventeen (SVT) Members? (2024 Updated)

Seventeen, written as 세븐틴 in Korean and with the acronym SVT, is an internationally recognized South Korean K-pop boy band. The name Seventeen represents the number, which is the result of the addition of 13 members + 3 units + 1 group (13+3+ 1 = 17). Seventeen was formed by Pledis Entertainment (a music label company) with its 13 official members named S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP (Extended Play) “17 Carat.” According to Billboard, 17 Carat became the longest-charting K-pop album and ranked in the list of “10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015” at 9th position. Now, let’s talk about how old the seventeen members are, their debut ages, dates of birth, birthdays, and their Korean ages.

Current Seventeen Members Age: From Oldest to Youngest

Seventeen Member Current Age Date of Birth S.Coups 28 years old August 8, 1995 Jeonghan 28 years old October 4, 1995 Joshua 28 years old December 30, 1995 Jun 27 years old June 10, 1996 Hoshi 27 years old June 15, 1996 Wonwoo 27 years old July 17, 1996 Woozi 27 years old November 22, 1996 DK 26 years old February 18, 1997 Mingyu 26 years old April 6, 1997 The8 26 years old November 7, 1997 Seungkwan 26 years old January 16, 1998 Vernon 26 years old February 18, 1998 Dino 25 years old February 11, 1999 Table showing the current ages of Seventeen members in order from oldest to youngest, from top to bottom.

Seventeen Members’ Birthdays are given from left to right, in order of their ages from oldest to youngest.

S.Coups (28 years old) is the oldest, while Dino (25 years old) is the “Maknae” youngest member of the group. Seventeen members debuted in May 2015, during which S.Coups was 19, Jeonghan was 19, Joshua was 19, Jun was 18, Hoshi was 18, Wonwoo was 18, Woozi was 18, DK was 18, Mingyu was 18, The8 was 17, Seungkwan was 17, Vernon was 17, and Dino was 16.

Seventeen Members Korean Age

Now let’s discuss how old each Seventeen member is, their description, photo, current age, birthplace, and training period.

Seventeen Member S.Coups Age with Photo

Choi Seung Cheol (Korean: 최승철) is the eldest member of Seventeen and is popularly known by his stage name S.Coups. He was born on August 8, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea. Currently, he is 28 years old internationally and 30 years old in Korea.

S.Coups is in the hip-hop unit and is the main rapper and leader of Seventeen. As per Koreaboo, S.Coups joined Pledis Entertainment in 2010 as a trainee and practised for 6 years before his final debut with the Seventeen.

Seventeen Member Jeonghan Age with Photo

Yoon Jeong Han (Korean: 윤한정) is a South Korean K-pop idol, the second oldest member of Seventeen, popularly known as Jeonghan. He was born on October 4, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea, and is 28 years old as per international age and 30 years old as per Korean age.

He acts as the lead vocalist in the group and lies in the vocal unit. Also, he called it visual, meaning “to grab the audience’s attention on the stage.” As per Koreaboo, Jeonghan joined Pledis Entertainment in 2013 as a trainee and practised for 2 years and 2 months before their debut.

Seventeen Member Joshua Age with Photo

Hong Jisoo (Korean: 홍지수) is an American-Korean K-pop artist commonly known by his stage name Joshua. He was born on December 30, 1995, in California, United States. Currently, he is 28 years old internationally and 30 years old in Korea.

He lies in the vocal unit of the group and acts as a vocalist. Joshua joined Pledis Entertainment in 2013 and also trained for 2 years and 2 months.

Seventeen Member Jun Age with Photo

Wen Junhui (Korean: 문준휘) is the male Korean-Chinese K-pop idol of the SVT band, popularly known by his stage name Jun. He was born on June 10, 1996, in Guangdong, China. Currently, he is 27 years old internationally and 29 years old in Korea.

He is in the performance unit and has the position of lead dancer and sub-vocalist. He joined Pledis Entertainment and worked as a trainee for 2 years and 7 months, as per Koreaboo.

Seventeen Member Hoshi Age with Photo

Kwon Soon-young (Korean: 권순영) is a South Korean K-pop artist popularly known as Hoshi. He was born on June 15, 1996, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, and is currently 27 years old as per international age and 29 years old as per Korean age.

He lies in the performance team unit and is also the leader of it. He acts as a dancer, vocalist, and sub-rapper in the band. Hoshi joined Pledis Entertainment in 2011 and worked as a trainee for almost 4 years before his final debut as one of the official members of Seventeen.

Seventeen Member Wonwoo Age with Photo

Jeon Won Woo (Korean: 전원우) is a South Korean K-pop artist, a member of the male band Seventeen (SVT), commonly known as Wonwoo. He was born on July 17, 1996, in Changwon-si, South Korea, and is currently 27 years old as per international age and 29 years old as per Korean age.

He lies in the hip-hop unit of the group, where he acts as a rapper and sub-vocalist. Wonwoo joined Pledis Entertainment in 2011 after passing the audition, where he was a trainee for 4 years before his final debut in 2015, as per Koreaboo.

Seventeen Member Woozi Age with Photo

Lee Ji-hoon (Korean: 이지훈) is the South Korean K-pop idol of Seventeen, commonly known as Woozi. He was born on November 22, 1996, in Busan, South Korea, and is currently 27 years old as per international age and 29 years old as per Korean age.

He lives in the vocal unit, where he works as a vocalist, lyricist, producer, composer, and leader of the vocal team. According to Koreaboo, Woozi joined Pledis Entertainment in 2010 and worked as a trainee for 5 years before his final debut.

Seventeen Member DK Age with Photo

Lee Seokmin (Korean: 이석민) is a South Korean K-pop idol known as DK, which is a short name for Dokyeom. He was born on February 18, 1997, in Seoul, South Korea, and is 26 years old as per international age and 28 years old as per Korean age.

He is on the vocal team and acts as a vocalist. As per Koreaboo, DK joined Pledis Entertainment and worked for 2 years and 7 months as a trainee.

Seventeen Member Mingyu Age with Photo

Kim Min Gyu (Korean: 김민규) is a South Korean K-pop artist popularly known as Mingyu. He was born on April 6, 1997, in Seoul, South Korea, and is 26 years old as per international age and 28 years old as per Korean age.

He is a part of the hip-hop team unit, where he acts as the vocalist, rapper, and face of the group. He was a trainee for 4 years under Pledis Entertainment.

Seventeen Member The8 Age with Photo

Xu Minghao (Korean: 서명호) is a Chinese-Korean K-pop idol, commonly known by his stage name The8. He was born on November 7, 1997, in Liaoning, China, and is 23 years old as per international age and 28 years old as per Korean age.

He is part of the performance team and acts as a dancer and sub-vocalist. As per Koreaboo, The8 was trained for 1 year and 5 months under Pledis Entertainment, which makes him the shortest trainee in the Seventeen band.

Seventeen Member Seungkwan Age with Photo

Boo Seung-Kwan (Korean: 부승관) is one of the official members of the boy group Seventeen, popularly known as Seungkwan. He was born on January 16, 1998, in Busan, South Korea, and is 26 years old as per international age and 27 years old as per Korean age.

He is a part of the vocal team and acts as a vocalist. He was also trained under Pledis Entertainment for 3 years and 2 months until his final debut as a Seventeen member.

Seventeen Member Vernon Age with Photo

Hansol Vernon Chwe (Korean: 최한솔) is an American-Korean K-pop singer, the second youngest Seventeen member, and commonly known as Vernon. He was born on February 18, 1998, in New York, United States, and is 26 years old as per international age and 27 years old as per Korean age.

He is a part of the hip-hop unit and acts as a rapper, visual, and sub-vocalist for Seventeen. He joined Pledis Entertainment as a trainee and practiced for 3 years and 3 months.

Seventeen Member Dino Age with Photo

Lee Chan (Korean: 이찬) is a South Korean K-pop idol, the youngest Seventeen member, and popularly known as Dino. He was born on February 11, 1999, in Iksan-si, South Korea, and is 25 years old as per international age and 26 years old as per Korean age.

Dino is a part of the performance team and acts as a dancer. He is also referred to as “Maknae,” meaning the youngest in the group. He also trained under Pledis Entertainment for 3 years as a trainee.

So this is all about the current ages and dates of birth for the Seventeen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

