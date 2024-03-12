How Old Are Le Sserafim Members? (2024 Updated)

Le Sserafim, written as 르세라핌 in Korean, is a fourth-generation South Korean band of girls like Everglow and NMIXX. Le Sserafim is derived from the phrase I’m Fearless by rearranging the letters of it. The word Sserafim also reflects the heavenly being Seraphim. Under Source Music, a music label company acquired by HYBE Corporation, Le Sserafim was initially formed with six girls named Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, Eunchae, and Kim Ga-ram.

On May 2, 2022, Le Sserafim members debuted with the release of the Extended Play (EP) “Fearless.” Kim Ga-ram was disbanded by the company, which canceled her contract. Currently, Le Sserafim consists of five girls, except Kim Ga-ram. Now let’s talk about how old Le Sserafim members are, their debut age, and the Korean age

Current Le Sserafim Members Age: From Eldest to Youngest

Le Sserafim Member Current Age Date of Birth Sakura 25 years old March 19, 1998 Chaewon 23 years old August 1, 2000 Yunjin 22 years old October 8, 2001 Kazuha 20 years old August 9, 2003 Eunchae 17 years old November 10, 2006 Table showing current ages of Le Sserafim members along with their date of birth in order of oldest to youngest from top to bottom.

Le Sserafim Members’ Birthdays are given from left to right, in order of their ages from oldest to youngest.

Former member Kim Ga-Ram was born on November 16, 2005. Back in May 2022, Le Sserafim members’ debut ages were as follows: Sakura was 24, Chaewon was 21, Yunjin was 20, Kazuha was 18, Eunchae was 15, and Garam was 16. Currently, Sakura (25 years old) is the oldest, while Eunchae (17 years old) is the youngest in Le Sserafim.

Le Sserafim Members Korean Age

Now let’s discuss how old each Le Sserafim member is, their description, photo, current age, birthplace, and training company.

Le Sserafim Member Sakura Age with Photo

Sakura Miyawaki is a Japanese-Korean K-pop artist, the oldest member of Le Sserafim, and popularly known by her stage name Sakura (Korean: 사쿠라). She was born on March 19, 1998, in Kagoshima, Japan, and is 25 years old as per international age and 27 years old as per Korean age.

Sakura acts as the group’s vocalist. According to Kpopping, Sakura is the longest Le Sserafim girl band trainee, with a 6-year and 11-month training period. She was also a member of IZ*ONE from 2018 to 2021 and had to leave the group after its disbandment.

Le Sserafim Member Chaewon Age with Photo

Kim Chae-Won (Korean: 김채원) is a South Korean K-pop idol, the second oldest member of Le Sserafim, and popularly known as Chaewon. She was born on August 1, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea, and is 23 years old as per international age and 25 years old as per Korean age.

Chaewon acts as a vocalist, dancer, and leader of Le Sserafim. Under Woollim Entertainment, Chaewon trained for 11 months and participated in Produce 45, a reality competition show, where she got 10th place.

Le Sserafim Member Yunjin Age with Photo

Huh Yun-jin (Korean: 허윤진) is a Korean-Amercian K-pop idol, a member of Le Sserafim, and commonly known as Yunjin. She was born on October 8, 2001, in Seoul, South Korea, and is 22 years old as per international age and 24 years old as per Korean age.

She acts as the main vocalist for the group. Initially, she was a trainee under Pledis Entertainment and participated in Produce 48’s third season, but she was eliminated from the show after 11 episodes. Later, she signed her contract with Source Music and became a member of Le Sserafim.

Le Sserafim Member Kazuha Age with Photo

Nakamura Kazuha is another Japanese-Korean K-pop idol, the second youngest Le Sserafim member, popularly known as Kazuha (Korean: 카즈하). She was born on August 9, 2003, in Osaka, Japan, and is 20 years old as per international age and 22 years old as per Korean age.

Kazuha acts as a dancer, vocalist, and rapper for the band. Kazuha is the shortest trainee among other Le Sserafim members and has trained for only 3 months.

Le Sserafim Member Eunchae Age with Photo

Hong Eun-chae (Korean: 홍은채) is a South Korean K-pop girl, the youngest member of Le Sserafim, and known by her stage name Eunchae. She was born on November 10, 2006, in Miryang-si, South Korea, and is 17 years old as per international age and 19 years old as per Korean age.

Eunchae acts as a vocalist and dancer for the group. She is also the “Maknae” of Le Sserafim. According to Le Sserafim Fandom, Eunchae joined Source Music in January 2021 as a trainee and trained for 1 year and 3 months before her final debut as a Le Sserafim member.

So this is all about how old Le Sseerafim members Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae are. Our visual will help you recognize your biased Le Sseerafim member.

