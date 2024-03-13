Andrew Tate Is to Be Extradited to UK After Romanian Trial Wraps Up

On March 12th, in Bucharest, Romania, a court agreed to Britain’s request to extradite internet celebrity Andrew Tate. However, they’ve decided to wait until the legal proceedings in Romania are concluded.

Following this decision, the court also ordered that Andrew and his brother Tristan be immediately released from police custody. They had been detained for a day while the court considered an arrest warrant from Britain.

The appeals court stated it would carry out the extradition once the criminal case in Bucharest is resolved. The Tate brothers were arrested on allegations of sexual aggression from 2012 to 2015, charges they strongly deny, according to their public relations team. The arrest warrant came from the Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

Tate, who boasts 8.9 million followers on X, previously known as Twitter, has consistently argued that Romanian prosecutors lack evidence against him, suggesting a political plot aimed at silencing him.

He has faced bans from several major social media sites in the past due to his misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

Upon his release, Andrew Tate expressed his innocence and looked forward to clearing his name through the judicial process. he also posted an update on X: “The Matrix is afraid, but I only fear God.”

“The Matrix” is a term he has used in the past to describe what he sees as a conspiracy against him.

He also humorously noted that despite his previous requests to return to the U.K., which were denied, he now sees the extradition as good news.

British police have indicated that the Tate brothers are under investigation for rape and human trafficking and are collaborating with Romanian authorities on the case.

The Tate brothers’ legal counsel, Eugen Vidineac, welcomed the decision to delay extradition, seeing it as a chance for a full defense and transparent legal proceedings.

Andrew Tate, known for promoting a hyper-masculine lifestyle and amassing millions of followers, was charged in Romania last June along with his brother and two Romanian women.

The charges include human trafficking, rape, and forming a gang to exploit women sexually, all of which they deny.

The case is currently in a preliminary phase in the Bucharest court, which is determining whether to proceed to trial.

The Romanian legal system is experiencing delays, and a decision is pending.

The Tate brothers were in police custody from late December 2022 until April, under house arrest until August, and now under judicial control, which allows them freedom of movement within the country but prohibits them from leaving.

Romanian officials confiscated 15 high-end vehicles, 14 luxury watches, and various currencies totaling approximately 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million).