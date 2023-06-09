Best 19 Miami Upcoming Concerts In Summer 2023: Jamming in the Sunshine

As the sun sets over the horizon, casting a warm, golden glow over the city, Miami comes alive with the rhythm of music. The city, known for its vibrant nightlife, diverse culture, and stunning beaches, is also a hub for some of the most electrifying concerts in the country. This summer, Miami is set to host a series of concerts that promise to be nothing short of spectacular. From the pulsating beats of EDM to the soulful melodies of jazz, there’s something for every music enthusiast. Let’s dive into the heart of Miami’s music scene and explore the best summer concerts that the city has to offer.

Black Midi at Gramps, June 23

The British band Black Midi is set to perform at Gramps on June 23. Their unique sound, which can be described as Bloc Party being more influenced by the Sleaford Mods than Gang of Four, is sure to provide an unforgettable experience. Their experimental rock style, combined with a punk ethos, has earned them a dedicated fan base. This is a show not to be missed for those who appreciate the unconventional in music.

Halsey at Hard Rock Live, June 24

Halsey, the pop sensation from New Jersey, is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live on June 24. The concert promises to be a unique experience as Halsey will be accompanied by a string ensemble. Fans can look forward to hearing new interpretations of tracks from the Nine Inch Nails-produced album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”. The concert is not just about music, but also about supporting a cause. The proceeds from the show will be donated to LGBTQIA+-focused organizations, making it a must-attend event for fans and supporters of the community.

The Cure at Kesaya Center, July 1

The Cure, often referred to as the saddest men in rock, will be performing at the Kesaya Center on July 1. Despite their unsuccessful attempt to fight Ticketmaster, the band continues to deliver their melancholic and atmospheric music to their dedicated fan base. Their resilience and commitment to their craft are commendable, and their live performances are always a treat for fans of their unique sound.

Boy George and Culture Club at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 13

Boy George and Culture Club are set to perform at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on July 13. Despite the billing, this is not a double act. The band has been known as Boy George and Culture Club for the last few years, much to the delight of the non-Boy George members. This concert promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane with their classic hits.

Dierks Bentley at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 15

Country music star Dierks Bentley is set to perform at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on July 15. Known for his energetic performances and catchy tunes, Bentley’s concerts are always a good time. Fans should note that if you head to the concessions for beer during his hit song “Beers On Me”, it’s customary to buy beers for everyone in your group.

The Glitch Mob at The Ground, July 20

Electronic music trio The Glitch Mob is set to perform at The Ground on July 20. Their music is ubiquitous, often heard in the background of commercials, movies, and TV shows. This is a chance to embrace their omnipresence and dance to their beats in a live setting.

Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, July 21-23

The Rolling Loud Miami festival is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium from July 21 to 23. The three-day event will be headlined by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky. The festival also features dozens of up-and-coming artists each day, making it a quality fest for music lovers. Attendees are advised to arrive early as gates open at 4 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, July 28-29

The Dave Matthews Band, a staple of the summer music scene, will be performing at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on July 28 and 29. Their concerts have become synonymous with the season, and their unique blend of rock, jazz, and folk music is sure to provide a memorable experiencefor fans.

Fuerza Regida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, July 28

Fuerza Regida, a rising star in the banda music scene, is set to perform at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on July 28. Their popularity has grown so much that if banda music were ever showcased during a Super Bowl halftime show, Fuerza Regida would be a top contender. This is a must-see concert for fans of the genre.

CNCO at Oasis Wynwood, July 29

CNCO, the homegrown boy band, is set to perform at Oasis Wynwood on July 29. Known for their catchy tunes and energetic performances, CNCO is a testament to the talent that Miami has to offer. This is a concert not to be missed for fans of pop music.

Underoath at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, August 4

Underoath, the Christian metal band, is set to perform at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater on August 4. Despite changes in the music industry, they have stayed true to their roots. Their Wikipedia page boasts an impressive 112 references, a testament to their influence and longevity in the music scene.

Mustard Service Presents: Zest Fest at Miami Beach Bandshell, August 5

Mustard Service, Miami’s best indie rock band, is curating a new one-day festival called Zest Fest at the Miami Beach Bandshell on August 5. The festival will feature some of their favorite fellow Miami artists. This is the show of the summer, second only to Beyoncé’s concert.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More – High School Reunion Tour 2023 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, August 13

The High School Reunion Tour 2023, featuring Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and more, is set to take place at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on August 13. Despite the age difference between Snoop and Wiz, the tour promises to be a great time for fans of hip-hop.

Beyoncé at Hard Rock Stadium, August 18

Beyoncé, the queen of pop, is set to perform at the Hard Rock Stadium on August 18. While it may be the year of Taylor Swift, it’s undoubtedly the century of Beyoncé. Her concerts are always a spectacle, and this one promises to be no different.

JPEGMAFIA X Danny Brown at Revolution Live at the Backyard, August 19

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are set to perform at Revolution Live at the Backyard on August 19. Danny Brown’s hit song “Ain’t It Funny” from 2016 is still on regular rotation, and fans can look forward to hearing it live.

Karol G at Hard Rock Stadium, August 25-26

Reggaeton star Karol G is set to perform at the Hard Rock Stadium on August 25 and 26. Reggaeton is best experienced live, and there’s no bigger stage in Miami than this one. This is a must-see concert for fans of the genre.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, August 27

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are set to perform at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on August 27. Fans are advised to wear water-resistant mascara, as the concert promises to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Madonna at Kesaya Center, September 9-10

Madonna, the queen of pop, is set to perform at the Kesaya Center on September 9 and 10. Before there wasTaylor, Beyoncé, or Britney, there was Madonna. Her concerts are a testament to her enduring influence and talent in the music industry.

Guns N’ Roses at Hard Rock Live, September 15

Guns N’ Roses, featuring Axl, Slash, Duff, and a host of other professional musicians, are set to perform at Hard Rock Live on September 15. The band has evolved from a chaotic collective into a reliable, fan-pleasing nostalgia act. This transformation is truly impressive and their concert is a must-see for fans of rock music.

Scowl at Gramps, September 20

Scowl, the hardcore band, is set to perform at Gramps on September 20. They have released three of the best singles of 2023: “Opening Night,” “Shot Down” and “Psychic Dance Routine.” With half the year still to go, this band has the potential to be the next big thing in the hardcore scene. Their concert is a must-see for fans of the genre.

Final Words

In conclusion, the summer concert season in Miami promises to be an exciting one, with a diverse range of artists set to perform. From the experimental rock of Black Midi to the pop sensation Halsey, the melancholic tunes of The Cure to the nostalgic hits of Boy George and Culture Club, there’s something for everyone. The lineup also includes the energetic country music of Dierks Bentley, the ubiquitous electronic beats of The Glitch Mob, and the vibrant reggaeton of Karol G.