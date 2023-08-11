5 Best Fax Apps for Businesses in 2023: Streamlining Communication with Ease

Each day you’ll notice just how much technology has the technology advanced. Back in the day fax machines were seen as the premium tech every company needed to own. The process behind them was simple, but it required a lot of software for that time and even more hardware.

Today, things have changed. With the high-end technological boom which is happening as we speak, fax machines are starting to become obsolete. Just like in many other spheres of our society, smartphones are taking over this domain too.

As you can probably guess, now it’s possible to send and receive faxes via our mobile devices. This is a change that was long coming and it’s now put to work. All that’s required is to have a fax application installed and you’ll get the work done.

The question you probably want to ask is how to find the right fax app. This is a good question, and we’re more than eager to answer your inquiry. In this article, we are going to talk about the x best faxing applications for businesses. The year is 2023 and it’s about time you switch to mobile faxing.

1. FAX from iPhone: Fax App

Let’s start with a superb fax machine alternative you can check if you visit here. There is no need for large fax machines, paper, and power sources to run faxes. FAX from iPhone: The fax App is what you’ve been looking for all this time.

Thanks to this app, and the similar ones on this list, you can now send faxes through your smartphone via IP and the whole transmission won’t take more than a few minutes. Its main benefits are that it is simple and its ease of use is unparalleled.

All information is processed swiftly, and you can have access to them at anytime, anywhere. But, most of all, it is fully secure and more than reliable. It can be used to send all types of files including photos, documents, books, notes, letters, and everything in between. Just import your files and click send. It’s as easy as it gets.

2. Fax. Plus

Here, we have another great choice. Many experts see it as one of the best options you’ll find out there. Just like the example from above it’s easy to use, comes with amazing features, and is quite direct in what it provides. It comes in both a free version and a paid one.

Depending on your needs you will make a selection based on the price. If your business has moderate needs for faxing you’ll get around with the free version. For more content of your firm, and we’re talking 200+ faxes a month you will need to cash out $8.99 a month but that’s a fair price for what Fax. Plus brings to the table.

3. iFax

iFax is great for a few reasons. The one that we will set apart from the group is the fact that its ease of use is unparalleled. If your business is just now switching to using mobile apps for faxing this will be a trait that you’ll adore. At its base level, this app is free, so you’ll have plenty of chances to test it out and make a decision for yourself.

Furthermore, if safety and security are your issues with approaching the internet and mobile apps with iFax you shouldn’t worry at all. It provides high-end end-to-end encryption which is deemed as military-grade. Also, it is compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows alike. Try it out and leave all faxing worries behind.

4. FaxZero

If you’re looking for a premium service in the department of mobile apps for faxing do not look further than FaxZero. When we say premium, we are not talking about unlimited features or the best app in the world. The focus is on its simplicity. When you’re switching from a standard fax machine to a mobile app you want the transition to be smooth. With FaxZero you get just that.

The downside is that in its base version, it’s limited to five faxes a day. So, depending on the size of your company this option might not be your cup of tea due to this limitation. If you want to take more out of this app you’ll have to part with $2.09 a month, which is a bargain in today’s world of finances.

5. HelloFax

In terms of what you get for your money, HelloFax is right up there with the most cost-effective apps out there. In its free version, it is one of the best you’ll find. Of course, they will limit the number of faxes you can send a day. So, for a small company, the free version of HelloFax is a blessing in disguise. It offers full support for electronic signatures, full cloud integration, and one of the best interfaces in the domain.

So, where’s the catch? Why is it so low on our list? Well, the moment you need more faxes you’ll have to pay for HelloFax. It offers great service, so you can say it’s not a cheap option. In fact, it is quite pricier compared to some of the competitors. The base offering starts at $9.99 a month. For bigger packages, it goes all the way up to $39.99.

6. CocoFax

We truly live in a blessed age of technology when an option such as CocoFax is this low on our list. Don’t get us wrong. It is an amazing application. It’s HIPAA compliant, and its integration to all services starting from Google, Microsoft, and others is on a high level.

It’s great to use, not only on mobile devices but on a computer too. Its encryption is also top-notch, which makes it ideal for business workflow integration without having to worry about security issues. Use it to send emails as faxes, Google Sheets and docs, or Word files. It can do it all.

Whether as an individual or a small business entity, you will love CocoFax from the first fax.

Conclusion

The mobile app faxing is going strong as we write these lines. If you haven’t adopted it yet, this is the right moment. With the apps we have listed above you know that there are plenty of good choices. Pick the first or the last, you will have the faxing of your life nonetheless.