2024 Toyota Prius: Release Date, Price, Trims & Specs

Get ready for a thrilling ride into the future with the upcoming 2024 Toyota Prius! This isn’t just another hybrid or PHEV mid-size SUV – it’s a game-changer. With a complete redesign and a brand-new hybrid powertrain, the 2024 Prius is set to redefine what you expect from a hybrid vehicle.

The buzz on social media is palpable, with sneak peeks revealing a vehicle that’s not just more spacious, but also significantly longer than its predecessors. It’s clear that the 2024 Prius is a far cry from the 2022 model, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.

But that’s not all. Toyota Motors has gone the extra mile to ensure the 2024 Prius is packed with the latest features. Imagine cruising down the highway with your favorite tunes streaming via Bluetooth through a six-speaker audio system, all controlled from a sleek 12.3-inch touchscreen.

And with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus one USB media port and five USB charging ports, you’ll have all the connectivity you need for those long road trips or daily commutes.

So buckle up and join us on this exciting journey as we delve into everything you need to know about the 2024 Toyota Prius. From its release date and price to its innovative features, stunning design, and vibrant color options, we’ve got all the details right here. Let’s get started!

Design Continuity

Toyota Motors has recently unveiled the fifth-generation 2023 Toyota Prius, which boasts a fresh design and a host of new features. Given that this design is still hot off the press, it’s reasonable to anticipate that the upcoming Toyota Prius will carry forward the same design and features.

However, the rumor mill suggests that while the overall design of the next Toyota Prius might remain unchanged, we could see some enhancements in the 2024 model year. These improvements are expected to focus on safety and convenience, offering an even more refined driving experience.

So, while we may not see a significant design overhaul in the next Toyota Prius compared to the current model, we can certainly look forward to some exciting new features and safety upgrades. After all, Toyota is known for its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. So, stay tuned for the 2024 Toyota Prius – it’s sure to bring some pleasant surprises!

Anticipated Launch Date

The new Toyota Prius, a highly anticipated hybrid vehicle from Toyota Motors, has been generating a lot of buzz. Known for its high-range and best-selling status in countries like the USA and Canada, the anticipation for its launch and bookings is palpable.

Unfortunately, Toyota Motors has yet to officially announce the release date for the new Toyota Prius. However, media reports and reputable websites suggest that we can expect the new Toyota Prius to hit the market in early 2024 or late 2023. It’s also predicted that bookings will commence later this year.

Expected Price & Trim Levels

The 2023 Toyota Prius is available in six trims – LE, LE AWD, XLE, XLE AWD, Limited, and Limited AWD. The prices for these trims range from $27,450 to $35,865.

Given this, it’s reasonable to expect that the 2024 Toyota Prius will offer the same trim levels as the 2023 model. However, the price might see a slight increase compared to the 2023 model. Below, we’ve provided an estimate of the 2024 Toyota Prius price and trims based on the 2023 model year.

Trims Price (est.) LE $28,500 LE AWD $29,500 XLE $32,000 XLE AWD $33,500 Limited $35,500 Limited AWD $36,500

2024 Toyota Prius: A Palette of Colors

The 2024 Toyota Prius is set to arrive in a variety of vibrant exterior and interior colors. Here’s a sneak peek at the color options you can expect:

Exterior Colors:

Guardian Gray

Reservoir Blue

Supersonic Red

Wind Chill Pearl

Midnight Black Metallic

Cutting Edge

Supersonic Yellow

Interior Colors:

Gradient Black

Feature Highlights

The upcoming 2024 Toyota Prius is expected to be packed with an array of modern features, enhancing both convenience and entertainment. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

12.3 Inch Touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

USB media port

Five USB charging ports

Hands-free calling capability

Music streaming via Bluetooth

Variable transmission

Six-speaker audio system

Eight-speaker JBL premium audio system

Six USB Charging ports

Smart key system

Folding rear seats

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Power window with auto down/up

Multi-information display

Single Zone Climate Control system

Extendable dual sun visors

Wireless smartphone charging pad with charge indicator light

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Toyota Motors, and the 2024 Toyota Prius is no exception. The upcoming model is expected to include several advanced safety features to ensure the well-being of both passengers and drivers. Here’s what you can look forward to:

360-degree Overhead View in low-speed drive and reverse

Integrated backup camera display

Engine immobilizer

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Hill Start Assist Control

Safe Exit Assist

Vehicle Stability Control

Anti-lock braking system

Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic braking

Rear Seat Reminder

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Eight airbags

With these features, the 2024 Toyota Prius is shaping up to be a vehicle that combines style, comfort, and safety in one sleek package.

2024 Toyota Prius: A Peek Inside

The interior of the 2024 Toyota Prius is expected to carry forward the design and features of the 2023 model, which was recently unveiled with a fresh new look and upgraded features. The Prius comfortably seats five people, with firm and comfortable seats crafted from high-quality materials.

Both front and rear seats offer ample legroom, ensuring a comfortable journey for all passengers. For added safety, airbags have been integrated into the sides of the seats.

The rear cabin is spacious and sturdy, providing ample room for luggage. If more space is needed, the rear seats can be folded down to create additional room. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, equipped with modern connectivity features such as a USB media port, five USB charging ports, a six-speaker audio system, and music streaming capabilities.

In summary, the interior of the 2024 Toyota Prius is well-designed, featuring a host of modern amenities and safety features. It’s expected that the 2024 model will maintain the same interior design and features as the 2023 model.

Power and Performance

The 2024 Toyota Prius is a hybrid vehicle that combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor and battery pack for optimal efficiency. The Prius features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 194 horsepower and 139 lb.-ft of torque.

This hybrid engine is paired with an All-Wheel Drive and Continuously Variable Transmission, delivering high speed and smooth performance.

While the Prius is designed for efficiency rather than sportiness, it offers a smooth and quiet ride. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 7.1 seconds and can reach top speeds of 115 to 120 mph.

Fuel Efficiency

The 2024 Toyota Prius, like its predecessor, is expected to offer impressive fuel efficiency. The hybrid trims of the 2023 model deliver a fuel economy of 55 mpg in the city, 57 mpg on the highway, and 56 mpg combined. The plug-in hybrid variant can travel up to 35.5 miles in fully electric mode.

Given that the 2024 model is expected to carry forward the same powertrain as the 2023 model, we can anticipate similar fuel efficiency figures for the upcoming Prius. This makes the 2024 Toyota Prius an excellent choice for those seeking a vehicle that combines performance, comfort, and fuel efficiency.

Dimensions

Parameter Value Length 181.1 In. Width 70.2 In. Height 56.3- 55.9 In. Wheelbase 108.3 In. Ground-Clearance 6.0 In. Curb-Weight 3285 lbs.

Interior Dimensions

Front Rear Head-Room (in.) 38.0 36.4 Leg-Room (in.) 43.2 34.8 Shoulder-Room (in.) 55.3 52.8 Hip-Room (in.) 54.7 51.7 Passenger Volume (cu ft.) 91.2 Cargo Volume (cu ft.) 20.3-23.8

Final Words

In conclusion, the 2024 Toyota Prius is shaping up to be a thrilling and game-changing hybrid vehicle that redefines what we expect from a hybrid car. With its complete redesign, innovative features, and safety upgrades, the Prius promises an exciting and comfortable driving experience.

While the exact release date is yet to be officially announced, early 2024 or late 2023 is expected for its launch. As for pricing, the 2024 model is estimated to have a slight increase compared to its predecessor, with a range of trims offering various features to suit different preferences.