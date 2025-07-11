Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle’s Game-Changing Impact on the Sport – Love & Tennis

Ever wondered what it’s like to date one of tennis’s brightest stars? Just ask Morgan Riddle, the social media maven who’s been turning heads courtside since meeting Taylor Fritz on Raya in 2020. Their first date? Takeout sushi and the disturbing horror film “Midsommar” – talk about making an impression!

From Minnesota native to “the most famous woman in men’s tennis,” Riddle has transformed from Fritz’s girlfriend into a cultural force, making tennis “cool again” for the TikTok generation. With her designer outfits and million-plus followers, she’s not just supporting her man – she’s revolutionizing how young people view a traditionally stuffy sport.

Taylor Fritz’s Relationship with Morgan Riddle

When Taylor Fritz takes the court, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle is often spotted cheering from the stands. The couple met on the dating app Raya in 2020 during the pandemic, bonding over sushi and horror movies (she made him watch “Midsommar” on their first date – bold move!).

Riddle, a 27-year-old social media personality with over a million followers across platforms, has been dubbed “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” by The New York Times. Her stylish courtside appearances at Wimbledon and other tournaments have turned heads, while her TikTok videos aim to make tennis “cool again” for younger audiences.

Fritz, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, has publicly supported Riddle’s influence on the sport.

How Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle Met

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle’s love story began in the most modern way possible – on the dating app Raya in June 2020. Riddle had just moved to Los Angeles when COVID lockdowns hit, leaving her looking for connection in a socially distanced world.

Their first date? A night in with takeout sushi and, strangely enough, the disturbing horror film “Midsommar.”

“Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don’t really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit,” Riddle once joked in an interview.

Despite the unusual movie choice, the pair clicked immediately. They bonded over shared interests and began officially dating, celebrating their three-year anniversary in June 2023.

Morgan Riddle: Background and Career

Before becoming tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle was building her own path. A Minnesota native and Wagner College graduate with an English literature degree, Riddle worked in real estate and as a media director before finding her calling as a content creator.

Now with almost a million followers across Instagram and TikTok, she’s known for her fashionable tennis content. Riddle pioneered tennis fashion coverage, eventually hosting “Wimbledon Threads” showcasing spectator style at the prestigious tournament.

“I was the only person making fashion content in tennis… Now when I walk round the grounds, every time I turn my head, there’s another girl wearing a fire outfit,” she once remarked about her influence on tennis culture.

Despite her glamorous courtside appearances, Riddle admits to carefully planning her outfits, even using Dr. Scholl’s inserts for her trademark heels during tournaments.

Public Appearances and Relationship Visibility

Morgan Riddle has become a fixture at Taylor Fritz’s tennis matches, turning heads with her fashionable courtside looks at Wimbledon and other major tournaments. During one particularly stressful match, her wellness app recorded over four hours of stress compared to her usual 75 minutes—prompting her to post “Huh, wonder why” with a wink to her followers.

The couple’s relationship plays out publicly on social media, where Riddle shares witty captions like “rain delay, fit delivered 💌” and “[@wimbledon], but make it symmetrical.” Their appearances on Netflix’s “Break Point” series further spotlighted their relationship.

Despite the public scrutiny, Riddle remains unfazed: “People write crazy things about us and our relationship, but we really love each other.” Fritz agrees, noting, “It’s great to have somebody that can support you and support your goals.”

The Dynamic of Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz’s Relationship

When tennis star Taylor Fritz steps onto the court, Morgan Riddle isn’t just watching—she’s documenting their journey together. The couple regularly shares glimpses of their relationship on Instagram, where Fritz celebrates victories and Riddle posts stylish tennis content.

Despite their public profile, they’ve managed to create boundaries that protect their connection. “We really love each other. We have a very healthy relationship and nothing that anyone says online is gonna have any effect on that,” Riddle stated on The Squeeze podcast.

Fritz appreciates their shared mission of making tennis appeal to younger audiences: “I think what she did was awesome for our sport. It got a ton of people looking at it.” The pair balance competitive tennis schedules with quality time, often unwinding post-match with takeout and anime—proving their relationship works both on and off the court.

Morgan Riddle’s Influence on Taylor Fritz’s Career

Behind every successful tennis player stands a supportive partner, and for Taylor Fritz, that’s Morgan Riddle. While she’s made her mark in fashion and social media, Riddle’s impact extends to Fritz’s professional growth too.

Fritz openly credits Riddle with boosting tennis’s popularity among younger audiences. “I think what she did was awesome for our sport. It got a ton of people looking at it,” he remarked during a press conference. The increased attention has indirectly benefited Fritz’s profile in the tennis world.

Their relationship has brought Fritz additional media coverage, particularly when Riddle grabs attention at Wimbledon during his matches. After one match against Rafael Nadal, Fritz noted that Riddle’s social media following grew significantly—a testament to how their partnership amplifies both their platforms.

Morgan Riddle’s Role Within Tennis Culture

Morgan Riddle has carved out a unique space in tennis as the social media-savvy partner of Taylor Fritz. Dubbed “the most famous woman in men’s tennis,” she’s made it her mission to shake up the sport’s stuffy image. Her TikTok video explaining tennis basics went viral with over 700,000 likes, introducing the sport to audiences who previously found it “relatively uncool in America.”

“I was the only person making fashion content in tennis,” Riddle noted, spotting a gap in coverage. Now her courtside fashion choices at tournaments like Wimbledon spark trends among spectators. Her YouTube show “Wimbledon Threads” highlights spectator style, bringing a fresh fashion perspective to the traditional sport.

Fritz appreciates her efforts, saying: “She’s bringing it to a younger crowd. He does his part of it, and I do mine.”

Game, Set, Match: The Power Couple Changing Tennis

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz aren’t just relationship goals – they’re reshaping tennis culture one Instagram post at a time. While he battles for Grand Slam glory, she’s fighting to make tennis accessible to a generation raised on 15-second videos and instant gratification.

Their modern love story – from dating app meetup to courtside power couple – reminds us that sometimes the perfect match happens off the court. As Fritz continues climbing the rankings and Riddle expands her fashion influence, this pair proves that two passionate people can amplify each other’s dreams while making tennis look ridiculously good in the process.