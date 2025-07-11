James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman movie is finally here, marking the official launch of the new DC Universe on July 11, 2025. While superhero fans have come to expect universe-shaking revelations in post-credit scenes, Gunn has taken a surprisingly different approach with his Man of Steel reboot.

The film features not one but two post-credit scenes, though neither delivers the typical sequel setup or shocking character reveal that audiences might expect. Instead, these scenes offer something more intimate and character-driven, staying true to Gunn’s unique storytelling style.

Breaking Down the Mid-Credits Scene: Superman and Krypto’s Cosmic Moment

The first scene appears during the mid-credits and delivers a heartwarming moment between Superman and his canine companion, Krypto. In this brief but touching sequence, viewers see Superman (David Corenswet) and Krypto sitting together on the moon, gazing down at Earth in peaceful silence.

What makes this scene particularly special is that Krypto is shown “hugging” Superman, displaying a rare moment of affection from the otherwise mischievous super-dog who causes havoc throughout the film. This tender moment serves as a stark contrast to Krypto’s destructive behavior seen earlier in the movie.

The scene is remarkably similar to a motion poster DC Studios released months ago, though this time it’s brought to life with the added emotional weight of seeing these two characters finally bonding after their tumultuous journey together.

The All-Star Superman Connection

Eagle-eyed comic fans will recognize this scene as a direct homage to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s acclaimed “All-Star Superman” series. The imagery of Superman sitting on the moon, contemplating Earth below, is lifted directly from the comic’s iconic panels.

Additionally, the scene connects to Tom King and Andy Kubert’s “Superman: Up in the Sky,” which equally captures the emotional distance between Earth and its guardian. These visual references demonstrate Gunn’s deep respect for Superman’s comic book legacy.

This reference is no accident – Gunn has been open about how the 12-issue series published in 2005 served as a major inspiration for his interpretation of the character. By including this visual callback, Gunn pays tribute to one of the most beloved Superman stories while establishing the contemplative, humanistic tone of his DCU.

The Post-Credits Scene: Superman and Mister Terrific’s Cleanup Duty

The second scene, which plays after all the credits have rolled, shifts the focus back to Earth and showcases a more grounded, relatable side of superheroism. In this sequence, Superman teams up with Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) to assess and repair the damage done to Metropolis during the film’s climactic battle.

The scene centers on a building that was split in half during the dimensional rift crisis but has been imperfectly rejoined after Mister Terrific closed the portal. When Superman points out that the building is “a little bit off,” Terrific takes offense and defends his repair work.

The interaction becomes increasingly awkward as Mister Terrific storms off, kicking rocks and debris on the sidewalk in frustration. Superman calls after him, trying to smooth things over, saying he didn’t mean to “bum him out.” When Terrific doesn’t respond, Superman mutters to himself something along the lines of “I’m such a jerk sometimes.”

Why This Scene Matters

This post-credits scene serves multiple purposes beyond just providing a final laugh:

Character Development: It showcases Superman’s sometimes awkward but well-meaning personality, reinforcing that even the Man of Steel struggles with social interactions.

It showcases Superman’s sometimes awkward but well-meaning personality, reinforcing that even the Man of Steel struggles with social interactions. Relationship Building: The scene establishes the dynamic between Superman and Mister Terrific, suggesting a working relationship that could be explored in future DCU projects.

The scene establishes the dynamic between Superman and Mister Terrific, suggesting a working relationship that could be explored in future DCU projects. Addressing Superhero Movie Criticisms: By showing the heroes actively working to repair collateral damage, Gunn subtly addresses a common complaint about destruction in superhero films, particularly those leveled at Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.”

By showing the heroes actively working to repair collateral damage, Gunn subtly addresses a common complaint about destruction in superhero films, particularly those leveled at Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.” Humanizing Heroes: The scene reinforces that these superheroes care about more than just defeating villains – they’re invested in the community and take responsibility for the aftermath of their battles.

The Real Teaser: Supergirl’s Surprise Appearance

While the post-credits scenes themselves don’t set up future films, the movie’s ending delivers a major DCU revelation that rivals any traditional teaser. In the film’s final moments, before the credits even roll, Milly Alcock makes her debut as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in a scene that’s both surprising and character-defining.

The sequence begins with Superman recovering in the Fortress of Solitude when suddenly, Supergirl crashes through, clearly intoxicated and wearing a fur coat over her Supergirl costume. She’s returned from partying on a planet with a red sun (where Kryptonians can actually get drunk since they don’t have their powers).

The Krypto Twist

In a shocking revelation, we learn that Krypto isn’t actually Superman’s dog – Clark has been dog-sitting for his cousin Kara while she’s been off-world. This explains Krypto’s aggressive and destructive behavior throughout the film, as he clearly takes after his actual owner.

The scene shows Kara and Krypto’s chaotic reunion, with the super-dog excitedly bashing her into the floor of the Fortress before they both exit together. This brief appearance establishes Alcock’s Supergirl as what Gunn has described as a “pixie-ish, but very attitudinal character” who enjoys hard partying on alien worlds.

Setting Up Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

This introduction perfectly sets the stage for “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” scheduled for release on June 26, 2026. Based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed comic series, the film will follow this harder-edged, world-weary version of Kara who’s very different from previous live-action interpretations.

The scene establishes key character traits:

Kara’s tendency to escape and party on planets where she doesn’t have powers

Her more rough-around-the-edges personality compared to Clark’s boy scout demeanor

The sometimes tense but familial relationship between the Kryptonian cousins

Her ownership of Krypto, which will likely play a role in her solo film

James Gunn’s Philosophy on Post-Credits Scenes

In interviews about the film, Gunn has explained his deliberate choice to avoid using post-credits scenes as mere setup for future projects. He believes these moments should be enjoyable on their own merit rather than serving as commercials for upcoming films.

This approach aligns with Gunn’s previous work, where post-credits scenes often featured character moments or jokes rather than universe-building reveals. It’s a refreshing change from the Marvel formula that has dominated superhero cinema for over a decade.

Building the DCU Differently

By placing the Supergirl reveal before the credits and keeping the actual post-credits scenes focused on character moments, Gunn demonstrates a different approach to universe building. The important connective tissue is woven into the film itself rather than saved for a final stinger.

This strategy suggests that future DCU films will prioritize standalone storytelling while still maintaining connections to the larger universe, avoiding the homework-like quality that some cinematic universes have developed.

Additional DCU Connections and Easter Eggs

Beyond the post-credits scenes, Superman is packed with DCU setup and references:

The Justice Gang

The film introduces a new superhero team called the Justice Gang, founded by Maxwell Lord, which includes:

Mister Terrific

Guy Gardner (Green Lantern)

Hawkgirl

Metamorpho

This team represents an early version of superhero collaboration in the DCU, potentially setting up future team-up films or the eventual Justice League.

Peacemaker Cameo

John Cena’s Peacemaker makes a surprise appearance in the film, appearing on a talk show where he trash-talks Superman. This cameo bridges the gap between the previous DCEU and the new DCU, as Peacemaker’s series is one of the few projects carrying over.

Upcoming DCU Projects Referenced

While not explicitly shown in post-credits scenes, the film sets up several announced DCU projects:

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026) – Directly set up through Kara’s appearance

– Directly set up through Kara’s appearance Lanterns (2026) – Guy Gardner’s presence hints at the Green Lantern series

– Guy Gardner’s presence hints at the Green Lantern series The Authority – The engineer is name-dropped in the film

– The engineer is name-dropped in the film Potential Mister Terrific project – His standout role suggests future appearances

What These Scenes Mean for the Future of the DCU

The post-credits scenes in Superman signal several important things about the direction of James Gunn’s DCU:

Character-First Storytelling

By focusing on character moments rather than plot setup, Gunn emphasizes that the DCU will prioritize emotional storytelling and character development over franchise building.

Tonal Balance

The mix of heartfelt moments (Superman and Krypto) and humor (the Mister Terrific scene) showcases the tonal range Gunn plans to bring to the DCU, avoiding the one-note approaches of previous iterations.

Heroes as People

Both scenes humanize these larger-than-life characters. Superman struggles with social interactions, Mister Terrific has his pride hurt, and even Krypto needs affection. This grounded approach makes the heroes more relatable.

Practical Heroism

Showing heroes dealing with post-battle cleanup addresses real-world concerns about superhero destruction while adding depth to what heroism means in this universe.

Critical Reception and Fan Reactions

Early reactions to the post-credits scenes have been largely positive, with critics praising Gunn’s restraint and focus on character over spectacle. Many appreciate the break from the formula of teasing the next big threat or introducing a mysterious new character.

Fans have particularly responded well to:

The emotional weight of the Superman/Krypto scene

The humor in Superman’s awkward interaction with Mister Terrific

The surprise and excitement of Supergirl’s pre-credits appearance

The All-Star Superman homage

However, some viewers expecting traditional MCU-style teasers have expressed disappointment at the lack of major reveals in the actual post-credits scenes.

Conclusion: A New Era for DC on Film

Superman’s post-credits scenes represent more than just bonus content – they’re a mission statement for the new DCU. By prioritizing character moments over universe-building obligations, James Gunn signals that this new era of DC films will forge its own path.

The real excitement comes not from what villain will appear next or what cosmic threat looms on the horizon, but from the promise of fully realized characters we can care about. Whether it’s Superman finding a moment of peace with his cousin’s dog or awkwardly trying to make amends with a colleague, these scenes remind us that even gods among us are beautifully, wonderfully human.

As the DCU moves forward with projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns, and whatever adventures await Mister Terrific, fans can expect more of this character-first approach. The foundation has been laid not with ominous threats or mysterious artifacts, but with genuine emotion and relatable moments.