Walmart Catering Menu Pricing Revealed: Party-Perfect Platters

Walmart’s catering services have been a game-changer in the catering industry, offering a blend of affordability and excellence. From their diverse range of platters to their delectable trays, Walmart has set a benchmark in providing quality catering services at competitive prices. Drawing from my personal experiences and insights, let’s delve into the details of Walmart’s catering menu.

Walmart has always been a household name, known for its affordability and variety. But when it comes to their catering services, they’ve truly outdone themselves. Beginning with just sandwiches and subs trays, the positive feedback and immense acceptance from the public led them to expand their offerings. Today, their catering menu is vast, catering to a myriad of tastes and preferences.

The Evolution of Walmart’s Catering

Walmart’s journey in the catering domain started with a simple mission: to offer quality products and services at unbeatable prices. They began with sandwiches and subs trays, but the overwhelming positive feedback from customers led them to diversify their offerings. Now, their catering menu encompasses a wide range of items, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

What Sets Walmart Apart?

The key to Walmart’s success in the catering arena is their commitment to excellence and affordability. They’ve managed to strike a balance between offering taste-rich menus and keeping prices lower than many competitors. This dedication to quality and value is evident in every platter and tray they offer.

Party Trays

Party trays are the life of any event, and Walmart ensures that their trays are both delicious and visually appealing. From sandwiches to sliders, there’s a tray for every occasion.

Party Tray Menu No. of Servings Price ($) Snacks trays 15-18 $34 Kids Party Trays 8-12 $24 12” Slider Tray 6-8 $14 16” Slider Tray 12-16 $26 18” Slider Tray 15-18 $34 Veggies trays 15-18 $37 Veggies tray large 20-25 $48 16” Chicken Trio Trays 15-20 $28 18” Chicken Trio Trays 20-25 $44 Wings Trays 12-16 $18 Pinwheel Tray (Small) 12 $21 Pinwheel tray (medium) 16 $36 Pinwheel tray (large) 18 $42

Sandwich Trays

Variety and Pricing : Walmart’s sandwich trays are a lifesaver for large gatherings. With options ranging from chicken sandwiches to beef and turkey, there’s something for every palate. The 16-inch medium sandwich tray serves 16-20 people and is priced at $32, while the 18-inch large sandwich tray, serving 20-24 people, is priced at $42.

: Walmart’s sandwich trays are a lifesaver for large gatherings. With options ranging from chicken sandwiches to beef and turkey, there’s something for every palate. The 16-inch medium sandwich tray serves 16-20 people and is priced at $32, while the 18-inch large sandwich tray, serving 20-24 people, is priced at $42. Rolls and More: The sandwich rolls tray is another popular choice, offering a mix of ciabatta rolls, Bolillos rolls, and dinner rolls. This tray, serving 18-24 people, is priced at just $8.99.

Sandwich Tray Menu No. of Servings Price ($) 16 inches medium sandwich tray 16-20 $32 18 inches large sandwich tray 20-24 $42 Mix n match sandwich rolls 18-24 $8.99

Slider Trays

Options and Pricing : Walmart’s slider trays are a hit at parties. They include a combination of meat, cheese, and rolls. The 12” Slider Tray serves 6-8 people and is priced at $14, the 16” Slider Tray serves 12-16 people at $26, and the 18” Slider Tray, serving 15-18 people, is priced at $34.

: Walmart’s slider trays are a hit at parties. They include a combination of meat, cheese, and rolls. The 12” Slider Tray serves 6-8 people and is priced at $14, the 16” Slider Tray serves 12-16 people at $26, and the 18” Slider Tray, serving 15-18 people, is priced at $34. What’s Included: These trays come with a mix of smoked turkey, cheese, crackers, olives, and salted almonds. For kids, there’s a special tray that includes cheese sticks, corn dogs, and seasonal snacks.

Slider Tray Size Serving Size Price Included Items 12” Slider Tray 6-8 people $14 Smoked turkey, cheese, crackers, olives, salted almonds 16” Slider Tray 12-16 people $26 Smoked turkey, cheese, crackers, olives, salted almonds 18” Slider Tray 15-18 people $34 Smoked turkey, cheese, crackers, olives, salted almonds

Walmart’s Deli Menu

Deli menus are all about fresh and quality ingredients, and Walmart’s deli menu is no exception. From meats to cheeses, the variety is vast and the quality unparalleled.

Deli Trays Menu No. of Servings Price ($) Meat and cheese Deli trays 8-12 $24 Meat and cheese Deli tray 15-20 $42 Cheese Deli trays 15-18 $34 Deli Meat trays 15-18 $34 Large deli meat tray 20-25 $48 16” Swiss cheese tray 15-18 $34 18” Swiss cheese tray 20-25 $48

Meat and Cheese Deli Trays

Variety and Pricing : The meat and cheese deli trays include turkey, roast beef, ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and olives. Serving 8-12 people, it’s priced at $24, while the larger variant serving 15-20 people is priced at $42.

: The meat and cheese deli trays include turkey, roast beef, ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and olives. Serving 8-12 people, it’s priced at $24, while the larger variant serving 15-20 people is priced at $42. Cheese Delight: For cheese aficionados, the cheese deli trays are a dream come true. The 16” Swiss cheese tray, serving 15-18 people, is priced at $34, while the 18” variant, serving 20-25 people, is priced at $48.

Deli Meat Trays

Variety and Pricing : These trays are all about meaty goodness. Coupled with cherry tomatoes and olives, they’re a hit at any event. Serving 15-18 people, they’re priced at $34, while the larger variant serving 20-25 people is priced at $48.

: These trays are all about meaty goodness. Coupled with cherry tomatoes and olives, they’re a hit at any event. Serving 15-18 people, they’re priced at $34, while the larger variant serving 20-25 people is priced at $48. What’s Included: These trays offer a mix of meats, ensuring there’s something for every meat lover out there.

Specialty: Chicken Platters

Walmart’s chicken platters have carved a niche for themselves in the catering world. Their unique offerings and impeccable taste make them stand out.

Why Walmart’s Chicken Platter is Unique?

Variety : Walmart’s chicken platter offers a diverse range of chicken items, including boneless barbeque chicken wings, popcorn chicken, and spicy buffalo chicken wings, all accompanied by ranch dipping.

: Walmart’s chicken platter offers a diverse range of chicken items, including boneless barbeque chicken wings, popcorn chicken, and spicy buffalo chicken wings, all accompanied by ranch dipping. Comparison with Competitors: When juxtaposed with competitors like Target and Costco, Walmart’s chicken platter shines. It boasts a wider variety of chicken, offers a unique ranch dressing with buttermilk as the secret ingredient, and provides a larger serving size at a more affordable price.

Fried Chicken Catering

Quality Assurance : Walmart’s fried chicken catering is renowned for its quality. They use fresh chicken, ensuring it’s cleaned and marinated as per chef’s guidelines. Moreover, the oil used for frying is changed daily, emphasizing hygiene and taste.

: Walmart’s fried chicken catering is renowned for its quality. They use fresh chicken, ensuring it’s cleaned and marinated as per chef’s guidelines. Moreover, the oil used for frying is changed daily, emphasizing hygiene and taste. Pricing : One of the most popular options is the 50 pieces of fried chicken, ideal for serving 18-20 guests, priced at a mere $40. This competitive pricing sets Walmart apart from other stores.

: One of the most popular options is the 50 pieces of fried chicken, ideal for serving 18-20 guests, priced at a mere $40. This competitive pricing sets Walmart apart from other stores. Suitability: This fried chicken catering menu is versatile, perfect for various events, be it birthday parties, graduation ceremonies, or anniversary celebrations.

Popular Food Items on Walmart’s Catering Menu

Walmart’s extensive catering menu is a testament to their commitment to variety and quality. Some items have gained immense popularity due to their taste and presentation.

Party Platters

Variety : Meat and cheese platters, sliced cheese platters, and the option to mix and match items to create a customized platter make this category a favorite among many.

: Meat and cheese platters, sliced cheese platters, and the option to mix and match items to create a customized platter make this category a favorite among many. Cheese Trays: The Turkey and cheese platters stand out, but the combination of pepperoni with cheese and olives with cheese and crackers is also a crowd-pleaser.

Sandwich and Sub Trays

Favorites : These trays, serving between 16-24 people, primarily feature chicken, beef, or turkey sandwiches, tailored to customer preferences.

: These trays, serving between 16-24 people, primarily feature chicken, beef, or turkey sandwiches, tailored to customer preferences. Subs: These include a variety of meats like ham, turkey, and roast chicken, combined with cheese, fresh veggies, and other ingredients.

Fruit and Trio/Sliders Trays

Fruits : The fruit trays, filled with seasonal fresh-cut fruits, are a refreshing addition to any event.

: The fruit trays, filled with seasonal fresh-cut fruits, are a refreshing addition to any event. Trio/Sliders: Options here include various chicken varieties, such as buffalo chicken and wings, paired with sauces and rolls.

An Overview of Catering

In the aftermath of the global price surge post-Covid-19, budget-friendly options like Walmart have become even more crucial. Their catering services, in particular, have been a beacon of hope for many.

Quality and Hygiene

Walmart’s commitment to offering quality and hygienic food is unwavering. The ingredients used, be it meat, fruits, vegetables, or cheese, are of the highest quality. Moreover, the emphasis on maintaining hygiene during food preparation and packaging is commendable.

Freshness Guaranteed

Every item on Walmart’s catering menu is freshly prepared and packed daily. This commitment to freshness ensures that no customer ever receives a day-old item.

Competitive Pricing

Affordability is one of Walmart’s hallmarks. Their catering menu is no exception, offering top-notch items at prices that don’t burn a hole in the pocket.

Taste and Variety

Walmart’s secret recipes, combined with fresh and quality ingredients, result in dishes that are a treat to the taste buds. The vast menu ensures that there’s something for everyone.

How to Order from Walmart’s Catering

Navigating the ordering process is crucial to ensure you get the best of what Walmart’s catering has to offer. Whether you’re tech-savvy and prefer online orders or love the traditional in-store experience, Walmart has got you covered.

In-Store Ordering

Visit in Person : Head to your nearest Walmart store. The familiar surroundings and the chance to see the offerings firsthand can be quite reassuring.

: Head to your nearest Walmart store. The familiar surroundings and the chance to see the offerings firsthand can be quite reassuring. Deli Counter : Once inside, make your way to the deli counter. The deli clerk is your guide, ready to provide any information or clarification you might need.

: Once inside, make your way to the deli counter. The deli clerk is your guide, ready to provide any information or clarification you might need. Make Your Selection : Choose the trays, platters, and any other items you desire. Specify the quantity to the deli clerk, who will then prepare the bill.

: Choose the trays, platters, and any other items you desire. Specify the quantity to the deli clerk, who will then prepare the bill. Payment and Collection: After making the payment, you can collect your items and be on your way, ready to dazzle your guests with a sumptuous spread.

Online Orders

Website Navigation : Start by visiting Walmart’s official website. Navigate to the catering section to view the menu and offerings.

: Start by visiting Walmart’s official website. Navigate to the catering section to view the menu and offerings. Selection : Choose the items you wish to order. The detailed menu ensures you know exactly what you’re getting.

: Choose the items you wish to order. The detailed menu ensures you know exactly what you’re getting. Order Placement : Once you’ve made your selections, submit your order. This can be done directly through the website or by calling Walmart’s dedicated catering line.

: Once you’ve made your selections, submit your order. This can be done directly through the website or by calling Walmart’s dedicated catering line. Pickup or Delivery: Decide whether you want to pick up your order from the store or have it delivered to your location. Make the payment accordingly, and your order will be on its way.

A Glimpse into History

Understanding the roots of Walmart provides a deeper appreciation for its catering services. The journey from a retail giant to a catering powerhouse is truly remarkable.

The Genesis

Walmart, the world’s largest retail chain, ventured into the grocery sector in 1988. Since then, it has consistently innovated, ensuring customers get the best products and experiences.

The Foray into Deli and Catering

In the early 21st century, Walmart expanded its horizons by introducing Deli and catering services. The move was met with overwhelming success, leading to rapid growth in this segment.

The Present Day

Today, Walmart’s catering services are synonymous with quality, variety, and affordability. The extensive menu, coupled with the brand’s commitment to excellence, ensures customers keep coming back for more.

Frequently Asked Questions

What complements Walmart’s Subs/Sandwiches Party Trays?

With Walmart’s subs or sandwich trays, consider serving coleslaw salad, pasta salad, finger-cut steamed veggies, or chicken wings. Alternatively, you can purchase a veggie tray from Walmart’s catering to accompany the sandwich tray.

What pairs well with Sliders Platter?

Given that the slider trays primarily feature chicken, consider pairing them with French fries and various dressings for dipping. Sandwiches, veggies, and snacks also make great accompaniments.

How many people can a single catering menu serve?

The serving size varies based on the catering menu option chosen. Generally, Walmart offers three sizes: serving 6-8, 12-16, or up to 20 people. However, certain items, like the 50 pieces of fried chicken, are ideal for serving 18-20 guests.

How much advance notice does Walmart require for catering orders?

For most catering orders, Walmart recommends placing your order at least 24 hours in advance. However, for larger events or specific requests, it’s best to give them a few days’ notice to ensure they can accommodate all your needs.

Can I customize my catering order based on dietary restrictions or preferences?

Absolutely! Walmart understands the diverse needs of its customers. If you or your guests have specific dietary restrictions or preferences, such as vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free, you can discuss these with the deli clerk or mention them when placing your order online. Walmart will do its best to tailor the order to your requirements.

Is there a delivery charge for Walmart’s catering services?

While Walmart offers a pickup option for all catering orders, delivery might be available based on the store’s location and the size of the order. If delivery is an option, there may be a nominal fee associated with it. It’s best to check with your local Walmart store for specific delivery charges and availability.

Do Walmart’s catering trays come with serving utensils and condiments?

Most of Walmart’s catering trays come with the necessary serving utensils. Additionally, certain trays, especially those with meats or sandwiches, might include condiments like ketchup, mustard, and mayo. However, if you have specific needs or require additional condiments, it’s a good idea to mention it when placing your order.

Can I return or exchange items from my catering order if I’m not satisfied?

Walmart prioritizes customer satisfaction. If you’re not pleased with any aspect of your catering order, you should contact the store from which you made the purchase. Depending on the situation, they might offer a refund, exchange, or other solutions to ensure you’re satisfied with your experience.

Which vegetables go best with Sandwich Tray?

Onions, olives, cherry tomatoes, celery, broccoli, lettuce, and cucumbers are excellent choices. Some also prefer mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, or peppers. For convenience, consider purchasing a veggie tray from Walmart’s catering.

In Conclusion

Walmart’s catering services stand as a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. Their extensive menu, combined with their commitment to freshness and hygiene, ensures every event is memorable.

Whether you’re hosting a small family gathering or a grand celebration, Walmart’s catering is sure to leave a lasting impression on your guests. So, the next time you’re planning an event, give catering a try – you won’t be disappointed!