10 V-8-Powered Sedans You Can Still Buy Today 2023

The allure of V-8 powered sedans lies in their unique combination of comfort, spaciousness, and breathtaking performance. For those with a penchant for both power and luxury, 2023 has a myriad of options, all oozing with sophistication and brute force.

Today, I, a former mechanic and a seasoned car enthusiast, who has had the privilege to test a myriad of cars, will walk you through 10 V-8-powered sedans you can still get your hands on this year.

Best Sedans For You

1. Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

Maserati, a brand synonymous with luxurious Italian craftsmanship, offers the striking Quattroporte Trofeo. This sedan seamlessly marries elegant design with raw power, promising an exhilarating experience for those behind its wheel.

Exterior and Interior

The Quattroporte Trofeo, with its refined aesthetics and unrivaled elegance, is a sight to behold. Its aggressive grille and seductive curves are a testament to Maserati’s dedication to design excellence. The interior, on the other hand, is a luxurious haven, characterized by exquisite materials and a meticulous attention to detail. It’s a sanctuary that combines comfort and style, making every journey a truly special experience.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, the Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo’s meticulously crafted interior and breathtaking exterior promise an unparalleled automotive experience. The intuitive and driver-centered cockpit is adorned with high-quality leather and premium finishes, ensuring a journey that’s as comfortable as it is stylish.

Performance and Handling

When it comes to performance, the Quattroporte Trofeo is no slouch. With a 3.8-liter V-8 engine under the hood, this sedan can unleash a monstrous 580 horsepower, promising a thrilling drive every time the ignition is turned. The precise handling and responsive steering make navigating through winding roads and tight corners a breeze.

The Quattroporte Trofeo, equipped with cutting-edge technology and adaptive suspension, ensures a drive that’s as smooth as it is dynamic. This beast, with its unrivaled agility and power, stands as a testament to Maserati’s unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary driving experiences. It’s a machine that lets you feel every pulse of the road, with each rev sending a surge of adrenaline through your veins.

Specification Table:

Make: Maserati

Maserati Model: Quattroporte Trofeo

Quattroporte Trofeo Engine: 3.8-liter V-8

3.8-liter V-8 Horsepower: 580 hp

580 hp Price: $142,890

2. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Dodge, with its legacy of producing high-performance vehicles, brings us the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. This sedan, bursting with raw power, is tailored for those who crave exhilarating speeds and a muscular presence on the road.

Exterior and Interior

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye boasts a robust and intimidating exterior, indicative of the immense power it houses. Its bold lines and aerodynamic design are a true representation of Dodge’s commitment to performance-oriented aesthetics.

Inside, the sedan balances sportiness with comfort, featuring bolstered seats and a driver-focused dashboard, allowing for a spirited yet comfy drive.

Dodge ensures that every journey in the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is enveloped in luxury and convenience. The lavish interior, equipped with modern amenities and sophisticated finishes, guarantees a riding experience that’s both plush and entertaining. It’s a space that resonates with the car’s athletic character, wrapping occupants in a cocoon of luxury.

Performance and Handling

Unleashing a staggering 797 horsepower, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a beacon of unparalleled performance. The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine enables drivers to explore the full spectrum of the sedan’s capabilities, promising a drive that’s both responsive and explosive.

Navigating the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a thrilling endeavor, thanks to its precise steering and balanced handling. The advanced suspension system allows for seamless maneuvering, ensuring every drive is a harmonious blend of excitement and control. It’s a sedan that commands the road, letting you experience the raw intensity of unadulterated power.

Specification Table:

Make: Dodge

Dodge Model: Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Engine: 6.2-liter V-8

6.2-liter V-8 Horsepower: 797 hp

797 hp Price: $80,090

3. BMW M5 CS

BMW M5 CS, a luxury sedan that’s a manifestation of unparalleled engineering and sophisticated design, is another marvel for those seeking V-8 prowess. It stands as a symbol of BMW’s commitment to delivering performance-driven and technologically advanced vehicles.

Exterior and Interior

The sleek and polished exterior of the M5 CS speaks volumes about BMW’s aesthetic excellence. The streamlined design and subtle elegance make it a standout in the realm of luxury sedans. The interior is a masterpiece of ergonomic design and high-quality materials, ensuring utmost comfort and luxury for every occupant.

The attention to detail within the BMW M5 CS’s cabin is evident, with every element meticulously crafted to offer unparalleled luxury and convenience. It’s a space where sophistication meets functionality, allowing passengers to revel in the opulence while enjoying a host of innovative features.

Performance and Handling

The M5 CS, powered by a 4.4-liter V-8 engine, delivers a remarkable 627 horsepower, allowing drivers to experience the thrill of unrivaled speed and acceleration. It’s a sedan that responds with vigor to every command, promising an exhilarating ride every time.

BMW has imbued the M5 CS with dynamic handling and advanced driving technologies, making it a joy to navigate through various terrains. The intelligent suspension system and responsive steering ensure a drive that’s smooth, controlled, and utterly engaging. It’s a car that lets you explore the sheer joy of driving, with every mile being a testament to BMW’s automotive brilliance.

Specification Table:

Make: BMW

BMW Model: M5 CS

M5 CS Engine: 4.4-liter V-8

4.4-liter V-8 Horsepower: 627 hp

627 hp Price: $142,000

4. Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S epitomizes a harmonious blend of luxury and performance. With its dynamic capabilities and lavish features, it stands as a testament to Mercedes’ innovative spirit and dedication to delivering outstanding vehicles.

Exterior and Interior

The E63 S’s exterior radiates elegance and power, reflecting Mercedes’ iconic design philosophy. It sports an aggressive stance, complemented by sleek lines and sophisticated details, making it a true head-turner. Within, the cabin is a realm of luxury, featuring premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and a suite of advanced technologies ensuring an opulent and comfortable driving experience.

Mercedes leaves no stone unturned in ensuring the interior of the E63 S is a haven of comfort and luxury. Every detail, from the leather upholstery to the ambient lighting, is meticulously crafted to create a sophisticated and inviting environment. It’s a space that echoes the brand’s commitment to delivering unrivaled luxury and innovative features.

Performance and Handling

Under the hood of the E63 S is a powerful 4.0-liter V-8 engine, capable of generating an astounding 603 horsepower. This power-packed sedan promises swift accelerations and an adrenaline-pumping driving experience, allowing drivers to truly connect with the road.

The impeccable handling and advanced driving dynamics of the E63 S ensure that every drive is a memorable journey. Its adaptive suspension and responsive steering allow for seamless maneuvering, making it a delight to navigate through various terrains and conditions. It’s a vehicle that invites you to experience the exhilaration of commanding a powerhouse on the road.

Specification Table

Make: Mercedes

Mercedes Model: AMG E63 S

AMG E63 S Engine: 4.0-liter V-8

4.0-liter V-8 Horsepower: 603 hp

603 hp Price: $107,500

5. Audi RS7

The Audi RS7 is another masterpiece for those pursuing excellence in both performance and luxury. It stands as a symbol of Audi’s relentless pursuit of automotive perfection, blending groundbreaking technology with breathtaking design.

Exterior and Interior

The RS7’s exterior design is a visual feast, characterized by its streamlined silhouette and aggressive details. It paints a picture of Audi’s dedication to aesthetic excellence, making it a standout choice for luxury sedan enthusiasts. The interior, synonymous with luxury and innovation, is crafted with precision, offering a plethora of features and finishes that promise a superior driving experience.

Audi’s commitment to luxury is evident in every inch of the RS7’s lavish cabin. The meticulously arranged interior features premium materials and advanced technologies, ensuring utmost comfort and convenience for the occupants. It’s a space that embodies Audi’s vision of luxury, allowing passengers to experience a journey like never before.

Performance and Handling

With a 4.0-liter V-8 engine, the RS7 offers a jaw-dropping 591 horsepower, delivering an unforgettable driving experience filled with speed and excitement. It’s a sedan that responds with enthusiasm to every push of the accelerator, allowing drivers to explore its dynamic capabilities to the fullest.

The RS7’s superior handling and innovative driving technologies make it an absolute joy to drive. The precise steering and adaptive suspension system ensure a smooth and controlled ride, allowing drivers to tackle every curve with confidence. It’s a vehicle designed for those who seek to experience the thrill of driving a high-performance luxury sedan.

Specification Table

Make: Audi

Audi Model: RS7

RS7 Engine: 4.0-liter V-8

4.0-liter V-8 Horsepower: 591 hp

591 hp Price: $114,000

6. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a luxurious testament to Cadillac’s rich heritage in crafting high-performance and sophisticated vehicles. It’s an embodiment of elegance and power, designed to offer an unmatched driving experience.

Exterior and Interior

The aesthetic allure of the CT5-V Blackwing lies in its meticulously crafted exterior, showcasing Cadillac’s signature design elements. The striking presence and refined details make it a beacon of style and elegance on the road. The interior is a cocoon of luxury, featuring high-quality materials and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring a journey that’s as comfortable as it is luxurious.

Cadillac’s attention to detail within the CT5-V Blackwing’s cabin ensures a serene and plush environment. The refined finishes and innovative features are tailored to offer optimum comfort and convenience. It’s a space where elegance meets functionality, providing a driving experience that’s both lavish and engaging.

Performance and Handling

The CT5-V Blackwing, powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 engine, can unleash a remarkable 668 horsepower, promising a drive that’s exhilarating and dynamic. It invites drivers to experience the raw power and responsiveness, allowing a seamless connection with the road.

Navigating the CT5-V Blackwing is a delightful experience, courtesy of its precise handling and advanced driving dynamics. The innovative suspension system and responsive steering make every drive a harmonious blend of excitement and control. It’s a sedan that lets you command the road, experiencing every pulse of its immense power.

Specification Table

Make: Cadillac

Cadillac Model: CT5-V Blackwing

CT5-V Blackwing Engine: 6.2-liter V-8

6.2-liter V-8 Horsepower: 668 hp

668 hp Price: $84,990

7. Porsche Panamera Turbo

The Porsche Panamera Turbo is a luxurious manifestation of decades of automotive excellence that Porsche has been renowned for. This model integrates unmatched performance with top-notch luxury, creating an experience that is both exhilarating and refined.

Exterior and Interior

The exterior of the Panamera Turbo is a dynamic display of Porsche’s refined design language. It encompasses sharp lines, a sleek silhouette, and an aggressive stance that collectively testify to the brand’s aesthetic mastery. Internally, it is a sanctuary of luxury with meticulously crafted elements, top-quality materials, and cutting-edge technologies that epitomize comfort and opulence.

Porsche’s relentless pursuit of perfection is transparent in the Panamera Turbo’s intricately detailed interior. The space harmonizes elegance with innovative functionality, promising a driving experience marked by unparalleled luxury and convenience. It is, unequivocally, a refined environment, sculpted meticulously to provide a remarkable journey for its occupants.

Performance and Handling

The Panamera Turbo, powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 engine, dishes out a tremendous 620 horsepower. This prolific power plant promises a union of dynamic responsiveness and swift accelerations, ensuring every drive is a thrilling adventure, echoing Porsche’s legendary performance ethos.

Every journey in the Panamera Turbo is an exhibition of Porsche’s sophisticated handling and exceptional driving dynamics. The precision steering and innovative suspension system amalgamate to deliver a ride that’s as smooth as it is controlled, allowing the driver to maneuver with utmost confidence and exhilaration through every twist and turn.

Specification Table:

Make: Porsche

Porsche Model: Panamera Turbo

Panamera Turbo Engine: 4.0-liter V-8

4.0-liter V-8 Horsepower: 620 hp

620 hp Price: $153,000

8. Lexus LS 500

The Lexus LS 500 represents Lexus’s vision of combining supreme comfort with remarkable performance. It stands as a luxurious beacon of the brand’s innovative spirit and dedication to crafting vehicles that resonate with exquisite refinement and dynamic capabilities.

Exterior and Interior

The LS 500 flaunts an exterior that is a culmination of Lexus’s sophisticated design philosophy. It marries elegance with boldness, reflecting the meticulous attention to detail and design precision that Lexus is revered for. The interior is a realm of unprecedented luxury, featuring a plethora of high-quality materials and advanced technologies, aimed at delivering a serene and lavish driving environment.

The meticulous craftsmanship within the LS 500’s cabin is reflective of Lexus’s unwavering commitment to luxury. Every detail, from the ambient lighting to the premium finishes, is curated to envelop the occupants in a world of opulence and convenience. It is a space that harmoniously blends refinement with innovation, promising a journey like no other.

Performance and Handling

Housing a 4.6-liter V-8 engine, the LS 500 offers a robust 386 horsepower, creating a harmonious blend of power and refinement. It provides a responsive and smooth driving experience, allowing drivers to feel the pulse of the road and explore the dynamic capabilities of this luxurious sedan.

The LS 500’s adaptive handling and innovative driving technologies make it a pleasure to navigate through varying terrains and driving conditions. The responsive steering and advanced suspension system ensure every drive is characterized by control and comfort, allowing the driver to explore the seamless fusion of power and luxury.

Specification Table

Make: Lexus

Lexus Model: LS 500

LS 500 Engine: 4.6-liter V-8

4.6-liter V-8 Horsepower: 386 hp

386 hp Price: $76,000

9. Genesis G80 Sport

The Genesis G80 Sport exemplifies Genesis’s approach to integrating refined luxury with spirited performance. It is a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating vehicles that offer a premium experience marked by dynamic capabilities and exceptional comfort.

Exterior and Interior

Genesis G80 Sport, with its elegant lines and sophisticated details, showcases the brand’s design prowess. The sleek silhouette and refined aesthetics make it a symbol of luxury and style on the road. Inside, the cabin is a masterpiece of luxurious elements and innovative features, providing a driving environment that is both plush and intuitive.

Genesis’s focus on luxury is evident in the G80 Sport’s meticulously designed interior. The space is adorned with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. It’s an environment that reflects the brand’s vision of delivering a driving experience that is distinctly premium and exceptionally refined.

Performance and Handling

Powered by a 5.0-liter V-8 engine, the G80 Sport delivers a robust 420 horsepower, ensuring a driving experience that is both energetic and refined. The powerful engine promises swift accelerations and dynamic performance, allowing drivers to explore the full potential of this luxurious sedan.

The G80 Sport’s advanced handling and innovative driving dynamics make every journey a delightful experience. The precision steering and adaptive suspension system amalgamate to provide a ride that is smooth, responsive, and utterly engaging, enabling drivers to command the road with confidence and elegance.

Specification Table

Make: Genesis

Genesis Model: G80 Sport

G80 Sport Engine: 5.0-liter V-8

5.0-liter V-8 Horsepower: 420 hp

420 hp Price: $63,000

10. BMW 760i

The BMW 760i, a pinnacle of luxury and performance within the esteemed BMW lineup, stands as a formidable contender against the iconic Mercedes-Benz S-Class. A perfect amalgamation of exquisite luxury and V-8 power, this flagship sedan is imbued with a prestigious aura and an unmistakably luxurious feel, designed to transport executives with style and agility. With its rapid and sharp dynamics, the 760i is a symbol of opulence and performance, commanding admiration and respect in the automotive world.

Exterior and Interior

The BMW 760i’s exterior is a harmonious blend of elegance and athleticism, showcasing BMW’s renowned design philosophy. The meticulously crafted details and streamlined silhouette convey a sense of sophistication and power. Inside, the cabin is a sanctuary of luxury, offering a meticulously curated environment filled with premium materials and innovative features, all designed to provide unparalleled comfort and a sense of well-being.

Every detail within the 760i speaks to BMW’s commitment to luxury and innovation. The plethora of advanced features and the fine craftsmanship in the cabin ensure a refined and pleasurable driving experience. The 760i not only offers a spacious and luxurious interior but also epitomizes BMW’s dedication to creating environments that resonate with elegance and technological sophistication.

Performance and Handling

Bolstered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, the BMW 760i unleashes a robust 536 horsepower, promising a drive that is both thrilling and smooth. The vehicle’s prowess allows for swift accelerations and decisive maneuvers, ensuring an exciting yet controlled driving experience.

The BMW 760i is not just about raw power; it’s about delivering a balanced and responsive driving experience. Its standard AWD and eight-speed sport automatic transmission ensure power is effectively distributed to all wheels, allowing for agile handling and dynamic performance. The sedan’s athletic nature, coupled with its luxurious demeanor, makes every drive an exquisite journey, blending excitement with refinement.

Performance Specs

0-60 MPH: 4.1 seconds

4.1 seconds Top Speed: 130 mph (limited)

130 mph (limited) Horsepower: 536 hp

536 hp Torque: 553 lb-ft

553 lb-ft Layout: 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8

Specification Table

Make: BMW

BMW Model: 760i

760i Engine: 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8

4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 Horsepower: 536 hp

536 hp Price: $118,000

FAQ

What is the largest sedan currently made?

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is considered one of the largest sedans currently made, offering unparalleled luxury and spaciousness.

What’s considered a large sedan?

A large sedan is typically characterized by a length of around 195 inches or more. It offers substantial interior space, ample legroom, and usually has advanced features and luxury options.

What car has a really big engine?

The Bugatti Chiron has one of the largest engines in a production car, a massive 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine.

Does anyone make a full-size car?

Yes, several manufacturers produce full-size cars. Examples include the Chevrolet Impala, the Toyota Avalon, and the Ford Crown Victoria.

Is there a V16 engine?

Yes, a V16 engine exists and has been used in several cars, including the Cadillac V-16 produced in the early 20th century and the more modern Bugatti Centodieci.

What car has a 10L engine?

The 1960s-era drag racing car, the “TV Tommy” Ivo’s Showboat, was equipped with a 10L engine, which is a rarity in automotive production.

What is the biggest V8?

The biggest V8 engine ever built for a production car is the 8.4-liter V10 engine found in the Dodge Viper.

Conclusion

The world of V-8 powered sedans is as diverse as it is thrilling. Each sedan highlighted in this guide offers a unique fusion of luxury and performance, catering to those who seek the epitome of automotive excellence.

Whether it’s the timeless elegance of the Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo or the dynamic prowess of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, there’s a V-8 sedan to satisfy the desires of every car enthusiast.

For someone who has been deeply entrenched in the automotive world, testing numerous cars and delving into the mechanics, each of these V-8 sedans represents a unique chapter in the story of automotive evolution.

The journey through these luxurious and powerful sedans is not just a reflection of technical advancements but also a testament to the relentless pursuit of perfection by the creators.