68 Fun Things to Do in NYC 2024: Entertainment and Adventure

Beyond its dazzling array of sights like the sprawling Central Park and the majestic Statue of Liberty, New York is a melting pot of experiences.

Home to some of the top museums in the world, including the Met and the MoMA, it also hosts high-energy sports events, charming Coney Island, and immersive ghost tours.

The city’s theatrical performances brighten the streets of Broadway, while rooftop lounges offer breathtaking urban vistas. .

With each visit, you’ll see why millions find this metropolis not just a place to visit, but a place to live life to its fullest.

1 – Try indoor skydiving at iFLY Westchester

Location: iFLY Westchester, NY

iFLY Westchester, NY Activity: Indoor Skydiving

Highlights

Safe, weather-proof flying experience

Ideal for groups

No parachute required

Enjoy an exhilarating skydive simulation indoors, perfect for friends and family adventures.

2 – Experience Aerial Views of New York City

Taking to the skies on a helicopter tour presents an unparalleled opportunity to witness New York City’s iconic landmarks. Feel the rush as you glide above the Hudson River, capturing a bird’s-eye perspective of the expansive cityscape.

Selecting Your Flight : A variety of helicopter experiences are available.

: A variety of helicopter experiences are available. Views to Expect: Gaze at the skyline, including historical edifices and waterways.

3 – Explore the Basilica’s Underground Passages

Access exclusive areas: Immerse yourself in a rare experience by venturing into areas of the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral typically closed to the public. I remember my first visit, I was thrilled by the energy bellow.

Immerse yourself in a rare experience by venturing into areas of the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral typically closed to the public. I remember my first visit, I was thrilled by the energy bellow. Only active catacombs: Traverse New York City’s singular, operational catacombs.

Traverse New York City’s singular, operational catacombs. Acquire tickets here: Secure a spot on a Catacombs tour.

4 – Experience the Thrill on The Beast

Embark on a high-speed adventure across New York Bay with The Beast, a jet boat offering a dynamic experience according to Viator. As you zip through the water, be treated to breathtaking vistas of midtown, lower Manhattan, and feel the energy with live music adding to the vibe.

Views to Look For : Midtown, Lower Manhattan, Statue of Liberty

: Midtown, Lower Manhattan, Statue of Liberty Remember : Camera for unforgettable sights

: Camera for unforgettable sights Ticket Info: Available for purchase

Ensure you’re ready for a lively and unforgettable water ride with this must-do for thrill-seekers visiting NYC.

5 – Engage in a Daring Art Recovery

Engage in a race against time as you attempt to retrieve a valuable Monet artwork within 60 minutes. Join the ranks of would-be art thieves in this The Escape Game adventure titled The Heist. Work together, solve puzzles, and navigate a web of clues to achieve your objective—retrieve the masterpiece before the curator returns.

Key Points:

Mission: Art Recovery

Players: Team Effort Required

Time Limit: 1 Hour

Location: Midtown 295 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10017

6 – Enjoy an Unforgettable Evening at a Broadway Performance

When in New York City, embracing the glamour of a live Broadway production is a must-do activity. The city’s iconic Theater District invites you to immerse yourself in performances that have captivated audiences globally. Choose from classics like The Lion King and The Phantom of the Opera, or contemporary hits such as Hamilton and Wicked.

Popular Musicals:

The Lion King

Aladdin

Hamilton

Useful Tips: Secure your tickets in advance for a hassle-free experience.

7 – Marvel at Manhattan’s Skyline from the Hudson’s Edge

One World Observatory

Standing where the Twin Towers once did, the Freedom Tower’s One World Observatory allows you to gaze upon Manhattan’s urban landscape from the 100th to 102nd floors. As day shifts to night, the sight of the city lighting up is nothing short of mesmerizing. Not only will you see an unparalleled view of Midtown and Lower Manhattan, but also distant sights like Lady Liberty and Ellis Island.

Empire State Building

For a classic New York moment, the Empire State Building’s observation deck is a vintage gem. Your view from the 86th floor encapsulates the expanse of Central Park and the ever-active streets below. Iconic to its core, this experience is essential for newcomers seeking to capture the essence of the city.

Top of the Rock

For a front-row seat to the magnificent Empire State Building itself, ascend 70 floors up at Rockefeller Plaza. Top of the Rock provides a sweeping vista that makes New York City look like a giant set from an unforgettable movie scene.

Edge Observation Deck

Brace yourself for an exhilarating experience at the Edge Observation Deck in Hudson Yards. At a sky-piercing 345 meters, it claims the title of the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. This architectural marvel offers a stunning aerial perspective that you can’t find anywhere else.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Relatively new on the scene, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt merges artistry with technology, creating an experience that goes beyond mere sightseeing. From this heights of this modern pinnacle, you can absorb the vastness of Midtown and beyond.

Views of Icons : Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Central Park

: Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Central Park Uniqueness : Highest sky deck, historical significance, immersive art

: Highest sky deck, historical significance, immersive art Locations: One World Observatory, Empire State Building, Top of the Rock, Edge, SUMMIT

8 – Explore Iconic On-Screen Sites

Manhattan Magic : Uncover familiar scenes from Gossip Girl to The Sopranos .

: Uncover familiar scenes from to . Star-struck Stops : Visit the Friends building; stand where the Ghostbusters heroes did.

: Visit the building; stand where the heroes did. Coach Comfort: Enjoy a guided journey through cinematic history.

Insider tip: Check out top-rated TV and movie tours in the city.

9 – Experience Basketball History at Madison Square Garden

Get ready to immerse yourself in New York City’s rich basketball culture at Madison Square Garden, an iconic venue that’s much more than a sports arena. It’s a look into history, where the renowned New York Knicks have dominated the hardwood since 1946 as one of the foundational teams of the NBA.

Game Nights : Join over 20,000 fervent fans to feel the electrifying atmosphere of a Knicks game. Watching these basketball titans in action is an essential NYC experience.

: Join over 20,000 fervent fans to feel the electrifying atmosphere of a Knicks game. Watching these basketball titans in action is an essential NYC experience. Behind-the-Scenes Access : On non-game days, partake in a behind-the-scenes tour of the Garden. Peek into the locker rooms and stroll onto the famous court, giving you a unique look at the sports cathedral.

: On non-game days, partake in a behind-the-scenes tour of the Garden. Peek into the locker rooms and stroll onto the famous court, giving you a unique look at the sports cathedral. Tickets & Tours: Whether it’s the palpable buzz of a live game or the exclusive insights from a tour, securing your spot is a must.

Revel in the spirit of NYC basketball — where legends have played and history continues to be made.

10 – Balance your mind and body at Aire Ancient Baths

In an industrial building from 1808, the AIRE is an experience of sensations that runs through different thermal baths, massages as well as other experiences which you will find absolutely delightful!

10 – Elevate Your Selfie Game at FotoLab

Welcome to an innovative way to capture selfies in the heart of New York City. At FotoLab Studio, harness the power of professional photography equipment to become both the subject and the photographer. Reserve a 30-minute private session and discover the ease of snapping the ideal selfie with just the press of a button.

Your Session Includes:

Private room equipped with a high-quality camera, lighting, and backdrops

Freedom to invite friends, family, or pets to join in

For an accessible $80 fee, indulge in an unlimited photo-taking spree and walk away with four premium-grade prints. Plus, take advantage of a limited-time offer granting you complimentary access to all digital copies of your photos.

Transform your selfies into lasting memories with just one visit to FotoLab.

11 – Experience Concerts by Candlelight

Variety of Genres : Enjoy everything from Vivaldi to Queen and Jazz.

: Enjoy everything from Vivaldi to Queen and Jazz. Ambiance : Immerse yourself in the charming glow of candlelit venues.

: Immerse yourself in the charming glow of candlelit venues. Sensory Delight: Savor fine wine as melodious tunes envelop you.

Get Tickets: Candlelight concerts tickets

12 – Have fun in Central Park

Central Park, Manhattan’s verdant heart, offers a myriad of activities to make your day enjoyable. Here’s what you can indulge in:

Picnicking amidst the lush greenery for a relaxing break.

Taking a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the scenic landscape.

Visiting Central Park Zoo to marvel at the diverse animal species, perfect for a family outing.

Get Active:

Embark on a guided bike tour to explore the park and its surroundings.

Opt for a scooter tour to navigate the winding pathways and cross picturesque bridges at a brisk pace.

Unique Experiences:

Join a walking tour to learn about the park’s rich history.

Experience the park after dark with a moonlit ghost tour.

Food & Beverage:

Savor the wide variety of culinary options available throughout the park.

Cultural and Historic Sites:

Discover the Bethesda Terrace with its exquisite arches and 19th-century craftsmanship.

Immerse yourself in art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which borders the park’s east side.

Central Park’s 843 acres promise a memorable experience with evergreen activities and over 40 million yearly visitors affirming its charm. Whether it’s for serenity or excitement, Central Park is the quintessential urban oasis.

13 – Visit the Statue of Liberty

Embark on a journey to Liberty Island to witness the Statue of Liberty, an emblem of liberty that towers at 305 feet. As you stand in its shadow, feel the history and aspirations of generations of newcomers to America.

Options for Your Visit

Ferry around the island for unique perspectives.

Venture up to The Crown for panoramic vistas.

Explore the pedestal’s museum and observation deck.

When you pair your visit with a trip to Ellis Island, you reveal the layers of America’s immigrant narrative, housed within a comprehensive museum.

Touring Tips

Combine your visit with Ellis Island to enrich your experience.

Last-minute tickets can offer savings, so keep an eye out.

On Liberty Island, connect with the spirit of America’s promise and reflect on the country’s enduring symbol of freedom.

14 – Enjoy the Outdoors in New York

Hudson River Jet Ski : Glide across the Hudson and admire New York’s skyline from the waves.

: Glide across the Hudson and admire New York’s skyline from the waves. Hot Air Ballooning : Soar above rural landscapes for panoramic vistas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

: Soar above rural landscapes for panoramic vistas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Kayaking with a Twist: Paddle the Delaware River on a Sunday – savor wines and enjoy convenient city transport.

A Magical Night Walk with Astra Lumina in New York

Embrace a spectacular journey at Astra Lumina, where the Queens Botanical Garden morphs into an ethereal universe. While you meander through an illuminated path, star-like lights and celestial projections harmonize with ethereal tunes, crafting a captivating ambiance. Perfect for those with a passion for the cosmos, this experience is akin to walking in an interactive astral canvas.

15 – Unforgettable Views on NYC Waterways

While exploring New York City, consider taking to the water for a memorable perspective of the city’s iconic skyline. From the deck of a sightseeing cruise, you can witness the grandeur of NYC’s architectural marvels and key historic sites.

Circle Line : Circumnavigates Manhattan, offering panoramic vistas.

: Circumnavigates Manhattan, offering panoramic vistas. Harbor Lights Cruise: Showcases the city illuminated at night.

Step aboard these cruises to enhance your experience of the Big Apple with a different viewpoint.

16 – Explore the Guggenheim’s Modern Collection

The Guggenheim Museum stands as an architectural marvel on the Upper East Side, often missed by those who flock to other museums nearby. Not just another New York City museum, the structure’s unique spiraling design was conceived by the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

When you visit, you’re treated to a rich selection of modern art. Works from giants of the 20th century like Picasso and Kandinsky are on display alongside more recent cutting-edge exhibitions. It’s a sanctuary filled with creative expressions perfect for a day indoors.

Artworks to See : Prolific pieces by Pollock, avant-garde installations, and breakthroughs in contemporary art.

: Prolific pieces by Pollock, avant-garde installations, and breakthroughs in contemporary art. Don’t Miss : The museum’s dynamic roster of temporary exhibitions, which adds a fresh twist with every visit.

: The museum’s dynamic roster of temporary exhibitions, which adds a fresh twist with every visit. Visitor Tip: Acquire Guggenheim Museum tickets in advance to ensure a seamless entry.

17 – Encounter the Mighty T-Rex at the Museum

At the American Museum of Natural History, stand in awe of the imposing T-Rex. This iconic exhibit invites you to measure yourself against a storied predator from an era long past. While you’re exploring, don’t miss the opportunity to:

Witness realistic dinosaur exhibits

realistic dinosaur exhibits Marvel at the sheer scale of a blue whale model

at the sheer scale of a blue whale model Experience an extraordinary journey from ocean depths to distant galaxies

18 – Serenity at the New York Botanical Garden

Discover tranquility as you explore the vibrant ecosystems of the New York Botanical Garden nestled in Bronx Park. Spanning 250 acres, this natural sanctuary is home to approximately 12,000 different species of plants and animals, creating a serene retreat from the energetic pace of downtown Manhattan.

Diverse Gardens : Wander through a variety of specially-themed gardens including the Native Plant Garden and the Conifer Arboretum.

: Wander through a variety of specially-themed gardens including the Native Plant Garden and the Conifer Arboretum. Educational Programs : Partake in educational workshops, join guided tours, or attend one of the garden’s many events, offered daily.

: Partake in educational workshops, join guided tours, or attend one of the garden’s many events, offered daily. Unique Exhibits : Enjoy the structural beauty of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, and don’t miss the enlightening Tram Tour.

: Enjoy the structural beauty of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, and don’t miss the enlightening Tram Tour. Family Fun: The Everett Children’s Adventure Garden offers engaging activities for young visitors.

For those based in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, embedded within Prospect Park, boasts its own collection of 12,000 plant species across 52 acres, offering another peaceful haven.

19 – Unleash Your Inner Wizard at The Cauldron NYC

Step into a world where your fantasies become a reality at The Cauldron in New York City. Don your cloak and wield your wand for an extraordinary potion-making session. Engage in the art of molecular mixology at a magical interactive workstation, where spells and mythical beings come to life.

Experience Magic : Brew potions with special effects.

: Brew potions with special effects. Interactive Fun : Use a high-tech magic wand.

: Use a high-tech magic wand. Diverse Selection: Explore potions for all palates.

This one-of-a-kind adventure promises to transport you to the whimsical realm of your childhood imaginings. Don’t miss the chance to concoct your very own mystical beverages.

Pink Pier: A Captivating Experience in NYC

Stepping into Watermark’s Pink Pier sweeps you into an enchanting, rosy-hued world. Whether it’s a cozy date or a lively gathering, nestle into warm, tinted igloos for a meal. Wander along passageways adorned with blossoms, and cherish the moment beneath the romantic Lover’s Arch. This enchanting destination is a beacon for families and friends seeking a memorable escapade.

Dining: Heated pink igloos

Heated pink igloos Ambiance: Floral-filled passageways

Floral-filled passageways Photography: Lover’s Arch centerpiece

Lover’s Arch centerpiece Ideal for: Families, dates, friend outings

Families, dates, friend outings Availability: Limited-time engagement

Limited-time engagement Experience: Unmissable memories

20 – Experience Baseball at the Iconic Yankee Stadium

Get Tickets: Secure your spot to watch the New York Yankees, baseball’s storied team.

Secure your spot to watch the New York Yankees, baseball’s storied team. Feel the Energy: Absorb the vibrant atmosphere that epitomizes American sports.

21 – Experience the Majesty of Niagara Falls in a Single Day

Venture over six million cubic feet of water cascade dramatically each minute at Niagara Falls—a majestic natural miracle straddling the border between the United States and Canada. Far from being merely a stunning waterfall, Niagara Falls has transformed into a hub bustling with a variety of activities, encompassing everything from adventure and exploration to dining and entertainment.

When you plan a day excursion to Niagara Falls, brace yourself for a perfect blend of outdoor excitement and cultural discovery. Embark on the iconic Maid of the Mist boat tour to feel the mist from the thunderous falls or enjoy the scenic nature tracks flanking the vibrant Niagara River.

Maid of the Mist : Get close to the falls’ power

: Get close to the falls’ power Nature Trails: Explore serene riverside paths

Though Niagara Falls is approximately a 7-hour drive from New York City, it’s readily accessible for a fulfilling day trip. Options for visiting include:

Helicopter/Plane : Swift and scenic travel

: Swift and scenic travel Luxury Coach: Comfortable for extended trips

Remember to add Niagara Falls to your itinerary when exploring the wonders near the Big Apple. Whether soaring overhead or cruising on the water, this natural spectacle promises to captivate.

22 – Hit the rink and join the Roller Wave

Location: 625 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

625 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Activity: Glide in The Roller Wave

Glide in The Roller Wave Opportunity: Beginners can take skating lessons

Beginners can take skating Experience: From novice to pro, enjoy the rink vibes

Strap on your roller skates and discover the excitement of The Roller Wave. Perfect your skate skills with available classes and revel in the energetic atmosphere.

23 – Take a hop-on hop-off bus tour

Explore New York with the flexibility of a hop-on hop-off bus tour. Get off at destinations like Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, and the Empire State Building at your leisure.

Top-deck seats offer panoramic views

Disembark at your preferred attractions

24 – Explore Outstanding Photographs in Immersive Exhibitions at Fotografiska

Step into a world where photography transcends the traditional at New York’s innovative Fotografiska. Across three dynamic floors, your senses are engaged with a mix of contemporary artistry – from vast landscapes to intimate portraiture, along with documentary photography and even abstract imaginings.

After immersing yourself in this artistic haven, unwind at the museum cafe and bar with a selection of appetizing meals and refreshing beverages.

Discover new artists and photographers

Vibrant exhibitions

exhibitions Gallery experience with expert curation

Unwind at the cafe and bar

Tickets for Fotografiska exhibitions

25 – AirOtic Soirée: Sensational Aerial Cabaret in NYC

Feast your eyes on AirOtic Soirée, an extraordinary cabaret featuring aerial artists. Indulge in Chef Saul’s three-course dinner while being enthralled by a story of desire and allure, told through lavish wardrobes and captivating dance sequences.

Ticket Information: Check availability and read guest reviews.

Check availability and read guest reviews. Culinary Delight: Menu crafted by celebrity chef.

26 – Enjoy the Elevated High Line Park

Take in the High Line Park, a transformed rail line that now presents a verdant stretch above Manhattan’s hustle. Linking the trendy Meatpacking District with the architectural marvel of Hudson Yards, this 1.45-mile linear park is a favorite city sanctuary.

Free Access: Meander through the park anytime without a ticket.

Meander through the park anytime without a ticket. Scenic Points: Benches line the walkway, perfect for taking in city vistas.

Benches line the walkway, perfect for taking in city vistas. Gardens & Art: Discover the thoughtful green spaces and public art.

Discover the thoughtful green spaces and public art. Sunset Views: Witness the city’s skyline glow during twilight hours.

27 – Visit the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum

Step aboard the historic vessels and aircraft at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum to journey through significant moments in American defense and aerospace endeavors.

Submarine Exploration: Experience life under the ocean in a real submarine.

Experience life under the ocean in a real submarine. Space Shuttle Pavilion: Marvel at space vehicles, including NASA relics.

Marvel at space vehicles, including NASA relics. Aviation Marvels: Witness an imposing aircraft carrier and a swift spy plane.

Witness an imposing aircraft carrier and a swift spy plane. Authentic Artifacts: Discover genuine Marine Corps and NASA historical items.

28 – Sharpen Your Spy Skills at Spyscape

Immerse yourself in espionage at this dynamic museum:

Bond Exhibition : Get up close with an iconic James Bond car.

: Get up close with an iconic James Bond car. Codebreaking : Decipher secrets and engage with authentic spy gear.

: Decipher secrets and engage with authentic spy gear. Interactive Challenge: Navigate through laser mazes and solve puzzles.

29 – Marvel at the chaos of Times Square

At the heart of Manhattan pulses the ever-bustling Times Square. It’s a kaleidoscope of vibrant neon signs, eclectic street artists, and an unceasing parade of people from every corner of the planet. A visit to this iconic crossroads promises an unforgettable experience, with attractions like the wax figures at Madame Tussauds and the curiosities of Ripley’s Believe It or Not just steps away.

Quick Guide to Times Square Attractions:

Performance and Art: Spot personalities like the Naked Cowboy amidst an array flickering neon and LED screens.

Spot personalities like the Naked Cowboy amidst an array flickering neon and LED screens. Live on a Billboard: Get your own 15 seconds of fame on a massive TSX liveboard, and immerse yourself in the electrifying energy.

Get your own 15 seconds of fame on a massive TSX liveboard, and immerse yourself in the electrifying energy. Dining: Savor culinary delights at a wide range of eateries that cater to every taste and craving.

Savor culinary delights at a wide range of eateries that cater to every taste and craving. Theatre: Snag tickets for a mesmerizing Broadway performance.

Snag tickets for a mesmerizing Broadway performance. Views: Elevate your perspective with rooftop vistas from the Marriott Marquis, framing Midtown in all its glory.

Whether you’re capturing moments for your scrapbook or simply soaking in the sights and sounds, Times Square is a place where memories are made, and every snapshot is a memento of this dynamic metropolis.

30 – Encounter Icons at Madame Tussauds

Pose with the Incredible Hulk or capture a moment with George Washington .

or capture a moment with . Experience a superhero gathering and mingle with celebrity figures .

and mingle with . Walk the Fashion Week runway or shine in a Broadway spotlight .

runway or shine in a . Tickets grant a full day of diverse and exciting encounters.

31 – Take the first virtual reality journey through Earth

Immerse yourself in Arcadia Earth, an unparalleled adventure that merges art with technology, allowing you to witness the splendor of our planet uniquely.

Augmented Reality (AR): Transforms your surroundings into dynamic art.

Transforms your surroundings into dynamic art. Virtual Reality (VR): Places you at the heart of diverse ecosystems.

Places you at the heart of diverse ecosystems. Projection Mapping: Crafts a visually stunning narrative.

Crafts a visually stunning narrative. Interactive Installations: Engages you in a tactile exploration of Earth.

32 – Meet Oceanic Wildlife

At the renowned Coney Island’s New York Aquarium, enjoy up-close encounters with sharks, sea lions, and an impressive giant octopus. Alternatively, explore the mythical-themed exhibits at Long Island Aquarium, where the allure of Atlantis awaits.

33 – Head to Greenwich Village

Discover the charm of Greenwich Village, the area nestled between the West Village and SoHo. Stroll along quaint cobblestone paths and admire historic brownstone buildings while exploring an array of intimate cafes.

Immerse yourself in New York City’s dining scene through a guided food tour, where you’ll visit renowned establishments and uncover hideaway taverns that only locals frequent. Enjoy a slice from acclaimed pizzerias, sip cocktails at elusive speakeasies, and enrich your experience with stories of the neighborhood’s past and its gastronomy.

Beyond the palate-pleasing adventures, make time for Washington Square Park, a cultural hub for NYU students and a stage for eclectic street performers.

Greenwich Village Must-Visits:

Historic Sites: Washington Square Park

Washington Square Park Culinary Delights: Pizzerias, speakeasies, local favorites

Pizzerias, speakeasies, local favorites Food Tours: Experience the culinary diversity

34 – Admire International Art

Explore global masterpieces and a vast array of cultures under one roof at New York’s premier art institutions. At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, witness a world-class collection that spans from Dutch master Rembrandt to relics of an ancient Roman lifestyle, revealed beneath Vesuvian ashes.

For modernist and avant-garde works, visit the Museum of Modern Art or the iconic Guggenheim. To embrace the narrative of American creativity, the Whitney Museum is your destination.

35 – Journey to The Hamptons for a day trip

Embark on an idyllic Hamptons escapade, offering respite from the bustling city life. Revel in the charm of Southampton and Sag Harbor, historic towns with much to explore from the unique boutiques to the scenic nature trails. Delight your palate with the fine wines at local vineyards, spread throughout Riverhead’s picturesque landscapes.

Discover beaches : Stroll along the serene beaches in The Peconics, famous for their golden sands.

: Stroll along the serene beaches in The Peconics, famous for their golden sands. Boat cruises : Set sail on a leisurely boat cruise along the Peconic Bay for a different perspective of the Hamptons.

: Set sail on a leisurely boat cruise along the Peconic Bay for a different perspective of the Hamptons. Vineyard tours : Savor tastings from a selection of wineries dotting the region.

: Savor tastings from a selection of wineries dotting the region. Shopping: Indulge in retail therapy at premium outlets, such as Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

Join a guided Hampton tour and capture the essence of Long Island’s beloved coastal retreat in just a day.

36 – Embark on a New York Scavenger Adventure

Discover hidden gems across NYC

hidden gems across Collaborate with friends

Experience iconic sights in a unique way

37 – Bike Trek Across Brooklyn Bridge

Embark on a cycling journey across the renowned Brooklyn Bridge to witness the iconic New York City skyline from the East River’s perspective. This bridge links two dynamic neighborhoods: Brooklyn and Manhattan. It’s a celebrated spot that provides a unique vantage point for sightseeing in the city.

While navigating the bridge, keep an eye out for cinematic locations around Brooklyn Bridge Park and appreciate the historic significance of this landmark as the first steel-wire suspension bridge.

Brooklyn Bridge Cycling Excursions

Experience unparalleled views

Connect two quintessential NYC boroughs

Spot popular filming backdrops

Admire historical engineering

Pro Tip: For avid cyclists, explore the wide array of New York City bike tours for a comprehensive urban adventure.

38 – Discover Your Viking Spirit at Live Axe NYC

Embark on an adventure in the heart of Soho where Live Axe beckons. Perfect for thrill-seekers, this axe throwing experience is ideal for celebrating milestones or team events. Savor expertly mixed beverages and modern cuisine at this highly acclaimed New York City spot.

39 – Support the Giants at the MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Capacity: 82,500 enthusiasts

82,500 enthusiasts Home Teams: New York Jets, New York Giants

New York Jets, New York Giants Experience: Embrace the thrill of American football

Embrace the thrill of American football Tickets: MetLife Stadium admissions

40 – Uncover new visual perspectives of NYC in a futuristic exhibition

Location: 439 W 15th St

439 W 15th St Exhibit Theme: The nexus of art, science, and perception

The nexus of art, science, and perception Current Exhibit: Machine Hallucination: NYC

Machine Hallucination: NYC Experience: A fresh visual representation of New York City

A fresh visual representation of New York City Tickets: Available for purchase online

41 – Hunt ghosts at the Ghostbusters Firehouse

Embark on a spooky adventure at the Ghostbusters Firehouse, an operational fire station with a storied past that dates back over a hundred years. This firehouse, situated in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, is none other than Hook and Ladder 8—the iconic location featured in the classic film series.

Location: 14 North Moore Street, Tribeca

14 North Moore Street, Tribeca Claim to Fame: Exterior featured in Ghostbusters

42 – Satisfy your cravings at the Museum of Ice Cream

Experience the unique charm of New York City’s Museum of Ice Cream, where you can dive into interactive displays and indulge in unlimited creamy delights. With 13 vibrant installations, the museum promises an array of backdrops perfect for your next social media post.

Sprinkle Pool: Immerse yourself in a colorful and playful setting.

Immerse yourself in a colorful and playful setting. Pink Ice Cream Subway: Capture whimsical moments in mid-transit.

Capture whimsical moments in mid-transit. Signature Soft Serve: Enjoy complimentary servings of ice cream.

Enjoy complimentary servings of ice cream. Cone Creation: Craft your ideal dessert to conclude your visit.

43 – Exploring New York City’s Varied Landscapes

Visit the Bronx for its vibrant street art and experience the blend of cultures.

and experience the blend of cultures. Yankee Stadium is a must-see for baseball fans, and the “Joker Steps” are perfect for memorable snapshots.

Discover Queens, an evolving borough with attractions like Flushing Meadows Corona Park, famous for its tennis legacy and the iconic Unisphere.

44 – Laugh out loud at the iconic Comedy Cellar

Nestled in Manhattan’s energetic Greenwich Village, Comedy Cellar beckons with an ensemble of outstanding stand-up talent. Since 1982, this hub has spotlighted both prominent and emerging New York comedians. Your evening here promises unrestrained laughter and entertainment.

45 – Discover Harlem and attend a gospel mass

Explore Harlem: Immerse yourself in the local culture.

Immerse yourself in the local culture. Gospel Services: Experience the dynamic choirs.

Experience the dynamic choirs. Guided Tours: Opt for a Gospel tour to enhance your visit.

46 – Enjoy a Unique Twist on Classic Theater

Event : Drunk Shakespeare

: Drunk Shakespeare Actors : Five professionals

: Five professionals Concept : One actor consumes five shots of whiskey

: One actor consumes five shots of whiskey Vibe : Comedic and theatrical fusion

: Comedic and theatrical fusion Experience: A critic-acclaimed performance

47 – Try the legendary Di Fara Pizza

Location: 1424 Ave J, Brooklyn, NY

1424 Ave J, Brooklyn, NY Ambiance: Classic, family-owned pizzeria

Classic, family-owned pizzeria Reputation: Among New York City’s finest pizza establishments

48 – Taste the best burgers at J.G Melons

Since : 1972

: 1972 Acclaim : High-profile endorsements, including nods from notable figures

: High-profile endorsements, including nods from notable figures Legacy: Renowned as a top contender for New York City’s finest burger

49 –Savor Premier Steaks at Peter Luger

Location : 178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY

: 178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY Cuisine : Renowned for exquisite steaks

: Renowned for exquisite steaks Visit : An essential experience for steak lovers

: An essential experience for steak lovers Ambiance: Classic New York steakhouse vibe

50 – Savor Katz’s Iconic Pastrami

Indulge in a slice of New York history with a pastrami sandwich from Katz’s Delicatessen. Established over a century ago, it stands out as a culinary landmark in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Visit at 205 E Houston St to experience this local favorite.

51 – Explore Manhattan’s Chinatown

Dive into the vibrant lower Manhattan area known as Chinatown.

area known as Chinatown. Savor the diverse Asian cuisine and visit eclectic shops and karaoke bars .

and visit eclectic shops and . Experience the essence of the American Dream with affordable walking tours that also cover Soho and Little Italy.

52 – Watch a Movie on a Manhattan Rooftop

Venue : Skylawn Embassy Suites Rooftop

: Skylawn Embassy Suites Rooftop Visuals : High-quality LED screen

: High-quality LED screen Comfort : Plush seating and personal headsets

: Plush seating and personal headsets Extras : Hotel bar beverages and snacks

: Hotel bar beverages and snacks View: Manhattan skyline backdrop

53 – Go Backstage at Radio City Music Hall

Explore Architectural Wonders: Marvel at the Art Deco designs as you walk through the auditorium, which spans an impressive 160 feet from the back to the stage.

Marvel at the Art Deco designs as you walk through the auditorium, which spans an impressive 160 feet from the back to the stage. Rich History: Learn about the venue that has hosted some of the most famous names in entertainment, such as Judy Garland, and is the home of the annual ‘The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular’.

Learn about the venue that has hosted some of the most famous names in entertainment, such as Judy Garland, and is the home of the annual ‘The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular’. Exclusive Access: Go beyond the audience seats and visit the areas where the stars prepare and the intricate stage mechanics are operated.

Go beyond the audience seats and visit the areas where the stars prepare and the intricate stage mechanics are operated. Memorable Encounters: Take the unique opportunity to meet the world-renowned Rockette dancers during your tour.

Take the unique opportunity to meet the world-renowned Rockette dancers during your tour. Prestigious Title: Understand why this famous venue has earned the nickname “The Showplace of the Nation” as you immerse yourself in its history and grandeur.

54 – Watch & Listen to the New York Philharmonic Orchestra

Enjoy live performances by the United States’ oldest symphony orchestra.

Experience musical excellence that has shaped New York’s cultural scene since 1842.

Obtain tickets for a culturally enriching evening with this iconic orchestra.

55 – Finish your night at Brooklyn Mirage

Experience the vibrant nightlife continuation at the Brooklyn Mirage located within the expansive Avant Gardner complex. This venue enthralls with its lush greenery and state-of-the-art KV2 Audio System.

Location: 140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Ambience: Enveloped by a thriving plant ecosystem

Enveloped by a thriving plant ecosystem Sound: Unmatched clarity with KV2 Audio

Unmatched clarity with KV2 Audio Secure your entrance with Brooklyn Mirage tickets

56 – Encounter the Delights of Wafels & Dinges’ Mobile Treats

Seek out the distinct canary-yellow food truck across New York for a taste of the city’s famed waffles adorned with decadent toppings.

57 – Get a tattoo at Bang Bang

Location: Lower East Side, NYC

Lower East Side, NYC Celebrity Clients: Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Justin Bieber

Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Justin Bieber Noteworthy Artist: Keith McCurdy, known as “Bang Bang”

Keith McCurdy, known as “Bang Bang” Reputation: Highly sought after in the tattoo community

58 – Go shopping at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Embark on an excursion to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, about an hour’s journey north of Manhattan. Here you’ll discover a plethora of over 220 retailers offering substantial savings on designer merchandise — anticipate discounts reaching 65% off. Labels like Michael Kors, Coach, and Nike feature prominently.

Enhance your shopping experience with a structured tour, providing convenient roundtrip transportation from the city and a primer on the outlet’s layout to strategize your day.

Tips for Shoppers

Guided Outings: Organize your trip with a tour for hassle-free transit.

Organize your trip with a tour for hassle-free transit. Group Travel: Consider upgrading to a limousine tour for group excursions.

59 – Get your music fix at the mythic Cotton Club in Harlem

Look into the heart of Harlem’s rich jazz heritage at the iconic Cotton Club. Here, where jazz giants like Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong once electrified audiences, the legacy continues. Enrich your New York experience:

Live Jazz : Regular performances honoring past legends

: Regular performances honoring past legends Historical Venue: Soak up the atmosphere of a musical era

60 – Visit the Museum of Sex

Location: 233 Fifth Avenue (@ 27th Street) | New York, NY 10016

233 Fifth Avenue (@ 27th Street) | New York, NY 10016 Highlight: Superfanland tickets

Superfanland tickets Explore: A trove of human sexuality exhibits

A trove of human sexuality exhibits Experience: Engaging art and science displays

61 – Admire Street Art in Bushwick

In Bushwick, a north Brooklyn neighborhood, the vibrant street art scene captivates both locals and visitors. Marvel at transformative murals that serve as a testament to the area’s creative spirit. Interested in the process behind these urban masterpieces? Witness the making of a Barry McGee mural through an engaging visual journey on Vimeo.

For a deeper exploration, consider joining one of the NYC street art tours starting at $20, which will guide you through the heart of Bushwick’s artistic landscape.

Barry McGee Mural: A visual narrative on Vimeo

A visual narrative on Vimeo Street Art Exploration: Guided tours available

62 – Go on an NYC architecture tour

New York City’s architecture offers a captivating mix of modern designs and esteemed landmarks. Equipped with a camera, you’ll capture iconic structures like Grand Central Station, the vibrant Times Square, and the art-deco marvel, the Chrysler Building. Explore these landmarks while the changing light casts new angles on the cityscape, and gain unique insights from expert guides who bring the history of NYC’s buildings to life.

63 – Walk through Little Italy and Soho

SoHo : Admire the well-preserved cast-iron architecture and be on the lookout for famous personalities .

: Admire the well-preserved and be on the lookout for . Little Italy : Listen to the vivid tales of early immigrants and explore the areas once known for their gang affiliations .

: Listen to the vivid and explore the areas once known for their . Landmarks to Visit: Don’t miss the charming Spring Street and the vibrant Mulberry Street, as well as the historical Columbus Park.

64 – Visit the Museum of the Moving Image

Location : Astoria, Queens

: Astoria, Queens Historical Significance : Established in former Astoria Studios

: Established in former Astoria Studios Collections : Exhibits focused on the evolution and techniques of film, TV, and digital media

: Exhibits focused on the evolution and techniques of film, TV, and digital media Educational Objective: To enlighten visitors on media’s artistry and technological advancements

65 – Embrace the Nightlife with an NYC Pub Crawl

Exploring New York City’s bars and pubs through a pub crawl is an exhilarating way to experience the local culture and nightlife. Here’s what you can expect:

Historic Adventures : Stroll along Stone Street in the Financial District.

: Stroll along Stone Street in the Financial District. Literary Journeys : Discover hidden gems where famous writers once gathered in Greenwich Village or Times Square.

: Discover hidden gems where famous writers once gathered in Greenwich Village or Times Square. Prohibition Vibes : Savor the speakeasy atmosphere in Hell’s Kitchen.

: Savor the speakeasy atmosphere in Hell’s Kitchen. Brooklyn’s Finest: Sip your way through some of Williamsburg’s top-rated bars.

Benefit from the expertise of tour guides who’ll share insider knowledge about each location, making your night not just about drinks but also about learning the city’s storied past. Engage with other enthusiastic pub crawlers, and enjoy a night of diverse craft beers and signature cocktails. Your evening is sure to be memorable, combining the joy of discovery with the pleasure of good company.

66 – Immerse Yourself in NYC’s Top Secret Bars

A Royal Hideaway at Le Boudoir

Discover a regal escape in Brooklyn, where Le Boudoir, styled after the extravagance of Marie Antoinette, awaits. Locate the concealed entrance on Atlantic Avenue, and transport yourself to an experience fit for royalty.

Exclusive Drinks at Attaboy

Venture to the Lower East Side’s Attaboy, a snug speakeasy serving craft concoctions. To enjoy their exceptional drinks, spot the M&H Tailors sign on Eldridge Street and buzz in—space permitting.

67 – Accommodation Choices in New York City

From the opulent hotels on Manhattan’s Upper East Side to affordable Brooklyn Airbnbs, New York City caters to all. Enjoy mid-tier options like Hampton Inn or exclusive rentals in vibrant neighborhoods known for their distinct character.

Where to Find Comfort:

Luxury: The Plaza; Ritz Carlton

The Plaza; Ritz Carlton Moderate: Hampton Inn & Suites; Holiday Inn Express

Hampton Inn & Suites; Holiday Inn Express Budget Friendly: Airbnb options in Williamsburg; hostels in Queens

Airbnb options in Williamsburg; hostels in Queens Cultural hubs: Hotel Chelsea for the art lover

Exploring New York City Affordably

Travel economically by using the subway and relishing free sights like Central Park. Learn through free walking tours and save on attractions with city passes like the Explorer Pass and Sightseeing Flex Pass.

Tips for Savings:

Use public transportation for affordable mobility.

Visit free attractions to enjoy without expense.

Choose from several city passes for discounts on popular destinations.

68 – Journey Beyond New York City

Set forth from New York to Philadelphia’s historical landmarks, Baltimore’s cultural vibrancy, or the political heart of Washington DC. Venture north to Boston’s culinary scene or the academic roots of New England.

Exploratory Ideas:

Historical: Liberty Bell in Philadelphia

Liberty Bell in Philadelphia Cultural: Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Political: Washington DC’s monuments and museums

Washington DC’s monuments and museums Culinary: Boston’s New England clam chowder

Boston’s New England clam chowder Day Trips: The Hamptons; Hudson Valley; Atlantic City

Your Time in New York City

With an endless array of activities, from Broadway shows to the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, New York City offers an experience for every visitor. Embrace the excitement and start planning your journey to the city that never sleeps.

Arrival Tips for New York City

New York City is accessible through JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, with global connections. For convenience, secure an airport transfer, or choose Amtrak, arriving at Pennsylvania Station, for a scenic approach by rail.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Romantic New York City Destinations for Couples?

Discover enchanting spots where you and your partner can create unforgettable memories. Consider a sunset cruise by the Statue of Liberty, a charming carriage ride through Central Park, or the serene ambiance of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Some Family-Friendly Complimentary Attractions in NYC?

Explore exciting locations that won’t cost a dime. Visit the High Line for a unique park experience, join the audience at a live TV show taping, or enjoy storytelling at the New York Public Library.

New York City Hotspots for an Exhilarating Night Out?

Seek out vibrant nightlife that defines the city. Dive into the electric atmosphere of clubs in the Meatpacking District, savor rooftop bars’ breathtaking views, or experience the buzz of Times Square after dark.

Newest Tourist Attractions in NYC?

Stay on top of the latest openings and be among the first to check them out. Whether it’s a groundbreaking art installation or a recently launched museum exhibit, the city is always offering something new.

Optimal Daytime Activities in New York City?

Maximize your day with engaging pursuits. Walk the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, peruse the vast collections in museums during pay-what-you-wish hours, or meander through the bustling markets at Union Square.