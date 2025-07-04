Is Target Open on 4th of July? Complete Roundup of Holiday Store Hours

Ever been elbow-deep in party prep when you realize you’re missing a crucial ingredient for your famous potato salad? Or perhaps you’ve run out of sparklers just as the neighborhood kids are gathering for the evening light show? The Fourth of July has a knack for springing these last-minute emergencies on us.

Thankfully, most major retailers understand our predicament. While some stores take the patriotic route and close shop for the holiday, others keep their doors wide open, ready to rescue your Independence Day celebrations from disaster. Let’s break down which stores will welcome your frantic dash for forgotten supplies this coming July 4th.

Target’s Fourth of July Operations

Yes, Target will be open on Independence Day! If you’re scrambling for last-minute hot dog buns or sparklers, Target has you covered. Most locations will stick to their regular Friday hours, typically opening at 7 or 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. Some stores that normally close at 9 p.m. on Fridays will maintain those hours on July 4th.

Target isn’t extending hours for the holiday—they’re just keeping things business as usual so you can grab whatever you need for your celebration.

Walmart on Independence Day

Looking for barbecue supplies or sparklers on the Fourth? Walmart’s got your back! All Walmart stores will be open on July 4th with their standard hours, typically running from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Unlike Costco (which shuts down completely), Walmart only closes its doors on Thanksgiving and Christmas, making it a reliable option for all your Independence Day needs. Whether you’re hunting for last-minute hot dogs or forgotten sunscreen, you can count on Walmart being open.

Just to be safe, double-check your local store’s hours before heading out.

Costco’s Holiday Closure

While Target and Walmart welcome shoppers on Independence Day, Costco takes a different approach. All Costco warehouses will be completely closed on July 4th, 2025. This isn’t unusual—Costco regularly closes for major holidays.

If you need bulk items for your Fourth of July bash, plan ahead and make your Costco run before Friday. Unlike its big-box competitors, Costco gives its employees the day off to enjoy fireworks and festivities with their families.

Macy’s and Other Major Department Stores

Good news, shoppers! Macy’s will keep its doors open on July 4th with regular hours, making it perfect for those last-minute party outfits or home décor needs.

Most Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations will also welcome customers, though they’ll run on modified holiday schedules. JCPenney plans to operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Kohl’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, and HomeGoods will all be open but will close early at 8 p.m. — so don’t wait until evening to snag those holiday bargains!

Always check your local store hours before heading out to shop on Independence Day.

Wholesale Clubs: BJ’s and Sam’s Club

Need bulk supplies for your Fourth celebration? Sam’s Club warehouses will be open on July 4th, but with limited hours. Plus members get early access from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while regular Club members can shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Unlike Costco, which closes completely for Independence Day, Sam’s Club stays open to help you stock up on party essentials. Before making the trip, it’s always smart to verify your local club’s specific holiday schedule.

Home Improvement Stores: Home Depot and Lowe’s

Need to grab supplies for a DIY project on Independence Day? You’re in luck! Home Depot will be open at their regular morning hours on July 4th, though they’ll close a bit early at 8 p.m. local time.

Lowe’s is sticking with their regular hours throughout the holiday, making it easy to pick up everything from grill supplies to patriotic decorations.

Ace Hardware locations will also be open, but since they’re independently operated, hours will vary by store. A quick phone call to your neighborhood hardware spot can save you a wasted trip on the holiday.

Pharmacy and Health Stores: Walgreens and CVS

Need to pick up a prescription on the Fourth? Both Walgreens and CVS will keep their doors open on Independence Day, though their pharmacy counters might run on shortened schedules.

While the retail sections should maintain normal hours, the pharmacy areas often scale back on holidays. If you need medication filled on July 4th, it’s definitely worth calling ahead to confirm your local pharmacy’s holiday schedule. Nothing ruins a celebration faster than showing up for a prescription only to find the pharmacy counter closed!

Grocery Store Chain Operations

Good news for last-minute shoppers! Most major grocery chains will keep their doors open on Independence Day. Kroger stores (including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, and Food 4 Less) will stick to regular hours, as will Publix, Food Lion, and Wegmans.

If you’re a Trader Joe’s fan, just note they’re closing early at 5 p.m. on July 4th, so grab those Cookie Butter jars before the afternoon wraps up!

Aldi will operate with limited hours that vary by location, so a quick check online before heading out is probably smart.

Additional Retailers: T.J. Maxx, Aldi, and Others

Bargain hunters, listen up! T.J. Maxx will swing its doors open on July 4th, but they’re calling it an early night and closing at 8 p.m. The same goes for their sister stores Marshall’s and HomeGoods — perfect for morning shopping, but don’t wait until sunset.

Aldi shoppers should note that while stores will be open, they’ll run on reduced hours. Most locations will shut down at 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m., earlier than their typical closing times.

Other retailers like Meijer will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight, while Wegmans sticks to regular hours. Before you grab those car keys, a quick check of your local store’s holiday schedule can save you from disappointment!

Notable Services Closed on the Fourth of July

While retail stores are mostly open, you’ll find banks, post offices, and the stock market completely closed on July 4th. These closures happen because Independence Day is a federal holiday. Need to deposit a check, mail a package, or make a stock trade? You’ll have to wait until the next business day.

If you’re counting on any financial services or mail delivery on the Fourth, you’ll need to adjust your plans. ATMs will still work for basic banking needs, but anything requiring assistance from a teller or postal worker will have to wait.

Sales and Promotions

Looking for post-holiday deals? You’re in luck! Target’s Circle Week kicks off July 6, just two days after Independence Day. Expect major discounts on summer essentials, home goods, and back-to-school items that didn’t sell during the Fourth festivities.

Not to be outdone, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl’s are rolling out their own competitive sales starting July 7. These retailers typically slash prices on outdoor furniture, grills, and summer clothing as they make room for fall inventory.

If you can hold off on shopping during the holiday, your wallet might thank you for waiting until these bigger sales hit!

Wrapping Up Your Fourth of July Shopping Plans