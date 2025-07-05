In a groundbreaking move set to transform wildfire response capabilities, Skyryse is announcing a new partnership with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) focused on strengthening firefighting technology, operations and training programs.

The multi-year partnership, announced this week, comes at a critical time following the devastating wildfires in Southern California in January 2025, which included 14 major wildfires across Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura, and surrounding counties, ultimately causing at least 30 deaths, burning approximately 57,600-plus acres, affecting more than 18,000 structures.

The collaboration will integrate Skyryse’s revolutionary SkyOS technology into CAL FIRE’s aerial firefighting fleet, the largest civil aerial firefighting fleet in the world.

Revolutionary Technology for Critical Missions

With SkyOS, the universal operating system for flight, Skyryse will enable firefighting aircraft to more effectively and safely execute its mission to strengthen wildfire resilience, protecting California’s most vulnerable communities.

“In firefighting, every second counts,” said Mark Groden, founder and CEO of Skyryse. “Fires can double in size every 30 seconds — and when fires move faster, we have to move smarter.”

The SkyOS platform represents a paradigm shift in aviation technology, offering features that could dramatically enhance firefighting capabilities during critical missions.

Key SkyOS Features for Firefighting Operations

The partnership will bring several game-changing technologies to CAL FIRE’s fleet:

Fly-by-Wire Technology: Fly-by-wire technology that enhances safety in all flying conditions by replacing conventional, complex mechanical flight controls

Optionally-Piloted Capabilities: Optionally-piloted capabilities to the frontlines, making it possible to stage assets where it’s too dangerous for manned flights

Simplified Interface: A streamlined, intuitive interface that leverages today’s most advanced automation technology, designed to reduce cognitive loading and pilot task saturation

Enhanced Safety Features: Safe envelope protection and enhanced performance in limited visibility, setting a new standard for aerial firefighting capabilities while keeping first responders safe.

Transforming Aerial Firefighting Operations

According to Skyryrse, SkyOS’ streamlined controls will improve safety and payload capacity while allowing first responders to cover more ground.

The technology addresses critical challenges in aerial firefighting, including the worldwide pilot shortage that particularly affects specialized aerial firefighting pilots.

“There’s a worldwide pilot shortage, and aerial firefighting pilots are an even more specialized group to try to hire,” Curry said, “so our goal is to scale their impact with technology.”

Revolutionary Cockpit Design

Skyryse One eliminates conventional cyclic, collective, and throttle controls and anti-torque pedals. The instrument panel, flight instruments, and all avionics are removed. Replacing them are a triple redundant fly-by-wire system, low-profile instrument panel with a primary flight display, multifunction display, and standby instrument module.

“By replacing mechanical controls with electric, fly-by-wire systems, we’re really leveraging existing technology in new, novel ways within aviation,” Curry said.

The simplified controls make flying more accessible and safer, with features like automatic takeoff initiated by simply swiping on a touchscreen display.

CAL FIRE’s Commitment to Advanced Technology

“CAL FIRE continues to leverage advanced technology to enhance aviation safety, increase operational effectiveness, and drive greater efficiency across our aerial firefighting missions. By integrating tools like real-time telemetry, situational awareness systems, and data-driven decision support, we are evolving to meet the complex challenges of modern wildfire response,” said Jake Sjolund, deputy director of fire protection of CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE’s aircraft are stationed across 14 air attack bases and 11 helitack bases throughout California, CAL FIRE is the largest civil aerial firefighting fleet and built for rapid response to wildfires — strategically located to reach incidents within 20 minutes.

Practical Implementation and Testing

Curry said Skyryse has already begun participating in Cal Fire drills to better understand first responders’ needs. The company is also integrating SkyOS on a recently acquired Black Hawk, which it aims to fly later this year.

Skyryse is further in “active discussions” to see how its Skyryse One helicopter—a single control stick, IFR-certified version of the Robinson R66 equipped with SkyOS—could support Cal Fire training and spotting missions.

Future of Firefighting Technology

The SkyOS technology offers unprecedented capabilities for firefighting operations. According to Warren Curry, a former Marine Corps pilot who lost his home in the January fires and now serves as Skyryse’s vice president of sales, the system could provide critical advantages during dangerous conditions.

The optionally-piloted feature allows aircraft to continue operations when conditions become too dangerous for human pilots, potentially providing continuous aerial support during critical periods when fires can rapidly expand.

Industry Recognition

The system—a finalist for the prestigious Collier Trophy in 2024—could revolutionize the way helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are flown.

This recognition underscores the transformative potential of SkyOS technology not just for firefighting, but for the entire aviation industry.

Looking Ahead

As California continues to face increasingly severe wildfire seasons, the partnership between Skyryse and CAL FIRE represents a significant step forward in protecting communities and first responders.

“We’re honored and privileged to work alongside CAL FIRE, especially as a company founded and headquartered in California, to help leverage our technology in the fight against destructive wildfires.

The integration of SkyOS technology into CAL FIRE’s fleet promises to enhance response capabilities, improve pilot safety, and ultimately save more lives and property from the devastating effects of wildfires.

With continued development and deployment, this partnership could set a new standard for aerial firefighting operations not just in California, but worldwide.