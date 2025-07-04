In a stunning display of defensive dominance, the Indiana Fever handed the Las Vegas Aces their worst loss of the season on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever’s 81-54 victory marked a 27-point blowout that shocked the WNBA world.

The win was even more impressive considering the Fever played without their injured superstar Caitlin Clark. The rookie sensation missed her fourth consecutive game due to a groin injury.

Mitchell and Boston Lead the Charge

Kelsey Mitchell was unstoppable, leading all scorers with 25 points while adding 6 assists and 2 steals. The veteran guard’s aggressive play set the tone early for Indiana.

Aliyah Boston continued her stellar play with 20 points and 7 rebounds. The second-year center dominated the paint on both ends of the floor.

Natasha Howard recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, providing crucial veteran leadership throughout the contest.

Historic Defensive Performance

The Fever’s defense was nothing short of spectacular. They held the Aces to just 26% shooting from the field, forcing Las Vegas into their lowest-scoring game of the season.

This defensive masterpiece came just two days after Indiana held the league-leading Minnesota Lynx to a season-low 59 points in their Commissioner’s Cup victory.

Wilson’s Lone Bright Spot for Vegas

A’ja Wilson did everything she could to keep the Aces competitive. The MVP candidate scored 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting and knocked down 11 of 13 free throw attempts.

However, Wilson received virtually no help from her teammates. The rest of the Aces combined to shoot an abysmal 7-of-43 from the field (16%), with no other player scoring more than 6 points.

Breaking the Streak

Perhaps the most significant aspect of this victory was Indiana ending their 16-game losing streak against Las Vegas. The Fever hadn’t beaten the Aces since the 2021 season.

This win improved Indiana’s record to 9-8, keeping them firmly in the playoff race. Meanwhile, Las Vegas fell to 8-9, continuing their uncharacteristically inconsistent start to the 2025 season.

Hammon’s Frustration Evident

Aces head coach Becky Hammon didn’t mince words after the game. She openly criticized her team’s effort and execution following the embarrassing loss.

The three-time WNBA champion coach had previously commented on facing the Fever without Clark. Her six-word message before the game suggested she expected a different Indiana team without their star rookie.

Looking Ahead

The Fever will look to build on this momentum when they host the Los Angeles Sparks on July 5. The game will air on NBA TV at 6 p.m. CT.

For Las Vegas, this loss serves as a wake-up call. The Aces recently acquired NaLyssa Smith to bolster their frontcourt, but integration will take time.

Impact on Standings

Both teams now sit at .500, tied in the middle of the pack. This parity in the WNBA makes every game crucial as teams jockey for playoff positioning.

The Fever have shown they can compete with anyone, even without their marquee rookie. Their back-to-back defensive masterpieces against Minnesota and Las Vegas send a clear message to the rest of the league.

Statistical Dominance

The 27-point margin of victory represents one of the worst losses in recent Aces history. Las Vegas’s 54 points were their fewest in a game since 2020.

Indiana’s defensive rating for the game was historic. They forced 18 turnovers and converted them into 22 points, showcasing their ability to create offense through defense.

The Bigger Picture

This game serves as a reminder that the WNBA’s competitive balance continues to improve. No team can take any opponent lightly, regardless of injuries or records.

For Indiana, proving they can win without Clark demonstrates their depth and resilience. For Las Vegas, it’s a stark reminder that their championship pedigree alone won’t carry them through the regular season.

As the 2025 WNBA season continues, both teams will use this game as a turning point – one building confidence, the other seeking redemption.