CARSON CITY, Nev. — A fire near the top of C Hill was reported a few minutes before midnight on Friday, July 5, 2025, prompting immediate response from multiple fire agencies and evacuation preparations for nearby residents.

Size of the fire is estimated at 50 acres and growing, with the wind blowing smoke to the north east. According to the latest update at 1:10 a.m., The fire is now 75 acres – per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Evacuation Notices Issued

Carson City Sheriff’s Office has asked the residents on Terrace and Crain streets at the bottom of C Hill to be prepared to evacuate. These precautionary measures were implemented as firefighters work to contain the rapidly spreading blaze.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to gather essential items, including important documents, medications, and emergency supplies, and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Wind Conditions Challenging Fire Suppression Efforts

The fire’s rapid growth has been fueled by wind conditions pushing smoke toward the northeast. Fire crews from multiple agencies are currently on scene working to establish containment lines.

The challenging terrain of C-Hill, combined with nighttime operations and wind conditions, presents significant obstacles for firefighting efforts.

About C-Hill

C-Hill is a prominent landmark in Carson City, Nevada, featuring a large letter “C” visible from throughout the valley. The hillside location and its proximity to residential areas make any fire activity in this area a significant concern for local authorities.

The hill has experienced fires in the past, including incidents caused by fireworks and suspected arson cases, making fire prevention and rapid response crucial for this area.

Fire Safety Reminders

As fire season continues in Nevada, residents are reminded to:

• Create defensible space around their homes by clearing vegetation and combustible materials

• Have an evacuation plan ready and know multiple exit routes from their neighborhood

• Sign up for emergency alerts through their local emergency management system

• Avoid activities that could spark fires, especially during high wind conditions

Current Response Status

Multiple fire agencies are coordinating their response to the C-Hill fire. Air and ground resources have been deployed to combat the blaze and protect nearby structures.

Fire officials are expected to provide additional updates as conditions change and more information becomes available about the fire’s cause and containment progress.

Stay Informed

Residents are encouraged to monitor official channels for the latest updates:

• Follow Carson City Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office social media accounts

• Listen to local radio stations for emergency broadcasts

• Check the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) website for official fire statistics

• Sign up for emergency alerts specific to your area

How to Help

Community members who want to support fire response efforts should:

• Stay clear of the fire area to allow emergency vehicles unimpeded access

• Offer temporary shelter to evacuated neighbors if safe to do so

• Donate to local fire relief organizations rather than bringing supplies to active fire scenes

• Report any suspicious activity that could be related to fire starts

Looking Ahead

As firefighters continue their efforts through the night, the focus remains on protecting lives and property while working to contain the fire’s spread.

Weather conditions over the next 24-48 hours will play a crucial role in firefighting efforts. Residents should remain vigilant and prepared for changing conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available from fire officials and emergency management agencies.