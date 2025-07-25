9-Year-Old Child Dies in Tragic Incident at Hersheypark’s Boardwalk Water Park

A devastating tragedy struck The Boardwalk at Hersheypark on Thursday evening when a 9-year-old child died following an incident at the popular Pennsylvania water park. The incident prompted immediate rescue efforts from lifeguards and emergency personnel, but despite their coordinated response, the child could not be saved.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn confirmed the tragic loss in a statement released late Thursday, expressing deep sorrow for the child and their family.

Immediate Response and Life-Saving Efforts

“From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life‑saving efforts by our lifeguards, on‑site first responders, and medical personnel,” Lawn stated.

The child was immediately transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where medical staff continued their efforts to save the young guest’s life. However, despite everyone’s tireless efforts, the child did not recover.

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” Lawn continued. “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any personal details at this time.”

Investigation and Safety Review Announced

Park officials emphasized that guest safety remains their highest priority and announced that a thorough internal review will be conducted. They also pledged full cooperation with authorities as the investigation continues.

The specific attraction where the incident occurred has not been disclosed, and the company has not indicated whether any water attractions will be temporarily closed during the investigation.

About The Boardwalk at Hersheypark

The Boardwalk is an 11-acre water park located within Hersheypark that operates from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The facility features:

16 unique water attractions including water slides, a lazy river, and interactive play areas

One million gallons of water throughout the park

The Shore, a 378,000-gallon wave pool that gradually deepens from 0 to 6 feet

Whitecap Racer, featuring the world’s longest mat racing slides

Breakers Edge, a HydroMAGNETIC water coaster

East Coast Waterworks with nearly 600 interactive water features

Safety Measures and Lifeguard Training

All Hersheypark lifeguards are trained and certified through Jeff Ellis & Associates, a leader in water park safety. Every lifeguard completes a 24-hour class, followed by a minimum of four hours of continued in-service education per month to maintain test-ready skills.

The park employs 19 Certified Lifeguard Instructors who are certified to train lifeguards and one Lifeguard Instructor Trainer. Lifeguard certifications are valid for one year only, ensuring that seasonal team members receive updated training annually.

In 2024, Hersheypark received the prestigious “Gold International Aquatic Safety Award,” demonstrating that The Boardwalk consistently exceeds industry standards in risk management and epitomizes aquatic safety excellence.

Park Safety Protocols

The Boardwalk operates under strict safety guidelines mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, including:

Maximum capacity limits for each aquatic attraction

Line queuing systems for all water attractions to ensure controlled entry and exit

Free life jackets available on a first-come, first-served basis

Requirements for young children and non-swimmers to wear life vests on certain attractions

Community Response and Support

“As we grieve alongside our community, we ask for privacy for the family and for our team members who are deeply affected by this loss,” the park’s statement continued.

“To every family that visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make,” Lawn said. “We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark.”

The 119-year-old Hersheypark has been a beloved destination for families across the Mid-Atlantic region. The Boardwalk water park opened in 2007 as part of the park’s expansion and has since become a popular summer attraction.

The investigation into the incident remains open and ongoing. Park officials have stated they will provide updates as appropriate while continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic loss.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available from authorities and park officials.