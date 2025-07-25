Adam Sandler’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, have grown from adorable red carpet companions into talented young actresses making their own mark in Hollywood.

The comedian and his wife Jackie Sandler are proud parents to their two teenage daughters who are quickly becoming household names in their own right.

Meet Sadie and Sunny Sandler

Sadie Madison Sandler, born on May 6, 2006, is now 19 years old and the eldest of the Sandler sisters.

She has been appearing in her father’s films since she was a young child, building an impressive filmography over the years.

Sunny Madeline Sandler, born on November 2, 2008, is 16 years old and has emerged as a breakout star in recent projects.

She gained particular acclaim for her leading role as Stacy Friedman in Netflix’s “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” (2023).

Latest Project: Happy Gilmore 2

The Sandler family is reuniting on screen for Netflix’s highly anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2,” premiering July 25, 2025.

In this sequel to the 1996 cult classic, Sunny plays Vienna Gilmore, Happy’s daughter whose ballet dreams inspire her father to return to professional golf.

Both sisters attended the star-studded New York premiere on July 21, 2025, alongside their parents, turning heads with their fashionable appearances.

Growing Film Careers

The sisters have built impressive resumes appearing in numerous Adam Sandler productions:

Sadie’s Film Credits Include:

Hotel Transylvania trilogy (2012, 2015, 2018) – voice roles

Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 (2010, 2013)

The Wrong Missy (2020)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023) – as Ronnie

Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)

Sunny’s Notable Appearances:

Jack and Jill (2011)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Murder Mystery (2019)

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Spaceman (2024)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023) – lead role

Happy Gilmore 2 (2025) – as Vienna Gilmore

Kinda Pregnant (2025) – cameo appearance

Work Ethic and Talent

Industry professionals have praised the sisters’ dedication and professionalism on set.

Sammi Cohen, who directed “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” told The Hollywood Reporter that Sadie and Sunny “work harder than most adults I know.”

The director also defended the family against nepotism criticism, noting that Adam Sandler has always made movies with his friends, and now that includes his children.

Family Values and Career Advice

Adam Sandler has been open about the advice he gives his daughters regarding their budding careers.

At the 2023 “Leo” premiere, he shared his philosophy: “I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked.”

The comedian emphasizes happiness and enjoyment over pressure, encouraging his daughters to have fun with their craft.

Fashion and Public Appearances

Both sisters have developed their own distinct styles for red carpet events:

Sadie often opts for casual chic looks, recently wearing black sweaters with barrel leg jeans and Doc Martens

often opts for casual chic looks, recently wearing black sweaters with barrel leg jeans and Doc Martens Sunny favors model-inspired outfits, frequently seen in classic combinations of t-shirts, jeans, and boots

Their fashion choices have garnered attention from style watchers who note their evolution from child stars to young fashion influencers.

Beyond Acting: Personal Interests

The sisters are known to be huge Taylor Swift fans and have been spotted at various concerts and events.

They’ve also shown talent in other performance areas, with Sunny impressing audiences by singing “The Greatest Showman” at one of her father’s comedy shows in 2019.

The Future Looks Bright

As Sadie approaches 20 and Sunny continues her teenage years, both sisters are carving out their own paths in entertainment.

With upcoming projects and growing recognition for their talents, the Sandler sisters are proving they’re more than just “celebrity kids.”

Their father recently expressed his pride at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, stating that his kids “couldn’t be prouder of whatever they’re working [on] and going after whatever they want.”

Breaking the “Nepo Baby” Narrative

While some critics have labeled them as “nepo babies,” industry insiders who work with the sisters tell a different story.

Their dedication, professionalism, and genuine talent have earned them respect on film sets.

As they continue to grow and develop their craft, Sadie and Sunny Sandler are establishing themselves as legitimate performers in their own right.

Conclusion

Adam Sandler’s daughters have transformed from cute cameo appearances into serious young actresses with promising careers ahead.

With Happy Gilmore 2 set to premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025, audiences will get to see the latest evolution of these talented sisters.

As they balance their famous last name with their own ambitions and talents, Sadie and Sunny Sandler represent the next generation of Hollywood talent – one that’s been raised with strong values, incredible work ethic, and the freedom to pursue their dreams.