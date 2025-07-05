As July 5, 2025 approaches, a wave of anxiety has swept across Asia, particularly in Japan, where tourists are canceling trips in unprecedented numbers due to earthquake predictions made by two famous mystics.

The convergence of prophecies from Bulgarian psychic Baba Vanga and Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has created a perfect storm of fear and speculation about potential seismic disasters.

Who Was Baba Vanga?

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, known worldwide as Baba Vanga, was a blind Bulgarian mystic who lived from 1911 to 1996. She spent most of her life in the Rupite area of Bulgaria’s Belasica mountains.

Despite losing her sight at age 13 after being caught in a whirlwind, she gained fame for her alleged psychic abilities and predictions that seemed to come true with startling accuracy.

Known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” Baba Vanga is credited with predicting major world events including the 9/11 attacks, the death of Princess Diana, and the rise of Barack Obama as America’s first Black president.

Baba Vanga’s 2025 Earthquake Predictions

Among Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2025, one has already appeared to come true – she foresaw “shattering earthquakes” this year.

This prediction gained credibility after a significant earthquake struck Myanmar in March 2025, leading many believers to worry about what other seismic events might unfold.

The Bulgarian mystic also predicted that 2025 would mark the beginning of a major conflict in Europe that would “devastate” the continent’s population, though she didn’t specifically mention earthquakes in Japan.

The Japanese Baba Vanga: Ryo Tatsuki’s July 5 Prophecy

While Baba Vanga didn’t specifically predict a Japanese earthquake, another mystic has captured global attention with an eerily specific prophecy.

Ryo Tatsuki, a 70-year-old retired manga artist dubbed “Japan’s Baba Vanga,” published a manga called “The Future I Saw” in 1999, with an updated edition released in 2021.

In her book, Tatsuki claims to have accurately predicted the devastating March 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people.

The July 5, 2025 Prediction

Tatsuki’s 2021 edition contains a chilling prophecy: on July 5, 2025, a massive earthquake will strike between Japan and the Philippines.

She describes it as creating “a crack under the seabed” that will send tsunami waves “three times taller than those from the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.”

The prediction has been so widely circulated that it’s caused an 83% drop in flight bookings to Japan for early July, according to tourism officials.

Current Seismic Activity in Japan

Adding fuel to the fire of fear, Japan has experienced significant seismic activity in recent days.

Since June 21, 2025, the Tokara Islands in southern Japan have been hit by over 1,000 earthquakes, including several measuring 5.5 in magnitude.

On July 3, 2025, authorities urged residents of Akusekijima Island to evacuate due to the heightened seismic activity – the highest number of quakes recorded in the region since 1995.

Scientific Response to the Predictions

The scientific community has been unanimous in dismissing these predictions as baseless and dangerous.

Professor Sekiya Naoya from the University of Tokyo stated clearly: “There is no way, with today’s science, to predict exactly when and where an earthquake will occur.”

Japan Meteorological Agency Director General Ryoichi Nomura went further, calling the predictions a “hoax” and urging people not to be influenced by “unscientific rumors.”

Why Earthquakes Can’t Be Predicted

Despite decades of research, scientists cannot predict earthquakes with specific dates, times, or locations.

While patterns can be identified and risk areas mapped, the complex nature of tectonic movements makes precise predictions impossible with current technology.

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making earthquakes a constant threat regardless of any prophecies.

Tourism Impact and Economic Consequences

The spread of these predictions through social media has had real-world consequences for Japan’s tourism industry.

Hong Kong-based Greater Bay Airlines reported that expected bookings of 80% dropped to just 40% for July flights to Japan.

Several airlines have canceled routes to Japan, and travel agencies report customers choosing alternative destinations despite discounts and earthquake insurance offers.

Other Predictions for 2025

Beyond earthquakes, both mystics made various predictions for 2025 that paint a complex picture of the year ahead:

Baba Vanga’s 2025 Predictions:

• Development of telepathy technology (possibly through brain chips)

• Laboratory-grown human organs becoming perfected

• Discovery of a new, revolutionary energy source

• Major conflict in Europe

• First contact with extraterrestrial life

Ryo Tatsuki’s Additional Predictions:

• Return of a major virus (possibly COVID-19 resurgence)

• Death of a major celebrity

• If the July 5 earthquake doesn’t occur, it moves to 2040 (following a “15-year cycle”)

Japan’s Real Earthquake Risk

While the specific July 5 prediction lacks scientific merit, Japan does face genuine seismic threats.

The government estimates an 80% chance of a magnitude 8-9 earthquake along the Nankai Trough within the next 30 years.

Such an event could cause up to $1.81 trillion in damages and potentially 300,000 deaths in a worst-case scenario.

Conclusion: Fear vs. Preparedness

As July 5, 2025 arrives, it’s crucial to separate supernatural predictions from scientific reality.

While both Baba Vanga and Ryo Tatsuki have gained followings for their alleged accurate predictions, earthquake prediction remains beyond human capability.

Rather than canceling trips or living in fear, experts recommend focusing on preparedness – understanding evacuation routes, keeping emergency supplies, and staying informed through official channels.

Japan’s advanced earthquake warning systems and building codes make it one of the most prepared nations for seismic events, regardless of what any mystic might predict.

Whether these predictions prove true or false, they serve as a reminder that in earthquake-prone regions, preparedness – not prophecy – is what truly saves lives.