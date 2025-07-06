‘The Office’ Star Craig Robinson Makes Shocking Announcement: “I’m Officially Quitting Comedy”

In a surprising turn of events that has left fans and fellow comedians stunned, Craig Robinson, best known for his role as Darryl Philbin on NBC’s hit series “The Office,” announced on social media that he is leaving comedy behind to pursue “something bigger.”

The 53-year-old actor and comedian shared the unexpected news through Instagram videos that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The Big Announcement

“Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy,” Robinson stated in his Instagram video posted on July 3, 2025.

“But not for nothing — it’s been an amazing run, and y’all have been amazing and wonderful, but I’m following something bigger.”

The actor captioned his post with an intriguing message: “Life update: I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.”

A New Business Venture

While Robinson hasn’t revealed specific details about his future plans, he posted a follow-up video asking his followers for small business advice.

“Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things,” he wrote in the caption, suggesting he’s encountered some early challenges in his new venture.

Support from ‘The Office’ Family

Robinson’s announcement sparked an outpouring of support from his former castmates and fellow comedians.

Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on “The Office,” commented: “We love you, Craig!!! Go big, my friend!!!”

Other celebrities also chimed in with encouraging messages. Howie Mandel joked, “Being a dancer is tough, but go for it,” while Arsenio Hall quipped, “You been called to preach?”

David Arquette expressed hope that Robinson’s new venture involves music, noting his talent in that area.

A Storied Comedy Career

Robinson’s departure from comedy marks the end of an impressive career spanning over two decades.

He first gained prominence playing warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin on “The Office” from 2005 to 2013, earning five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations with his castmates.

Beyond “The Office,” Robinson showcased his comedic talents in numerous films including:

• “Pineapple Express” (2008)

• “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)

• “This Is the End” (2013)

• “Sausage Party” (2016)

• “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019)

He also had memorable recurring roles on television shows like “The Cleveland Show,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Musical Talents Beyond Comedy

Robinson’s talents extend beyond comedy into music. Since 2007, he has performed with his funk band The Nasty Delicious.

The band even appeared in an episode of “The Office” and performed on the season finale of “Last Comic Standing.”

In a 2022 interview on Vulture’s Good One podcast, Robinson expressed his passion for music: “When I am with the band, I feel like I can fly — like being at an Earth, Wind & Fire concert.”

Questions and Speculation

Despite Robinson’s announcement, some fans remain skeptical about the permanence of his comedy retirement.

Entertainment Weekly noted that Robinson has comedy shows scheduled at Hollywood Improv and additional performances in San Jose later this year.

He also has three animated movies in the pipeline, including “The Bad Guys 2” and Netflix’s “In Your Dreams,” which may require promotional appearances.

Looking to the Future

While the specifics of Robinson’s new venture remain under wraps, his enthusiasm for this career change is evident.

The actor emphasized that he’s “following something bigger” and working on “something huge,” suggesting a significant shift in his professional focus.

As fans await more details about Robinson’s mysterious new business endeavor, one thing is clear: the comedy world is losing a beloved performer who brought laughter to millions through his memorable characters and performances.

The Legacy Continues

Whether Robinson’s retirement from comedy proves temporary or permanent, his impact on the entertainment industry remains undeniable.

From his breakout role on “The Office” to his numerous film and television appearances, Robinson has left an indelible mark on comedy.

As he embarks on this new chapter, fans and colleagues alike wish him success in whatever “bigger” calling he’s pursuing.

One thing is certain: Craig Robinson’s unique brand of humor and talent will be missed on the comedy stage, even as we eagerly anticipate what innovative venture he’ll unveil next.