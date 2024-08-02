Top 12 Cars in Elon Musk’s Collection

Elon Musk, a well-known entrepreneur and engineer, has had a major impact on the electric car industry with his company, Tesla.

As one of the richest people in the world, he’s built up an impressive collection of cars.

Despite his focus on innovation, Musk has a strong appreciation for classic cars.

His garage is a mix of both cutting-edge and vintage vehicles, showing his love for both new technology and automotive history.

11. 2010 Audi Q7

The 2010 Audi Q7 was a polarizing SUV from the start, eliciting strong opinions from car enthusiasts and critics alike. Despite its impressive performance and all-around capabilities, its design often met with mixed reactions. Elon Musk himself once described the vehicle as “particularly horrendous,” reflecting his distaste for its aesthetic.

Contrary to his harsh critique, Musk still acquired an Audi Q7. He noticed a significant issue common among large SUVs: the lack of convenient access to the third row.

This observation led him to conceptualize the innovative falcon doors for his Tesla Model X. To ensure these unique doors were perfected, Musk even delayed the Model X production by 18 months. This design feature is now one of the standout aspects of the Model X Plaid.

Key Specifications

Category Detail Engine 3.0-liter V6 Horsepower 225 hp Torque 406 lb-ft Layout Front-engine, four-wheel-drive 0-60 mph 6.9 seconds Top Speed 137 mph

10. 2008 Tesla Roadster

The 2008 Tesla Roadster, unveiled as Tesla’s inaugural vehicle, boasts impressive capabilities. Based on the Lotus Elise, this electric sports car is equipped with lithium-ion batteries. The car can accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, a feat that makes it faster than many contemporary sports cars like the Lotus Emira.

This particular Roadster gained significant fame when Elon Musk launched it into space in 2018 aboard the Falcon Heavy rocket. The car, piloted by a dummy astronaut named Starman, is not part of his terrestrial collection but remains his property, cruising endlessly through space.

Specs

Feature Details Powertrain Electric Horsepower 288 hp Torque 295 lb-ft Layout Rear mid-motor, rear-wheel drive 0-60 mph 3.9 seconds Top Speed 125 mph

The Roadster’s specifications make it a notable vehicle in automotive history. Its electric powertrain produces 288 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It features a rear mid-motor and rear-wheel-drive layout, allowing for exceptional performance. The vehicle’s top speed is 125 mph, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

9. 1997 McLaren F1

Elon Musk’s ownership of the 1997 McLaren F1, although brief, left a significant mark. Acquiring the chassis #067 after selling his company Zip2, Musk spent $1 million to fulfill a long-held dream. Despite its hefty original price of around $500,000, the McLaren F1 captivated enthusiasts like Musk from its debut in the early ’90s.

The car’s cutting-edge design and advanced racing technologies made it a standout. Musk enjoyed the performance thoroughly, clocking more than 11,000 miles. Unfortunately, an accident caused significant damage, but the car was repaired and later sold for a profit. This makes the 1997 McLaren F1 a notable example of Musk’s passion for superior engineering and high speeds.

Specifications

Feature Details Engine 6.1-liter V12 Horsepower 618 hp Torque 479 lb-ft Layout Rear mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive 0-60 mph 3.2 seconds Top Speed 240 mph

These specifications underscore why the McLaren F1 remains one of the fastest and most cherished British cars ever built. The 6.1-liter V12 engine delivers 618 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, positioning it as a performance powerhouse. Its rear mid-engine layout and rear-wheel drive provide balanced handling and exceptional performance.

The car’s capability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and achieve a top speed of 240 mph showcases its unmatched speed.

8. 2019 Tesla Model S Performance

Elon Musk’s favorite driving companion is the Model S, a vehicle many Tesla enthusiasts find exceptionally versatile. Its spacious and comfortable interior is matched by impressive acceleration and speed, capable of outperforming competitors like the BMW M5.

Specifications

Engine: Electric

Electric Horsepower: 518 hp

518 hp Torque: 387 lb-ft

387 lb-ft Layout: Dual-motor, all-wheel drive

Dual-motor, all-wheel drive 0-60 mph: 3.0 seconds

3.0 seconds Top Speed: 155 mph

The dual-motor setup ensures all-wheel drive, providing solid traction and stability. The electric engine generates 518 horsepower and 387 lb-ft of torque, making it both powerful and efficient. Reaching 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds and achieving a top speed of 155 mph, this model bridges the gap between luxury and performance effectively.

7. 1920 Ford Model T

The Ford Model T stands as a milestone in automotive history, renowned for its mass-market appeal and the role it played in making car travel accessible to the general public. Henry Ford’s brainchild revolutionized transportation, paving the way for modern cars.

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s Model T wasn’t a purchase; it was a thoughtful gift from a friend. This car, revered as one of the 20th century’s most significant vehicles, finds a fitting place in the collection of a leading 21st-century car manufacturer CEO.

Technical Details

Engine : 2.9-liter Straight-4

: 2.9-liter Straight-4 Horsepower : 22 hp

: 22 hp Torque : 83 lb-ft

: 83 lb-ft Layout : Front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive

: Front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive 0-60 mph : N/A

: N/A Top Speed: 42 mph

The Model T’s simplicity is its brilliance. It showcases practical engineering and underscores the value of basic, efficient design. Despite its limited power and speed compared to modern standards, the Ford Model T’s legacy endures, inspiring car enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

6. 2006 BMW M5 – Tuned By HAMANN

Engine : 5.0-liter V10

: 5.0-liter V10 Horsepower : 603 hp

: 603 hp Torque : 423 lb-ft

: 423 lb-ft Layout : Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive

: Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive 0-60 mph : 4.4 seconds

: 4.4 seconds Top Speed: 202 mph

BMW’s E60 M5, especially when tuned by HAMANN, is a standout example of engineering from the 2000s. The vehicle attracted the attention of Elon Musk, leading him to acquire one and have it further customized.

HAMANN Motorsport transformed this already remarkable car by removing speed restrictions and enhancing its power to 600 hp. This tuning allowed the M5 to reach speeds exceeding 200 mph. The performance of Musk’s M5 is often cited as an inspiration for the ‘Ludicrous Mode’ in the Tesla Model S.

5. 1967 Jaguar E-Type Roadster

Few vehicles can match the sophistication and effortless elegance displayed by the 1967 Jaguar E-Type Roadster. A renowned figure from Maranello once hailed it as “the most beautiful car in the world,” despite creating some exceptional cars himself at that time. This endorsement underscores just how special this classic British car truly is.

Elon Musk’s fascination with the Jaguar E-Type began when he was just 17, upon seeing it in a classic convertible catalog. His admiration led him to acquire one, though it humorously gave him numerous mechanical issues, even breaking down on his way back from the dealer after spending about $35,000. Despite these troubles, the allure of this car was too strong for Musk to resist.

Specifications

Specifications Details Engine Type: 4.2-liter inline-6 Performance Horsepower: 265 hp Torque: 283 lb-ft Configuration Layout: Front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive Speed 0-60 mph: 6.5 seconds Top Speed: 153 mph

4. 2012 Porsche 911 997 Turbo

Musk’s interest in the 911 series is evident, and who can blame him? The timeless design and constant advancements in speed make it a favorite among car enthusiasts. This particular 997-era 911 has a special place in his collection, showing his admiration for automotive engineering.

Specifications

Engine : 3.8-liter twin-turbo Flat-6

: 3.8-liter twin-turbo Flat-6 Horsepower : 500 hp

: 500 hp Torque : 480 lb-ft

: 480 lb-ft Layout : Rear engine, all-wheel-drive

: Rear engine, all-wheel-drive 0-60 mph : 3.7 seconds

: 3.7 seconds Top Speed: 193 mph

These specifications highlight the impressive performance of the 2012 Porsche 911 997 Turbo. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo Flat-6 engine delivers robust power and torque, ensuring thrilling acceleration and a top speed that satisfies any speed enthusiast. The rear engine and all-wheel-drive layout provide excellent handling and stability, making it a true driver’s car.

The 911’s engineering continuously evolves, offering a blend of tradition and modernity. Musk’s connection to this model underscores the vehicle’s significance both as a high-performance machine and an icon in the automotive world.

3. 1978 BMW 320i

Elon Musk’s first car, a used 1978 BMW 320i, is no longer in his collection, yet it holds significant sentimental value as his initial foray into car ownership. The first-generation 3 Series is celebrated as a landmark model for BMW, blending sleek design with impressive driving dynamics.

Musk bought this car for just $1,400 in 1994 and cherished it for several years. Though the car was eventually sold after a mishap involving a lost wheel during an errand run by his Zip2 employees, it remains memorable to him.

Specifications

Feature Details Engine 2.0-litre Inline-4 Horsepower 109 hp Torque 112 lb-ft Layout Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive 0-60 mph 11.4 seconds Top Speed 108 mph

The BMW 320i combined a powerful yet efficient engine with a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, making it an icon in BMW’s lineup.

2. 2016 Tesla Model X

Elon Musk’s affinity for the Audi Q7 has translated into a practical and luxurious electric vehicle – the 2016 Tesla Model X. Musk, known for driving his children around in the Model X, appreciates the car’s blend of practicality and innovation. The Model X, a mid-size luxury crossover electric vehicle (EV) introduced in 2015, reflects Musk’s contributions and preferences in its design and features.

Specifications

Feature Details Drivetrain Electric Horsepower 417 hp Torque 485 lb-ft Layout Dual-motor, all-wheel-drive 0-60 mph 6.0 seconds Top Speed 130 mph

The Model X is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, producing an impressive 417 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.0 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph, making it both dynamic and family-friendly.

1. 1979 Lotus Esprit:

Specifications Details Powertrain Type: Electric Performance Horsepower: 288 hp Torque: 295 lb-ft Configuration Layout: Rear mid-motor, rear-wheel drive Speed 0-60 mph: 3.9 seconds Top Speed: 125 mph

In 2013, Elon Musk acquired the 1979 Lotus Esprit, famously known as Wet Nellie, for about half a million dollars at an auction. This special vehicle was featured in the James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. Though it played a car that could transform into a submarine on screen, this impressive feature is just for show in real life.

Despite the fact that Wet Nellie’s gadgets don’t actually function, the car remains an exciting addition to Musk’s collection. The movie clip where Bond asks, “Can you swim?” perfectly captures the vehicle’s charm and why it appealed to Musk. Owning Wet Nellie serves as a unique and memorable piece of Hollywood history for his personal garage.

The Lotus Esprit stands out not just as a piece of cinema memorabilia but also as a car with an intriguing story.