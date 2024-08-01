iPhone 16 Pro Leak – Major Design Changes Expected

The iPhone 16 series is on the horizon, and while Apple is known for incremental design updates rather than radical overhauls, this upcoming lineup is expected to introduce some notable changes compared to the iPhone 15 series.

Rumors and leaks suggest a mix of tweaks that may not be groundbreaking but will likely refine and enhance the user experience.

The series will likely maintain the quartet of models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Enthusiasts and consumers can look forward to subtle yet impactful updates that continue to build on Apple’s legacy of innovation and design excellence.

Expected to launch in the first half of September 2024, with shipping estimated to begin a week or so after the launch, the iPhone 16 pricing predictions vary.

There is a general expectation that the new model will start around $799 / £799 / AU$1,499.

However, some speculate that the iPhone 16 could see a price increase due to rising production costs, making a potential $100 / £100 increase not far-fetched.

Are These Rumors Valid?

Given Apple’s history and market positioning, it’s reasonable to question whether the price of the iPhone 16 will rise.

Apple’s pricing strategy typically balances premium features with competitive pricing, especially compared to top Android phones.

Analysts suggest the price of the base models, like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, will likely remain consistent with previous releases.

This approach reinforces Apple’s strategy to appeal to its dedicated user base while attracting potential new customers.

Maybe It Will Have a Lot of AI

With the upcoming iOS 18 update, Apple plans to significantly enhance core iPhone applications. A key feature is Apple Intelligence, which will introduce advanced, Google Gemini-like capabilities to the iPhone 16.

This technological leap includes a refined Siri, which will better understand natural language and handle complex queries, making interactions more intuitive and contextually aware.

Additionally, users can expect AI-powered image and video enhancements for improved media quality and smart suggestions based on user behavior. These updates mark a more advanced, AI-integrated future for Apple’s flagship smartphones.

iPhone 16 Design Predictions

The upcoming iPhone 16 is anticipated to present notable design modifications. One prominent change involves the arrangement of the rear cameras.

Rather than the diagonal setup seen in previous models, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature vertically aligned dual lenses.

This alteration could enhance its aesthetic appeal.

Estimated Specifications (RUMORS)

Dimension Value Dimensions ~147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm Weight ~171g Material Glass and aluminum Screen Size 6.1 inches

Additionally, significant button changes are anticipated. The iPhone 16 is likely to inherit the Action button from the iPhone 15 Pro, replacing the traditional mute switch on the left edge.

This button is expected to support diverse functions, enhancing user convenience. Moreover, a new Capture button might be introduced on the right edge beneath the power key. This button is designed for taking photos and recording videos.

Interesting to note, that there are discussions around these buttons being capacitive rather than physical.

This means they would offer haptic feedback when pressed, rather than moving physically. Some reports suggest that all buttons on the iPhone 16 could adopt this capacitive design, although this has yet to be confirmed across all sources.

iPhone 16 Plus Design Predictions

The iPhone 16 Plus is anticipated to retain many features of its predecessor while incorporating some subtle yet significant updates.

The dimensions are expected to be approximately 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm, with an estimated weight of around 201g. This device is likely to be constructed from a combination of glass and aluminum.

A major change is predicted in the camera layout, which will feature vertically arranged lenses.

Additional hardware enhancements may include the introduction of two extra buttons: an Action button replacing the traditional mute switch and a Capture button positioned beneath the power key.

Maintaining its larger form factor, the iPhone 16 Plus will probably feature a 6.7-inch screen, distinguishing it in size from the standard iPhone 16.

These design elements hint at a blend of continuity and innovation, ensuring it continues to meet user expectations while offering new functionalities.

The overall aesthetic is expected to echo previous models closely, keeping to familiar and much-loved proportions.

Feature Rumors

Dimensions: ~160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm

~160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm Weight: ~201g

~201g Material: Glass and aluminum

Glass and aluminum Screen size: 6.7 inches

iPhone 16 Pro Design Predictions

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a distinctive yet familiar design. Rumors suggest its dimensions, while not confirmed, will be different from its predecessor and will likely be heavier than the previous 187 grams.

The device is anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch screen, a notable increase from the 6.1 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro. This new screen could adopt an aspect ratio of 19.6:9, rendering the iPhone 16 Pro taller and narrower than before.

Feature Rumors

Dimensions: TBC

TBC Weight: Over 187g

Over 187g Material: Glass and titanium

Glass and titanium Screen Size: 6.3 inches

Materials and Build

The frame is likely to be constructed from a combination of glass and titanium, giving it a sturdy and premium feel. Reports also hint at the possibility of Face ID components being integrated under the display, potentially leading to a smaller Dynamic Island, although these changes remain speculative.

Camera and Buttons

A notable shift in the iPhone 16 Pro’s design includes a Capture button positioned below the power key, designed for easy access when using the camera. Unlike the standard and Plus models, the camera arrangement is expected to stay the same, offering consistency in design.

Display and Bezels

One of the most intriguing changes could be in the display’s bezel size. Leaks indicate that the bezels might be reduced to 1.2mm, down from the 1.71mm seen on the iPhone 15 Pro. This alteration would offer a more immersive viewing experience, making the screen appear larger and cleaner.

With these rumored updates, the iPhone 16 Pro is poised to merge subtle design changes with enhanced functionality, while maintaining the aesthetic that fans have come to appreciate.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Design Predictions

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to carry several design enhancements compared to its predecessors.

It is likely to feature dimensions of 163.024 x 77.575 x 8.26mm, making it taller, wider, and slightly thicker than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The frame will likely be composed of titanium, providing a robust yet lightweight structure. The device’s weight is anticipated to surpass 221g due to the increased screen size.

Dimensions and Weight (Rumors)

Dimensions iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Height 163.024mm 159.9mm Width 77.575mm 76.7mm Thickness 8.26mm 8.25mm Weight Over 221g 221g

Display and Aspect Ratio

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch display, an increase from the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch screen. The phone will probably have a new 19.6:9 aspect ratio, offering a more immersive viewing experience. Reports also indicate that it could have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, measuring just 1.15mm.

New Features

Among the novel features, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may include a new Capture button that improves the camera experience. Alongside this, a smaller Dynamic Island is expected, providing a tidier display area while maintaining functionality.