NBA All-time Scoring Leaders – Records for Points 1946-2023

Let’s investigate the top NBA players of all-time, in terms of scoring! These basketball legends have skyrocketed to the pinnacle of their sport. Let’s take a look at the data.

We have created a table to showcase the all-time highest scoring NBA players. The columns display the player’s name, total points scored, and the team they played for. This data is factual and accurate.

Points Leaders (May 2023) RK PLAYER PTS 1 LeBRON JAMES 38,652 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 3 Karl Malone 36,928 4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 5 Michael Jordan 32,292 6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8 Shaquille O’Neal 28,596 9 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 10 Moses Malone 27,409 11 Elvin Hayes 27,313 12 Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946 13 KEVIN DURANT 26,892 14 Oscar Robertson 26,710 15 Dominique Wilkins 26,668 16 Tim Duncan 26,496 17 Paul Pierce 26,397 18 John Havlicek 26,395 19 Kevin Garnett 26,071 20 Vince Carter 25,728 21 Alex English 25,613 22 Reggie Miller 25,279 23 Jerry West 25,192 24 Patrick Ewing 24,815 25 JAMES HARDEN 24,693

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant are the players listed. All of them have impressed with their scoring ability and overall performance, becoming some of the greatest NBA players of all time.

Abdul-Jabbar is considered one of the best centers to play in NBA history, and James is praised for his versatility. There are remarkable stories behind each player’s journey. Such as Bryant playing through injuries to Abdul-Jabbar being diagnosed with leukemia. Stories that prove their determination and willpower.

Top 10 NBA all-time scoring leaders

NBA players have always been a source of inspiration and admiration for basketball enthusiasts. The greatest of all time have left an indelible mark on the game and etched their names in history. Here’s a list of the top 10 NBA players who have scored the most points of all time.

1. LeBron James : Known for his versatility and dominance on the court, James has scored 34,367 points so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar : With a total of 38,387 points, Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for the highest scorer in NBA history.

3. Karl Malone : Nicknamed 'The Mailman', Malone scored 36,928 points throughout his career.

4. Kobe Bryant : With 33,643 points, Bryant was one of the most talented and skilled players the game has ever seen.

5. Michael Jordan : The legendary player who inspired a generation of basketball players, Jordan scored 32,292 points during his time in the NBA.

6. Dirk Nowitzki : The first non-American to reach the top 10, Nowitzki scored 31,560 points throughout his career.

7. Wilt Chamberlain : One of the most dominant players in the history of the game, Chamberlain scored 31,419 points.

8. Shaquille O'Neal : Nicknamed 'Shaq', O'Neal scored 28,596 points throughout his career.

9. Moses Malone : A powerful and skilled player, Malone scored 27,409 points in his career.

10. Elvin Hayes: The only player on this list who is retired, Hayes scored 27,313 points in his 16-year career.

Interestingly, many of these players were not only known for their scoring ability but also for their exemplary defensive skills and leadership qualities.

It is said that the top 10 players on this list have collectively scored over 336,000 points over the course of their careers. This truly speaks to their incredible talent and hard work that helped them achieve such great heights.

In 1971, the NBA introduced the three-point line, which changed the dynamics of the game and presented new challenges for players. As a result, many of the players on this list developed the ability to shoot from beyond the arc and adapted their game accordingly.

LeBron James

LeBron James is an NBA legend, renowned for his exceptional skills and athleticism. Spanning 18 years, he has earned a place amongst the greatest basketball players ever. His scoring and playmaking prowess, coupled with leadership, make him a fearsome opponent.

LeBron is a record-breaker. He currently stands third in the NBA all-time scoring list, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. He boasts four NBA championships and four MVP awards, proving his status as one of the best.

Off the court, James is a social justice and equality advocate. With his platform, he brings awareness to issues like police brutality and racial inequality. His philanthropic efforts include founding the ‘I Promise’ school in Akron, Ohio, which seeks to provide quality education to underprivileged children.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Jabbar is one of the top 10 NBA all-time scoring leaders. He played an impressive 20 seasons and scored an unbelievable 38,387 points. He was famous for his skyhook shot and his influence on the game. In addition, he was a six-time MVP and nineteen-time All-Star.

What makes him special? His longevity in the sport. He managed to keep playing despite being past his prime and is one of only three players with over 30,000 career points. His hard work and commitment are proven by his many awards.

Not only was he a great scorer, but also a strong defender and rebounder. He won four championships with two different teams during his career, solidifying his status as a great player.

Recently, he showed us his true character by donating 900 pairs of safety goggles to Southern California hospitals. He proves that even after retiring, he still gives back to the community in meaningful ways.

Karl Malone

Karl Malone, nicknamed “The Mailman“, is one of the top scorers in NBA history. He scored an incredible 36,928 points and became part of the exclusive 30,000 Point Club. He played 19 seasons and averaged 25 points per game.

Malone was known for his pick-and-roll game with John Stockton as well as his physicality and drive. He had a consistent mid-range jump shot, plus an ability to draw fouls. He led the league in free throw attempts nine times, averaging over nine attempts per game.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was a basketball legend who left an unforgettable mark on the game. He was a 5-time NBA Champion and scored 33,000+ points during his career. His hard work and commitment to basketball made him a renowned scorer in basketball history.

He was a guard for the Lakers. He was known for his brave attitude and mastery of footwork and scoring. He still appears in the top 5 all-time NBA scorers.

Kobe Bryant inspired young athletes globally through his coaching and charity work. He encouraged people to strive for greatness on and off the court through promoting education and creativity.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan, the retired American shooting guard, is renowned as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s dubbed the “Jumpman,” and is known for his impressive scoring and defensive prowess. Throughout his impressive career, Jordan earned six NBA championships and five MVP awards, and was an inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice. He was a 10-time NBA scoring champion and remains amongst the top ten all-time NBA scoring leaders.

Jordan’s influence is far-reaching, even 20-plus years after his retirement. He has an iconic shoe line worth over $1bn yearly sales, and endorsement deals with multiple sports brands across many industries.

In 1994, Jordan was considering leaving basketball after suffering a leg injury while playing baseball. However, his dedication and hard work paid off when he returned stronger than ever and helped Chicago win another championship.

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki, a German basketball sensation with a career spanning two decades, left an imprint on NBA history with his signature one-legged fadeaway shot.

He became the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history and led the Dallas Mavericks to their first championship ever! Dirk’s remarkable scoring prowess saw him enter the top 10 all-time scoring leaders in the NBA, taking 6th place with 31,560 points.

His unrivaled consistency and longevity made him one of the greatest scorers of all time.

Not just a scoring machine, Dirk revolutionized the game too. His 7-footer frame combined with the ability to shoot from beyond the arc inspired many young players to pursue basketball. He became a role model on & off the court.

At the start of his career, Dirk had difficulty adapting to the physicality of American basketball. But he never gave up and eventually became one of the most decorated & influential NBA players.

Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain

Shaquille O’Neal was an amazing basketball player. He scored over 31,000 points in his career. His average was 30.1 points per game. His 100-point game against the Knicks is legendary. Shaq also scored over 50 points in five consecutive games.

Not only was he a great scorer, but he was also a great rebounder and passer. There were times when he was criticized for being too individualistic. But eventually, he won championships and became beloved.

This player was a behemoth presence on the court, standing at a towering 7’1″. Known as one of the most decorated and powerful NBA players in history, Shaquille O’Neal played for six teams during his career and was a major figure in the legendary battle between the Lakers and the Spurs.

Though he was often plagued with injuries, he finished as one of the all-time scoring leaders, making his mark on the NBA. He was renowned for his “dunk contest” battles with Vince Carter and his performances in championship games, and he had a larger-than-life personality both on and off the court.

He earned a few controversies – fights with teammates, missed games, and doping accusations – but these don’t detract from his incredible record of dominance. What many people might not know is that he didn’t start playing basketball until high school; before that, he was focused on football. But once he got started, there was no stopping Shaquille O’Neal – he quickly became a legend!

Moses Malone

Elvin Hayes

Elvin Hayes dazzled on the court with his basketball prowess! His career spanned from 1968 to 1984 and he’s remembered as one of the best power forwards in NBA history. He forged a stellar resume: 11 All-Star teams, two All-NBA First Teams, and eight seasons as the all-time leading scorer with 27,313 points. His iconic turnaround jumper and aggressive playstyle flummoxed defenders.

Hayes’ legendary status was solidified by an epic NCAA tournament matchup between Houston Cougars and Lew Alcindor’s UCLA Bruins. Even though the Bruins won, it put Hayes on the map and showed his incredible talent. He is still a beloved figure in sports history, reminding us why he was such an important figure.

Other notable NBA all-time scoring leaders

In the world of NBA, legendary players have left a mark by consistently scoring points and ranking high in the all-time scoring leaders. The list of NBA all-time scoring leaders comprises of remarkable players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, to name a few. However, there are other notable NBA players who have achieved impressive records in terms of scoring points. Here are six other notable NBA all-time scoring leaders who have made their presence felt in the court:

Dirk Nowitzki Wilt Chamberlain Michael Jordan Shaquille O’Neal Moses Malone Elvin Hayes

Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan, one of the NBA’s greatest power forwards, had an incredible 19-year career. He earned multiple All-Star Games, MVP awards, and five NBA Championships. He was also an all-time leader in scoring, rebounds, and blocks. His legacy with the San Antonio Spurs will never be forgotten.

Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett, otherwise known as ‘The Big Ticket’, racked up a lot of points during his time in the NBA.

Garnett earned numerous All-Star selections and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Born in South Carolina, he was chosen 5th overall in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He led them to their first-ever playoff berth in 1997. Later, he won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Garnett was known for his intense on-court attitude, often shouting and trash-talking opponents. Despite this, his work ethic and commitment to improving were highly respected.

Part of a strong draft class that featured stars like Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson, Garnett helped redefine basketball in the late 90s and early 2000s. He continues to inspire young players today with his legacy as one of the greatest big men in NBA history.

Jerry West

Larry Bird

Larry Bird was an NBA star known for his grit and determination. His precision shooting skills and defensive play made him a top scorer in league history. He racked up over 25,000 points throughout his career, leading multiple championship-winning teams.

Bird continues to be involved in the sport as an executive and team consultant. He emphasizes hard work and dedication for improving skills. Also, he stresses the importance of teamwork and communication when it comes to success.

The highly-regarded NBA player, Larry Bird, was famous for his shooting skills and versatile playing style. He won 3 MVP awards, 2 Finals MVP awards and helped lead the Boston Celtics to 3 championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

During his rookie year, Bird earned the Rookie of the Year title and averaged 21.3 points per game. His game kept on improving as time passed, allowing him to be a great scorer and an excellent passer. People praised him for his unselfishness on court and his ability to read the game.

In 1986, he recorded an unusual triple-double against the Portland Trailblazers. He had 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals during the game.

Surprisingly, some scouts thought Larry was past his prime and didn’t want to draft him into the NBA. He was only 22 years old but had experienced multiple injuries while playing for Indiana State University. But the Boston Celtics took a chance on him. He proved all skeptics wrong and played for over 13 seasons with them.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon, a celebrated Houston Rockets center, is renowned for his two-way game and trademark “Dream Shake” move. He’s the only player in NBA history to have retired with 3,000+ blocks and 2,000+ steals – a testament to his defensive prowess. This exceptional player also won back-to-back NBA championships in 1994-95, earning Finals MVP in both!

Throughout his 18-season career, Olajuwon was a league leader in scoring. He earned two MVP awards (1993-94 season) and eleven All-NBA selections – cementing himself as a living legend.

Growing up in Nigeria, Hakeem honed his basketball skills while playing soccer. At 15, he swapped it out for basketball under Coach Lanre Glover at a Lagos youth center.

Dominique Wilkins

Nicknamed “The Human Highlight Film,” Wilkins displayed remarkable scoring talent in his prime. He was part of teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs. His long career included 13 All-Star selections and two All-NBA First-Team honors.

His popular windmill dunk was a signature move. He typically scored over 20 points a game, and hit a career-high of 30.3 points per game in the 1985-86 season.

Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce was a legendary NBA scorer. He made 10 All-Star teams and was the 2008 Finals MVP. He retired with 26,397 points. This made him the 15th all-time scoring leader. Most of his career was spent with the Boston Celtics. He helped them win an NBA championship in 2008.

Pierce was known for his clutch shots and shooting skills. He worked hard and dedicated himself to the sport. His success resulted in his jersey being retired by both the Celtics and LA Clippers.

In retirement, Pierce hosted a radio show and acted in films. For basketball fans and admirers of Pierce’s legacy, it would be good to look back at some of his greatest moments.

Oscar Robertson

At 6-foot-5 and with exceptional skills, Robertson was more than a great scorer. His 12 All-Star selections and triple-doubles show his proficiency on both ends of the court. His leadership qualities and performances earned him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Robertson was one of the greatest basketball players ever. He finished his career with 26,710 points and 9,000+ assists, placing him in the top ten all-time scoring leaders.

Despite his great records, he suffered numerous injuries throughout his playing days. He only began receiving proper treatment for them later in life, which led to a renewal of his physical health. Basketball enthusiasts and players alike still admire him for his inspiring athletic abilities and dedication to the game.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is known for being a legendary basketball player who could score like no other. He amassed 23,757 points, ranking him #24 among NBA all-time scorers. His skills were not limited to scoring. Rebounding and passing were also among his strengths. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets, aiding in their success.

Off the court, Barkley has redefined what it means to be an analyst. He provides fans with deep insights about the current players’ situations and mindsets.

On March 24th, 1991 against San Antonio Spurs, Charles Barkley had one of his most unforgettable games. He put up an incredible 56 points, shooting 23-of-31 from the field. It was undoubtedly one of the best performances of his career!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history?

The all-time leading scorer in NBA history is Lebron James, who scored 38,652 points in his career.

2. Who is second on the list of all-time NBA scorers?

Karl Malone is second on the list of all-time NBA scorers, with 36,928 points.

3. How many players in NBA history have scored 30,000 points or more?

There are currently only six players in NBA history who have scored 30,000 points or more: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Dirk Nowitzki.

4. Who is the youngest player to reach 20,000 points in NBA history?

The youngest player to reach 20,000 points in NBA history is LeBron James, who accomplished the feat at the age of 28 years and 17 days.

5. How many seasons did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar play in the NBA?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons in the NBA, from 1969 to 1989.

6. Who has the highest scoring average in NBA history?

Wilt Chamberlain has the highest scoring average in NBA history, with an average of 30.1 points per game over the course of his career.