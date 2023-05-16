The Most Profitable Online Business Ideas In Michigan: Tourism, Crafts, Clothing & More

Tourism & Hospitality

The global tourism and hospitality industry is gradually getting back to normal with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past. As such, there’s going to be quite the demand for jobs/services in tourism and hospitality for quite some time.

In 2019, the Michigan Tourism Economic Impact reported that the state welcomed 124.8 million visitors in 2018 — the penultimate year that wasn’t impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no shortage of tourism hotspots and recreational activities in Michigan, including historic sites, relaxing vacation destinations, sporting events, and casinos. But even though Michigan Casino Bonuses, they offer a lot of value and entertainment, gambling online is not a profitable business. This is one time when you do not want to make a business out of your hobby.

There are various ways to run an online business for the tourism/hospitality industry in Michigan. You could run a travel guide business (in-person or online) and offer recommendations on the best activities, tourist sites, eateries and much more.

Lending out a home for Airbnb is another easy way to make a good chunk of side cash aside from a full-time career. Even a shuttle business, where you arrange to pick up tourists from airports or other touristy areas, is simple and doesn’t require many resources.

Crafts & Clothing

Folks are always looking to support local businesses, especially when they offer higher quality products and customer support than major companies.

And thanks to the power of social media, the internet, and other tools, it has never been easier to promote your own businesses online. There is also no shortage of compelling options for crafts and clothing-related remote businesses you can start up online.

You can start an online crafts/clothing business that centers around a wide variety of unique items. Maybe that consists of things such as jewelry (necklaces, earrings, hand rings, bracelets, etc.), scarves, t-shirts, sweaters, gloves, and/or handbags.

Perhaps you have a special way with art design and colors. Well, you could focus on creating homely products like candles, paintings, pillows, blankets, hand towels, cooking aprons, homemade soap/cosmetics, and art designs (figurines, mini sculptures, flower pots, etc.)

Tourists love buying locally-made products as souvenirs to take home. And if you run a business in Michigan. So you can focus your crafts around Michigan-based tourist attractions, symbols, sporting events, and more – and it will always be easy to attract customers.

The state of Michigan runs plenty of farmer markets year-round — including Detroit’s Eastern Market, the Flint Farmers’, and the Holland Farmers Market (in Holland), among many others. So you’ll always have a plethora of opportunities to promote your crafts and clothing products in person, too.

Homemade Food Business

The majority of us do most of our grocery shopping at giant grocery stores and chains like Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Publix.

But sometimes, you just can’t beat the taste of homemade food items like pastries, pasta sauce, condiments, baked goods, and other things. Some people just have a special way of making mouth-watering foods/dishes that beat anything you can purchase at a store or restaurant.

If you are experienced in cooking and have a strong passion for it, you should use the hobby towards starting an online business. It doesn’t even have to be a full-time job, but it can be a nice and easy side gig to do from home.

Maybe you specialize in desserts such as pies, cakes, muffins, cupcakes, cookies, and puddings. You could simply just spend 3-5 hours a week making giant batches of these items and selling them online.

Or, maybe you specialize more in sauces (barbeque, teriyaki, chili, chocolate, alfredo, tomato, etc) and other things such as jam, peanut butter, and salsa. There is always a market for homemade sauces/toppings like these, and you would never have difficulties finding a high quantity of customers.

It’s easy to promote a business like this online. But it’s also super easy to do in person. You can simply start out by selling products to family members and friends and asking them to help spread the word around.

Don’t be afraid of receiving feedback, either. If you get the same suggestions on how to change a specific recipe or item, it just might serve as the little change necessary to help your business soar to another level.

Social Media Services

According to Backlinko, there were more than 4.48 billion users for social media as of July 2021. That is 49 percent of the world population, according to Backlinko.

Unsurprisingly, the United States is a world leader in social media usage. Backlinko’s study shows that 70 percent of Americans use social media, including a whopping 83 percent of people 13 years of age and older.

With social media services like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok and LinkedIn growing rapidly in terms of usage and following, there will always be a demand for social media marketing and managers.

Most businesses and companies use social media frequently to help promote their businesses, some obviously a lot more than others. If you actively use different social media platforms and know how to manage things like hashtags, you should definitely attempt to start up a business here.

Business owners who may not be as familiar with social media should be keen on hiring folks who can consistently post on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, etc.

You could offer your social media marketing services to a wide variety of different companies: Restaurants, clothing, breweries, furniture, sporting goods, repairs, technology and more.

Freelance Writing/Editing

The world of journalism has changed aplenty over the past decade or so. Newspapers, television and radio are no longer the main sources for getting breaking stories and updates.

Social media and the internet have taken charge there. You’ll almost always see a major story break on Twitter before TV or radio. With internet usage rising worldwide, there will always be a need for writers and editors.

The beauty of the freelance journalism world is that there are countless avenues you can go: Sports, movies, traveling, food/drinks, self-help, mental health/fitness, politics, science and so much more.

Countless websites and companies out there are looking for folks who can write and/or edit a variety of assignments on a daily (or weekly) basis. With all these resources, you can easily find a part-time gig or full-time freelance writing or editing career.