Most Dangerous Cities in the US 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis

Safety is an important factor when it comes to choosing a place to live or visit. Unfortunately, some cities in the United States have higher crime rates than others, making them more dangerous for residents and tourists alike.

In this article, we will discuss the most dangerous cities in the US based on available data, including crime rates, types of crime, and factors contributing to these crime levels. Our main sources of information for this article are PropertyClub NYC and CBS News.

Criteria for Identifying the Most Dangerous Cities

To identify the most dangerous cities, we considered the following criteria:

Violent crime rates: This includes homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault rates per 100,000 inhabitants. Property crime rates: These include burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft rates per 100,000 inhabitants. Total crime rates: A combination of both violent and property crime rates per 100,000 inhabitants.

Based on the criteria mentioned above, here are the top 10 most dangerous cities in the United States:

St. Louis, Missouri Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland Memphis, Tennessee Little Rock, Arkansas Milwaukee, Wisconsin Cleveland, Ohio Albuquerque, New Mexico Kansas City, Missouri Stockton, California

City Violent Crime Rate (per 100,000 inhabitants) Property Crime Rate (per 100,000 inhabitants) St. Louis, MO 1,927 6,183 Detroit, MI 1,965 4,302 Baltimore, MD 1,858 4,495 Memphis, TN 1,901 6,405 Little Rock, AR 1,517 6,547 Milwaukee, WI 1,597 4,330 Cleveland, OH 1,557 5,070 Albuquerque, NM 1,364 7,365 Kansas City, MO 1,654 4,376 Stockton, CA 1,415 3,979

Key Crime Statistics for the Most Dangerous Cities

St. Louis, Missouri

Violent crime rate: 1,927 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 6,183 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: The city has the highest homicide rate in the country.

Detroit, Michigan

Violent crime rate: 1,965 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 4,302 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: High rates of property crime and gang-related violence.

Baltimore, Maryland

Violent crime rate: 1,858 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 4,495 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: High homicide rates and drug-related crime.

Memphis, Tennessee

Violent crime rate: 1,901 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 6,405 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: High rates of aggravated assault and property crime.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Violent crime rate: 1,517 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 6,547 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: High rates of property crime and gang-related violence.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Violent crime rate: 1,597 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 4,330 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: High rates of robbery and aggravated assault.

Cleveland, Ohio

Violent crime rate: 1,557 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 5,070 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: High rates of property crime and drug-related violence.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Violent crime rate: 1,364 per 100,000 inhabitants

Property crime rate: 7,365 per 100,000 inhabitants

Notable issue: The city has the highest rate of motor vehicle theft in the country.

Kansas City, Missouri