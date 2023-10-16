Top 10 Ken 80’s Workout Costume Set in 2023 – Halloween Ready Cosplay

Hey everyone!

After watching the new Barbie movie (2023), one thing became crystal clear to me: this Halloween season, I’m definitely dressing up as Ken. The iconic 80’s workout costume set, synonymous with the “Ken” style from the Barbie brand, has always been a favorite of mine.

Those bright neon colors, the sassy headbands, and oh, those leg warmers! Not only do these outfits transport me back to a time when aerobics was the ultimate workout, but they’re also the perfect ensemble for my upcoming Halloween/costume parties and gym sessions. The 80’s workout costume isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s a bold fashion statemen

Thats when I found I “Ken” be of assistance, and found the best outfits on the market.

Inspired by the summer of barbieheimer, you may also be interested in out openheimmer looks. You can even let your creativity take control and mash up these styles.

1. Angelaicos Mens 80s Sports Skating Outfit Swimsuit with Sun Visor

When I came across this complete set, which includes a tank top, vest, short pants, sun visor, wristbands, and kneepads, the colors and patterns immediately took me back to the 80s. It’s hard not to feel a wave of nostalgia just looking at it.

The quality truly stands out, crafted from 100% polyester, ensuring both my comfort and its durability. Whether I’m planning for an 80s theme party, a fun run, or even Halloween, this costume set is definitely on my list.

Feature/Specification Description Material 100% Polyester Closure Pull On Components Tank top, vest, short pants, sun visor, wristbands, kneepads Design Retro 80s patterns and vibrant colors Occasions 80s theme parties, running, hiking, dancing, biking, mountain climbing, yoga, Halloween, disco parties, fitness activities

Pros Vibrant and authentic 80s design

Cons Sizing can be larger than expected

2. Ladhow Adult 80s Ken Workout Costume for Men Women Beachwear Couple Suit Halloween Cosplay

I was thrilled to discover this set also tailored for women. This makes it the ideal choice for couples like me and my partner, aiming to make a splash at parties or events. The women’s costume set comes with a tie-dye swimsuit, workout shorts, glasses, a headband, a set of pink wristbands, a sun visor, and a pair of earrings.

The vivid colors, paired with the soft and breathable material, ensure that I not only look the part but also remain comfy all day. Whether I’m off to a beach music festival, an 80s-themed bash, or getting into the Halloween spirit, this costume set is bound to grab attention.

Feature/Specification Description Material Polyester Washing Hand Wash Only Components (Women) Tie-dye swimsuit, workout shorts, glasses, headband, wristbands, sun visor, earrings Design Bright 80s colors and patterns Suitable Occasions 80s parties, beach music festivals, Halloween, couple-themed events

Pros Authentic 80s design and vibrant colors.

Cons Sizing to be larger than expected, especially for the women’s outfit.

3. Kitimi 80s Tracksuit Men Women

Stumbling upon this tracksuit, its unique color block design immediately caught my eye, perfectly embodying the bold and vibrant spirit of the 80s and 90s. What’s even better is that it’s designed for both men and women, so everyone can get in on the retro action.

For those, like me, considering a purchase, the set offers a windbreaker jacket, pants, sunglasses, a pink headband, and two pink wristbands. Crafted from 100% polyester, I’m assured of both comfort and longevity with this ensemble.

Whether I’m gearing up for an 80s or 90s hip-hop bash, a Halloween soirée, or simply feeling nostalgic, this tracksuit is my go-to pick.

Feature/Specification Description Material 100% Polyester Design Unique color block design reminiscent of the 80s and 90s Components Windbreaker jacket, pants, sunglasses, pink headband, two pink wristbands Occasions 80s/90s parties, Halloween, disco parties, daily wear, running, gym Care Soft to touch, durable fabric, non-fading

Pros Authentic 80s and 90s design with a unique color block pattern.

Cons Hand wash is recommended

4. Arssm Mens Outfits Tank Tops and Shorts Set Casual Fitness Sleeveless Vest Summer Sports Gym Tracksuit

I was struck by the perfect fusion of vintage flair and contemporary comfort. Comprising a tank top and shorts, it’s crafted to offer that nostalgic touch while ensuring I remain cozy all day long. Made from a blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, I can expect a gentle feel against my skin and just the right amount of stretch, ideal for both my active adventures and chill moments.

The design, deeply rooted in the 80s and 90s aesthetics, boasts patterns that I’m confident will set me apart in any gathering. Whether I’m off to a themed celebration, a laid-back day around town, or simply kicking back at home, this ensemble is adaptable enough for any occasion.

Feature/Specification Description Material 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Closure Button closure Washing Hand Wash Only Design 80s and 90s themed patterns Components Tank top and shorts

Pros Authentic 80s and 90s design that stands out

Cons Shorts larger than expected

5. Mepase Retro 80s 90s Outfit for Men Side Taping Sportswear

This tracksuit tailored for men, is a seamless fusion of urbanwear and streetwear, making it a top choice for someone who’s keen on making a bold impression. The set provides a jacket and pants, both graced with timeless patterns that stir up a sense of nostalgia.

Crafted predominantly from polyester fiber, its softness, breathability, and overall comfort, ensuring you can sport it for hours on end without a hint of unease. Whether gearing up for a themed event, heading out for a jog, or just unwinding at home, this tracksuit effortlessly adapts to a range of settings.

Feature/Specification Description Material Polyester Fiber Components 1 Jacket and 1 Pair of Pants Design Classic 80s and 90s Patterns Closure Elastic Rope Occasions Themed Parties, Jogging, Casual Wear

Pros Retro design that captures the essence of the 80s and 90s.

Cons Limited to a specific color schemes

6. Shinymoon 2 Sets Couples 80s Workout Costume Halloween Cosplay

Another set perfect fot you couples out there. The package is comprehensive, offering a swimsuit for women, leotard leggings, sweatbands, earrings, leg warmers, a men’s tank top, shorts, and to top it all off, two retro fanny packs.

The vivid hues and throwback designs guarantee that we’ll be the talk of any gathering. Whether prepping for a Halloween bash, diving into an 80s-themed soirée, or simply seeking some playful nostalgia together, this costume set is our top pick.

Feature/Specification Description Material 98% Nylon (swimsuit), Cotton (leggings) Components Swimsuit, Leggings, Sweatbands, Earrings, Leg Warmers, Tank Top, Shorts, Fanny Packs Design Classic 80s Patterns Size Options Multiple combinations available Occasions Halloween, 80s Themed Parties, Dress-up

Pros Authentic 80s design that captures the essence of the era

Cons The leggings might be a bit tight for some users.

7. Men’s 2 Pieces 80s 90s Outfit Retro Shirts and Shorts Set

When I laid eyes on this set, I was instantly transported to the vibrant eras of the 80s and 90s, thanks to its geometric triangle-patterned Hawaiian shirt. Paired with matching shorts and a hat, it’s the ideal ensemble for beach escapades, disco shindigs, or any occasion where I aim to stand out.

Crafted mainly from polyester, I can count on this outfit to offer comfort without compromising on style. The hat, a mix of polyester and spandex, fits just right, rounding off the entire look flawlessly.

Feature/Specification Description Material Polyester (Shirt and Shorts), Polyester and Spandex (Hat) Components Hawaiian Shirt, Shorts, Hat Design Geometric Triangle Patterned Closure Button (Shirt) Occasions Beach Outings, Disco Parties, Themed Events

Pros Authentic 80s and 90s design that stands out

Cons Some users reported not receiving the hat as described.

8. Antbutler 80s Tracksuit for Men Women

More than just attire—it’s a bold declaration, channeling the core of the 80s hip-hop era and those cherished retro vibes. The set comes with a unisex sweatshirt, a sweatband, a pair of wristbands, cool sunglasses, and an inflatable radio, ensuring I have every accessory to nail the look.

The tracksuit stands out with its distinct block color scheme. The retro jacket, equipped with a convenient zipper and pocket, is accentuated by a chic crown print on the chest. Crafted entirely from polyester, this vintage tracksuit feels light, has a soft texture, and guarantees you’ll be comfy as you groove through the night.

Feature/Specification Description Material 100% Polyester Set Includes 1 Unisex Sweatshirt, 1 Sweatband, 2 Wristbands, 1 Sunglasses, 1 Inflatable Radio Design Unique block color design with crown print on chest Closure Zipper Washing Machine Washable

Pros Perfect for 80s themed parties and events.

Cons Sizing issues, especially in the arms; advisable to order a size or two larger.

Buying Guide

Fabric Matters

The very first thing to consider when diving into the world of 80’s workout costumes is the fabric. Original 80’s workout costumes were renowned for featuring a harmonious blend of cotton and lycra. This combination was a game-changer as it offered the much-needed flexibility and ensured the body remained relatively cool, even during the most intense aerobic sessions.

Pro Tip: Always check the fabric composition. A bit of spandex can provide that extra stretch, making it ideal for workouts!

Classic 80’s Color Palette

When on the hunt for your Ken 80’s workout set, it’s essential to keep an eye out for those unmistakable neon colors: the fiery hot pink, the electrifying electric blue, and the dazzling flashy yellow. These colors are more than just hues; they encapsulate the spirit of the era and infuse an unmatched energy into every workout session.

Interesting Fact: Neon colors became popular in the 80s because they were seen as futuristic. The neon trend reflected the decade’s fascination with the space age and digital technology.

Sizing and Fit

The 80’s were synonymous with the snug fit mantra. However, it’s paramount to remember that while fashion is expressive, comfort is imperative. While the aim is to encapsulate that classic tight silhouette, it’s crucial to ensure that the outfit doesn’t become a barrier to movement.

Pro Tip: If you’re ordering online, always check the size chart. Brands might differ in their measurements.

Essential Accessories

No Ken 80’s workout set is truly complete without the quintessential accessories. On your shopping spree, be on the lookout for matching headbands, wristbands, and, of course, those emblematic leg warmers. These additions not only amplify the aesthetic appeal but also play pivotal roles during a workout, enhancing functionality.

Fun Fact: Leg warmers became a trend thanks to dance movies and TV shows in the 80s. They were worn to keep the muscles warm and prevent cramping.

FAQ

Why did neon colors become a hallmark of the 80s workout fashion?

Neon colors became a defining feature of the 80s workout fashion due to their association with the future. The 80s saw a growing fascination with the space age and digital technology, and neon colors were perceived as futuristic.

This trend reflected the decade’s enthusiasm for what lay ahead, and the vibrant colors became synonymous with the energy and dynamism of the era.

How did famous actresses influence the workout culture of the 80s?

Actresses like Suzanne Somers and Jane Fonda played pivotal roles in popularizing exercise among women during the 80s. Before this decade, the concept of women actively exercising wasn’t as widespread.

However, with these actresses endorsing and promoting fitness routines, many women began to engage in exercise classes, at-home workout tapes, and even purchasing equipment. This shift was not just about fashion but also about women taking control of their health and body image.

What made the “Buns of Steel” workout tape stand out in the 80s and 90s?

The “Buns of Steel” workout tape, led by aerobic legend Greg Smithey, was known for its effectiveness and challenging routines. While it was primarily focused on toning, many found the exercises to be more intense than other popular workout tapes of the time.

The tape promised results, and many users reported noticeable changes after consistent use. Its popularity also stemmed from its approachable nature, making it suitable for both beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts.

Why did the Thighmaster become such a recognizable fitness tool in the 90s?

The Thighmaster’s widespread recognition can be attributed to Suzanne Somers, who championed and advertised it extensively during the early 90s. The Thighmaster was marketed as a convenient tool that could be used while multitasking, such as watching TV or folding laundry.

Its simplicity and the promise of toning up without requiring a significant time commitment made it appealing to many. The idea that one could achieve fitness results with minimal effort resonated with a large audience, making the Thighmaster an iconic fitness product of its time.

Conclusion

And there we have it! Your comprehensive guide to mastering and flaunting the 80’s workout style, fondly dubbed the “Ken” look. This ensemble isn’t just a sartorial tribute to a dynamic fashion era; it’s also a testament to functionality and comfort during workouts.

So, when the thought of rejuvenating your gym wardrobe crosses your mind, why not infuse it with some 80’s charisma? Prioritize comfort, embrace the bold neon spectrum, and accessorize with panache.

Gear up to be the cynosure of all eyes and feel invigorated, both within the gym’s confines and beyond!