House Number Numerology: What Your Address Means?

In the quest for a serene and balanced living environment, some individuals go to extraordinary lengths. This could involve rearranging furniture to achieve a feng shui–compliant space, or even inviting a spirit medium to bid farewell to overstaying guests. However, if you consult a numerologist, they’ll tell you that the numbers linked to your home can divulge more about its inherent character than any interior design modifications.

Numerology, a concept deeply rooted in ancient Greek culture and the teachings of the mathematician and philosopher Pythagoras, proposes a mystical bond between numbers and corresponding events or places.

Thus, housing numerology seeks to uncover the connections between specific numbers related to a house and its unique personality. As Tisha Morris, a numerology expert and author of Mind, Body, Home, puts it, it’s all about the “overall energy.” Morris believes that numerology is a potent indicator of a home’s energy and its impact on the inhabitants. When house hunting, it’s the first factor she considers.

However, even the most passionate followers of this pseudoscience harbor doubts. Los Angeles–based numerology expert Josh Siegel admits to ELLE DECOR, “I’m still a skeptic myself.” He views it as a matter of synchronicity, with the numbers reflecting one’s life stage at that moment, rather than choosing an address based on a number.

Yet, he notes that over the years, he’s seen numerous instances of people encountering specific number sequences at crucial life crossroads, even among the most skeptical.

What about you? Whether you’re a firm believer—ready to forgo your dream home if it bears an unlucky two—or just seeking a novel perspective on your home, we’ve enlisted the expertise of Morris to help determine your house’s numerology number and delve into what it might disclose about your dwelling. Let’s embark on a numerical adventure!

Discovering Your Home’s Numerology Number

First and foremost, we need to calculate your home’s numerology number, which is a single digit ranging from 1 to 9. This is done by adding up all the digits in your street address and then adding those numbers together separately. For instance, if your address is 357 Main Street, you would add the digits of your address number together (3+5+7=15). If the result is a double-digit number, add those digits together again (1+5=6). Hence, your house number is 6.

However, your address might not be as simple as that. If your street name is a number, disregard it. For example, if your address is 300 West 5th Avenue, ignore the street name (5th Avenue) and only add up the address number (300, which adds up to 3). If you live in an apartment, use your apartment number instead of the street address, as it’s the most distinctive number for your space. For example, if you live at 1200 Park Avenue, Apt 30, only add up the apartment number (30, which adds up to 3).

If your address or apartment number includes letters, include them in your calculations! If your street number or apartment unit includes a letter—like 2F—you should add the letter along with the numbers, using the numeric equivalent of that letter (a=1, b=2, etc.). For instance, apartment 2F corresponds to 2+6 (for F), resulting in a numerology number of 8.

Now that you’ve determined your home’s numerology number, let’s explore what it signifies for you.

1: AUTONOMY, INNOVATION, FRESH STARTS

The number one house is a powerhouse for anyone embarking on a fresh journey, according to Morris. It’s an ideal dwelling for newlyweds or anyone initiating a new venture, relationship, or phase of life. “This house is an excellent platform to showcase one’s uniqueness and leadership abilities in the world,” Morris states, emphasizing that in this house, the focus is on the individual—you. “However, anything in excess is not beneficial. Therefore, residents of a one house should be mindful not to become overly obstinate, controlling, or self-centered,” she advises.

Additional traits of a one house encompass creativity, originality, and innovation.

“It’s an excellent environment for a home office or workspace for a creative entrepreneur generating new concepts and inventions,” Morris continues. “However, unless operating within a team, feelings of loneliness could emerge.”

2: BALANCE, NOSTALGIA, AFFECTION

While a one house is excellent for self-realization, numerologists propose that a two house is designed for unity. Whether it’s business associates, romantic partners, or roommates who are close friends, numerology suggests that inhabitants of a two house are likely to be more cooperative and understanding as their surroundings will aid them in learning from each other. It makes an excellent workspace or storefront for a business run by partners learning to collaborate.

“The energy of balance and a yin-yang equilibrium [a Chinese philosophical concept that signifies contrasting yet interconnected forces] is the dominant energy of a two house,” Morris elaborates. “The home is destined to possess a peaceful and harmonic equilibrium.”

Morris advises occupants of a two house to maintain open communication with their cohabitants. “The primary challenge with a two house is the tendency to become overly sensitive to the other partner to the point where they end up not expressing their thoughts or sharing their viewpoint.”

For single occupants moving into this partnership-oriented space, there’s no need to worry. The home is also said to attract a partner for the occupant who is single. Who needs all these contemporary dating apps when you reside at 110 Lovers Drive?

3: ARTISTIC, ENTERTAINING, JOYFUL

The three dwelling is simply a blast. While the number two discovers harmony and balance, its sequential neighbor is associated with creativity. Known for its enjoyable, extroverted energy, numerologists believe that this home is a suitable place for artists, musicians, writers, or anyone else in a creative profession. But it’s also an excellent environment for social gatherings and attracting interesting individuals.

“Three symbolizes expression, growth, passion, enthusiasm, extroversion, sexual energy, fun, and optimism,” Morris elaborates. “It will have a positive energy and allow its occupants plenty of self-expression, both in the home and in the world. This is a great house for someone who wants to become more social, meet fascinating people, and gain visibility.”

This would be an excellent space for a party planner or events coordinator, though it might not be ideal for someone who does introverted work like a writer or a bookkeeper. “I have also encountered yoga studios in a three space,” Morris adds. “It aligns with the trinity balance of mind, body, spirit, but is more suited to the fiery nature of hot yoga than relaxing yoga or meditation.”

Of course, no house is without its challenges. A three house, Morris warns, can be so entertaining that not much work gets accomplished. Overspending could also become a problem.

4: EFFICIENT, GROUNDED, STABLE

Perhaps the party three house has left you feeling somewhat disoriented. Transitioning to a four house might be just the remedy you need. According to Morris, the number four possesses a grounded, stable energy that, in a house, can provide a solid foundation for building a life.

“A four house will also carry the energy of Mother Earth and be very grounding for its occupants,” Morris explains. “It is therefore a great space for someone who tends to be ungrounded, flighty, or has a hard time working on the physical plane. It can assist in manifesting ideas into reality.”

It is a great home or office space to start a new business or relationship as it radiates organized and productive vibrations, Morris observes.

However, a four house is one that can be all work and no play. “It is important for the occupants to consciously incorporate playtime and avoid overworking themselves,” Morris advises.

5: ADVENTURE, TRAVEL, TRANSFORMATION

A house that encourages movement and activity, a number five embodies activity, change, travel, and adventure. “Five is the most energetic of all the numbers,” Morris explains. “When I see the numbers 555 together, for example on a digital clock, it is an indication to me that change is coming into my life and/or globally on the planet.”

Morris says that her own experience, growing up in number five houses, fit the bill. “My mother, who set the tone for the family, has lots of energy,” she says.

“Growing up, there was constant activity and lots of travel. This is the telltale sign of a five space. It can be like Grand Central Station with people coming and going.”

This home also holds the energy of knowledge, communication, and writing, particularly regarding travel, other cultures, or new and interesting ideas. While the high energy of a five space can cause a feeling of restlessness and also create a tendency to move through life too quickly, Morris advises five inhabitants to consciously work to enjoy the present moment while life sweeps you away on what is sure to be a grand adventure.

6: LOVE, HARMONY, UNITY

A six house is truly a home with heart. An ideal home to raise a family in, you will often see a six house filled with children, Morris says.

“The number six holds the vibration of love, service, compassion, creativity, and artistry,” she adds. “This energy will be apparent in everything its inhabitants do from the arts to social responsibility.”

On the social scene, while wild raucous parties take place in a five house, the six house will host the intimate dinner party with friends with shared stories and artfully prepared food. A six home is perfect for someone who wants to be more in touch with passions in life. Embrace this house’s nurturing energy by filling it with comfortable furniture and lots of plants.

The biggest dilemma of a six home? Inhabitants love their home so much that they might become reclusive, Morris explains. Another issue is that the home can be so heart oriented that it may be a inhibit material success. It would not be complementary to someone whose objective is to make lots of money.

7: SPIRITUAL, INTROSPECTIVE, REFLECTIVE

The number seven is the most spiritual of all numbers, Morris says. “It appears in the Bible and in many religions and cultures and therefore carries the energy of spirituality, mysticism, philosophy, introspection, and solitude,” she adds.

A seven house is likened to an ashram or sanctuary. It feels very calm, peaceful, relaxing, quiet, zen, and, in some cases, slightly cavelike. It holds the energy of deep, spiritual transformation. “About 80 percent of the time I come across a seven house, it is inhabited by a single woman undergoing an extremely transformative time of life,” Morris says. “Because of its mysticism and inward energy, the seven house is also very conducive to honing one’s intuitive or psychic abilities.” An inhabitant of such a house, then, can often lead a more inward lifestyle with few social connections that are selective, deep friendships. “It is a great space for someone focusing on their spiritual growth,” Morris adds.

Because it is so spirituality based, it can be difficult to operate outside of this sanctuary and is not the best house for an introvert who would benefit from a social life. Morris advises those living in a seven house to make a conscious effort to get out of the house and connect with others.

A seven house can also be complicated for a couple. Because the home is so transformative, a couple will either grow together, thereby bringing them closer, or grow apart. “Of course, the positive side of that is that it will fast-track a relationship in the direction it needs to go,” Morris laughs. For a family or household living in a seven house, religion or spirituality will play an important role in the home.

8: PROSPERITY, GROWTH, ABUNDANCE

If you’re looking for wealth or career mobility, the eight house is for you. “There’s a reason it’s the most sought-after home among numerology enthusiasts,” Morris says. “You can never go wrong with an eight house when it comes to financial gain.”

A number eight home supports growth and ambition and abundance in every area of your life, from love to career to wealth and even to fame.

“The eight house itself can bring wealth in the real estate market,” Morris explains. “Don’t be surprised to receive public recognition or even fame when living in it.”

Of course, all of this does not come without hard work, which the eight house also supports by way of its vibration of power and leadership, Morris notes. “The issue with the eight house is to not become so caught up in the material world to where one would lose focus on matters of the heart,” she warns.

9: GENEROSITY, COMPASSION, COMMUNITY

The number nine house draws everyone in. Nine holds the vibration of generosity, giving, loving, wisdom, and compassion, Morris says. The nine house is supportive for ending a phase of life, allowing for a complete release in order to start anew, Morris says. “This is a great house for someone who is wrapping up a major phase of his or her life,” she adds.

“I often see clients in a nine house move away to another city or some other transitory time of life. In the case of one client, she rented a nine house following the break-up with her fiancé. In releasing this relationship, she also cleaned up her finances and cleaned out tons of old storage items. She was then able to move on, in fact to a six house, where she had a thriving healing practice giving to others her love and compassion.”

The nine house is also associated with humanitarianism and service. The primary challenge of a nine house is to not let others take advantage of your generosity. It’s important to take care of yourself while saving the world.

Final Words