Florida Top Secret Beaches You Need to Visit Near the Keys 2023: Hidden Coastal Gems

Welcome to the sunny shores of Florida, where pristine beaches await your exploration. While the Florida Keys are already renowned for their natural beauty and idyllic coastal charm, there are hidden gems tucked away along the coastline that offer a unique and secluded beach experience.

In this article, we will unveil the top secret beaches near the Keys that you need to visit in 2023.

Florida’s Prized Beach

Shell Key Preserve

A pristine beach just south of St. Petersburg snagged the second spot on the list. This inaccessible island, reachable only by boat, is abundant with seashells, sand dollars, and starfish, and is recognized for its white sands and crystal-clear waters. The beach also serves as a breeding ground for sea turtles.

Claiming the ninth spot was Dry Tortugas, National Park

Located about 70 miles west of Key West. The park includes multiple small islands and the historic Fort Jefferson. Like Shell Key Preserve, access to this remote location is only possible by boat or seaplane. Despite the lack of amenities, its snorkeling and diving opportunities attract many marine enthusiasts.

Other Hidden Gems

Beyond the top-ranking Florida beaches, there are other lesser-known but equally remarkable beaches scattered throughout the state. Interestingly, none of these additional beaches lie in South Florida. Two of them are currently closed for restoration due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

1. Lovers Key State Park

This state park, located on a barrier island at Fort Myers Beach, is renowned for its breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico and its pristine white sand. Sadly, the park has been closed since September 2022 due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. Prior to the hurricane, the park was a favorite among both locals and tourists for its beautiful beach, wildlife viewing opportunities, and trails ideal for hiking and biking.

2. Boneyard Beach

This uniquely named beach, situated at Big Talbot Island State Park near Jacksonville, offers a tranquil atmosphere. To get there, visitors must traverse through a captivating maritime forest. The beach is known for its shoreline strewn with bleached, skeleton-like tree remains, creating a dramatic landscape. Its seclusion provides an excellent opportunity for visitors to connect with nature.

3. Navarre Beach

This peaceful beach, located in Florida’s Panhandle and surrounded by protected lands like the Gulf Islands National Seashore, offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle. Visitors can enjoy the calming sounds of the surf, walk along the soft sand, or take a swim in the clear, warm waters. The beach is also home to the longest fishing pier in the Gulf of Mexico.

4. Crescent Beach

Just south of St. Augustine, Crescent Beach is bordered by rolling dunes and lush vegetation. Its white sand and crystal-clear waters make it an attractive beach destination. The beach is less commercialized compared to other Florida beaches, providing a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere. It’s a great spot for sunbathing, picnicking, and beachcombing.

5. Caladesi Beach

Caladesi Beach, which can only be reached by boat, is located on a barrier island across from Dunedin. This isolated beach is perfect for shell collecting, offering a wide variety of shells for collectors to discover. The clear, calm waters make it a great spot for kayaking and paddleboarding. Its seclusion contributes to its charm, providing a true island getaway experience.

6. Cayo Costa State Park

Cayo Costa State Park, just north of Captiva, is recognized for its pine trees, mangrove swamps, and sand dunes. Regrettably, the park suffered significant damage during Hurricane Ian in 2022 and is currently closed for restoration. Before the hurricane, the park offered nine miles of beautiful beaches, acres of pine forests, hiking and biking trails, and a variety of wildlife, making it a nature lover’s paradise.

7. Camp Helen State Park

Located near Panama City in the Panhandle, Camp Helen State Park boasts a variety of ecosystems, including dunes, coastal scrub, and freshwater wetlands. The park is home to several historical structures, including the Lodge at Camp Helen, which represents the park’s history as a company resort. Visitors can enjoy swimming, beachcombing, bird-watching, and hiking along its nature trails.

FAQs

How can I access the “hidden” beaches in Florida and Hawaii?

Some of these beaches are accessible by regular means such as by car or on foot, while others, like Shell Key Preserve or Dry Tortugas National Park, can only be reached by boat or seaplane. It’s best to check with local tourism offices or online sources for specific access information.

Are there any special rules or regulations I should be aware of when visiting these beaches?

As many of these beaches are within protected areas, there may be specific rules to follow to protect the wildlife and the environment. For example, sea turtle nesting sites must be respected and visitors should avoid disturbing the local fauna. Also, some beaches might have rules about collecting shells or other marine life. Always check local guidelines before your visit.

Can I camp overnight?

Camping rules vary by beach and by state. Some of these “hidden” beaches may allow overnight camping with a permit, while others may not allow it at all. It’s recommended to check with the local park service or local government websites for the most accurate information.

What kind of wildlife can I expect to see at these beaches?

The wildlife you can expect to see largely depends on the beach. Florida beaches like Shell Key Preserve are known for sea turtles, while beaches in Hawaii might offer sightings of a variety of tropical fish or even monk seals. Always remember to observe wildlife from a respectful distance and do not disturb any animals you encounter.

Are there any facilities or amenities at these beaches?

The level of amenities varies greatly. Some of the more remote and undeveloped beaches, like Dry Tortugas National Park or Shell Key Preserve, may have limited facilities, meaning you would need to bring your own supplies like food and water. On the other hand, beaches in more populated areas might have facilities like restrooms, picnic areas, or even nearby restaurants and shops. Always check ahead to know what to expect.

Are these “hidden” beaches safe for swimming?

While many of these beaches have clear, inviting waters, not all of them may be safe for swimming due to factors like strong currents, rocky seabeds, or marine wildlife. Always check local advisories and heed any posted warnings. When in doubt, it’s best to stick to areas designated for swimming.

Final Words