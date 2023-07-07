Florida – 6-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Dog Attack Stuns Community

In a heartrending incident that has left a Florida community in shock, a 6-year-old boy lost his life following a dog attack at his residence, according to local law enforcement.

The young boy was making his way into a bedroom when he unexpectedly came across the dog in the early hours of Tuesday, July 4, as reported by WINK. “Suddenly, cries for help filled the air, prompting immediate action,” shared Josh Taylor, a representative for the North Port Police Department, with the television station.

The boy suffered a bite from the dog, resulting in “extensive” trauma, including severe injuries to his upper body. He was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa, where, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to his injuries, the police department announced on Twitter.

In a heartfelt message, Police Chief Todd Garrison expressed his deep sorrow. “Our hearts are shattered for this young child and his family,” he wrote. “As a father and pet owner myself, I understand that this is one of the most unimaginable tragedies.”

As of July 5, no legal action had been taken in relation to the incident. The 3-year-old dog, now in the custody of Sarasota County Animal Services, was removed from the boy’s home, officials confirmed.

The police department also stated that it had no prior knowledge of any incidents related to the animal’s behavior. “Based on all the information we have gathered, there’s no history of the dog behaving aggressively, which could have hinted at a potential incident,” Taylor told WINK. He added that the pet had been part of the boy’s household since it was a puppy.

The police department, citing an ongoing investigation, said they would not immediately release further details about the case. “We request everyone to take a few moments to honor the memory of the deceased and cherish their loved ones,” Garrison wrote. “Our time here is indeed precious.”

North Port, the location of the tragic incident, is approximately 35 miles southeast of the popular Gulf Coast destination of Sarasota.

In the wake of this tragic event, it’s important to remember the potential risks associated with dog ownership. “Dogs provide us with comfort, companionship, exercise, entertainment, and unconditional love,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated. “However, it’s crucial to remember that any dog, even the most trusted family pets, can bite.”

In the U.S., dogs bite over 4.5 million people each year, with nearly 800,000 of those individuals requiring medical attention, according to the CDC. Dogs may bite if they feel threatened or anxious, or if they wish to be left alone. The CDC advises against approaching a dog that appears angry or scared.

If an unfamiliar dog approaches you, officials recommend the following:

Maintain your composure and remain still.

Avoid making direct eye contact with the dog.

Refrain from panicking or making loud noises. Do not attempt to run.

Use a deep voice to say “no” or “go home”. Position the side of your body towards the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

Source:

https://news.yahoo.com/6-old-dies-dog-attack-180751360.html