How Old Are The Enhypen Members 2024: Ages of the K-Pop Phenoms

ENHYPEN, formed through the reality show I-LAND and managed by Belift Lab—a collaboration between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation—has quickly gained international fame. T

The group debuted on November 30, 2020, with their EP “BORDER: DAY ONE.”

Comprising members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, their ages at debut ranged from 14 to 19, highlighting a blend of youth and talent.

This age diversity contributes to ENHYPEN’s broad appeal, resonating with fans worldwide and mirroring their journey of growth and achievement.

Formation and Debut

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed through the survival show “I-LAND,” a collaborative project between CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE Corporation according to Grammy.com. The journey of this seven-member group began with I-LAND which aired from June to September 2020, where contestants competed for a chance to debut in a new boy group. Interestingly, BTS band also has seven members.

By the end of the intense competition, the final line-up was determined based on a combination of viewers’ votes and the producers’ choice. ENHYPEN consists of members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. Their ages at the time of debut ranged between 14 and 19 years.

ENHYPEN officially made its debut on November 30, 2020, with the mini-album “BORDER: DAY ONE.” Their debut was highly anticipated following their formation on I-LAND and they were able to leverage the show’s extensive viewership to quickly establish a significant fanbase. The promise of showcasing diverse musical styles and concepts, coupled with their global audience engagement, contributed to a successful launch of their career as idols.

Their debut not only marked the start of their journey in the music industry but also the beginning of their growth as a team connecting different cultures through their music, consistent with the group’s name.

Member Profiles

Enhypen Member Current Age Date of Birth Heeseung 22 years old October 15, 2001 Jay 21 years old April 20, 2002 Jake 21 years old November 15, 2002 Sunghoon 21 years old December 8, 2002 Sunoo 20 years old June 24, 2003 Jungwon 20 years old February 9, 2004 Ni-ki 18 years old December 9, 2005

Heeseung

Lee Hee-Seung (이희승): Heeseung, the oldest Enhypen member, born October 15, 2001, in Namyangju-si, South Korea, is 22 internationally and 24 by Korean age. He serves as the center, vocalist, and dancer, finishing fifth in I-Land.

Jay

Park Jongsung (박종성): Jay, born April 20, 2002, in Seattle, USA, is 21 internationally and 23 in Korean age. As the second oldest, he’s a vocalist and dancer, placing second in I-Land.

Jake

Jake Sim (제이크 심): Known as Jack, born November 15, 2002, in Seoul, South Korea, is 21 internationally and 23 by Korean age. He’s a dancer and vocalist, securing third place in I-Land.

Sunghoon

Park Sung-hoon (박성훈): Sunghoon, born December 8, 2002, in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, South Korea, is 21 internationally and 23 in Korean age. He’s a vocalist, dancer, and visual, finishing sixth in I-Land.

Sunoo

Kim Sun-woo (김선우): Sunoo, born June 24, 2003, in Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea, is 20 internationally and 22 by Korean age. He’s a vocalist and dancer, placing eighth in I-Land.

Jungwon

Yang Jung-won (양정원): Jungwon, born February 9, 2004, in South Korea, is 20 internationally and 21 by Korean age. He’s the vocalist, dancer, and leader, finishing first in I-Land.

Ni-ki

Nishimura Riki (니키): Ni-ki, the youngest, born December 9, 2005, in Okayama, Japan, is 18 internationally and 20 in Korean age. He’s a vocalist and dancer, taking fourth place in I-Land.

Career Milestones

ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, characterized by an immediate strong impact on the K-pop scene. Their journey began with the mini album BORDER: DAY ONE, introducing them as seasoned performers. This debut album quickly cemented their position as emerging artists to watch.

By July 6, 2021, ENHYPEN expanded their reach beyond South Korea, making their Japanese debut, presenting a global mindset early in their career. Their ascent has been marked not only by their music releases but also by member-specific milestones such as Heeseung being the oldest member and Ni-Ki, the youngest, often referred to as the maknae of the group.

Despite their recent inception, ENHYPEN has gathered a significant following known as “ENGINE,” a testament to their resonant artistry and production quality. They continue to build their discography, while also being active in other domains like television appearances and international events, illustrating their broad entertainment appeal.

Their accolades include noteworthy nominations and awards, reflecting their broad industry acceptance. Among these, securing a position on prestigious music charts highlights their musical success, a strong indicator of their growing influence in the K-pop industry.

ENHYPEN’s achievements to date underscore their potential for continued success, with fans eagerly anticipating their next artistic endeavors.

ENHYPEN’s Global Impact

Since its debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN has swiftly risen through the ranks of K-pop to become a global phenomenon. The group’s influence extends beyond music, touching on cultural exchanges and leading fashion trends.

ENHYPEN first captured international attention with the unique concept and masterful execution in their music videos, like the one for “Drunk-Dazed”. Their global fan base, known as “ENGINE,” quickly proliferated worldwide, exemplifying the group’s broad appeal.

Their music, often characterized by its relatability and innovative sound, has led them to top various music charts and receive nominations and awards from prestigious ceremonies. This includes, but is not limited to, music shows in South Korea, Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart, and Japan’s Oricon Chart.

Social Media Reach:

Twitter: Millions of followers

Instagram: Rapidly growing presence

Key Achievements:

Multiple Music Show Wins

High Album Sales

Strong Performance on Global Charts

ENHYPEN’s impact is also seen through its participation in cultural events, further showcasing K-pop’s soft power and contribution to the global cultural landscape. They have become ambassadors of a new generation of K-pop, reflecting the genre’s evolving nature and its ability to bridge cultural gaps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the most famous Enhypen member? Ans. As per KpopJuice, Nishimura Riki, aka Ni-Ki, is the most popular Enhypen member with 1,815,446 votes. Who is the richest member of Enhypen? As per Koreaboo, Jay, originally named Park Jongsung, is the wealthiest member of Enhypen based on a declaration made by Heeseung in the interview. Who has the role of the leader in ENHYPEN? The leader of ENHYPEN is Jungwon, guiding the group with his leadership skills.

Final Words

ENHYPEN’s rapid ascent from the reality show I-LAND to global K-pop stardom is a testament to their talent, diversity, and appeal. With their debut EP “BORDER: DAY ONE” and a fanbase spanning the globe, ENHYPEN has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.