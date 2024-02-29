How Old Are The BTS Members? (2024 Updated)

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys in Korean and written as 방탄소년단 in Korean, meaning Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts,) is the most popular K-pop group of all time.

It was formed in 2010 by Big Hit Entertainment, a music label company with seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

They debuted the single “2 Cool 4 Skool” and the lead album “No More Dream,” on June 12th, 2013.

According to BTSBOMB, the annual income of the band is $60 million. With a net worth of around $3.6 billion in 2023, BTS’s net worth is much greater than all of the other popular hip-hop South Korean bands and artists. The only exception to this being their biggest competitors: EXO.

BTS Member’s Current Ages: Ordered Oldest to Youngest

BTS Member Current Age Date of Birth Jin 31 years old December 4, 1992 Suga 30 years old March 9, 1993 J-Hope 30 years old February 18, 1994 RM 29 years old September 12, 1994 Jimin 28 years old October 13, 1995 V 28 years old December 30, 1995 Jungkook 26 years old September 1, 1997

Jin’s Age + Photo

Kim Seok-jin (Korean: 김석진) is a South Korean K-pop idol, the oldest member of BTS, and popularly known as Jin.

He was born on December 4, 1992, in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, and is 31 years old as per the international age system and 33 years old as per the Korean age system.

Jin is a sub-vocalist and visual (meaning most attractive while performing) in the BTS boy band. According to StyleCaster, Jin joined the group in 2010 as a trainee chosen by Big Hit Entertainment.

Suga’s Age + Photo

Min Yoon-gi (Korean: 민윤기) is a South Korean K-pop boy, the second oldest member of BTS, and popularly known as Suga.

He was born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea, and is currently 30 years old as per the international age system and 32 years old as per the Korean age system.

Suga is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer in the group and joined the BTS band in 2010 as a producer and a trainee.

Though Suga wanted to become a producer-only member, the BTS founder convinced him to be a member.

J-Hope’s Age + Photo

Jung Ho-seok (Korean: 정호석) is a South Korean K-pop idol known by his stage name J-Hope.

He was born on February 18, 1994, in Gwangju, South Korea, and is currently 30 years old as per the international age system and 31 years old as per the Korean age system.

He is a rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer in the BTS band and joined the group in 2010 as a rapper and trainee.

RM’s Age + Photo

RM is the stage name of a popular BTS member, originally named Kim Nam-Joon (Korean: 김남준).

He was born on September 12, 1994, in Seoul, South Korea, and is 29 years old as per the International Age System and 31 years old as per the Korean Age System.

He acts as a rapper, songwriter, and record producer in the band. He joined the group in 2010 and was also the first member to join the BTS. Currently, RM is also the leader of BTS.

Jimin’s Age + Photo

Jimin is the stage name of a BTS member, originally named Park Ji-min (Korean: 박지민).

He was born on October 13, 1995, in Busan, South Korea, and is 28 years old as per the International Age and 30 years old as per the Korean Age System.

Jimin acted as a lead vocalist and a dancer in the BTS group and joined it in mid-2012 as a trainee.

V’s Age + Photo

Kim Tae-hyung (Korean: 김태형) is a South Korean K-pop idol, the second-youngest member of BTS, and known by his stage name V.

He was born on December 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea, and is currently 28 years old as per the international age system and 30 years old as per the Korean age system.

V acts as a South Korean lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual in the band and joined it in late 2011 as a trainee.

Jungkook’s Age + Photo

Jeon Jung-kook (Korean: 전정국), aka Jungkook, is a South Korean K-pop boy and the youngest member of BTS.

He was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea, and is 26 years old as per the International Age System and 28 years old as per the Korean Age System.

Jungkook is the main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub-rapper in the group and joined it at the end of 2011 as a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment. He is also “Maknae,” meaning the youngest in the group.

Fans often also call him the “Golden Manake” as he is renowned globally as the ‘ideal idol.’

Breaking News: BTS’ Military Services – Summarized!

The inevitable moment for BTS and their fans, affectionately known as the Army, arrived when the group began their mandatory military service in South Korea.

This initiation into the armed forces marks a significant pause in the band’s prolific career, setting the stage for a reunion only after a considerable hiatus. Here are the essential details:

Commencement : The military enlistment process for BTS started in December, with Jin being the first to enter a military training center. This was followed by J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V, with Suga serving in an alternative capacity as a social service agent. Jimin and Jungkook were the last to start their service.

Duration : The standard service period is 18 months. Despite the temporary separation, BTS could possibly entertain troops informally, a common practice among K-pop stars during their service.

Reunion Timeline : BTS is expected to reconvene around 2025, following the completion of their service terms.

Debate on Exemption : South Korea debated whether BTS should be exempt from service due to their global influence and contribution to the national economy. However, exemptions were not extended to pop stars, despite a law revision allowing cultural icons to defer enlistment until 30.

Public Response: The enlistment has elicited a mix of sadness and optimism among fans. BTS members bid farewell to civilian life via social media, expressing their feelings and anticipation for future reunions.

FAQs

How does the Korean age system affect legal age-related milestones in South Korea?

In South Korea, legal age milestones are based on international age, not Korean age. This means that despite the cultural practice of calculating age, legal activities and responsibilities are determined by one’s age according to the Gregorian calendar.

For example, the legal drinking and smoking age in South Korea is 19 years old internationally.

Do BTS members celebrate their birthdays according to Korean or international age?

BTS members, like many in South Korea, celebrate their actual birth dates rather than their Korean age turning dates.

This means their birthday celebrations correspond to the day and month they were born, as is common in many countries around the world.

Has the Korean age calculation system influenced BTS’s music or public messages?

While BTS’s music and public messages are influenced by a wide range of personal and societal themes, the Korean age system itself has not been a direct influence on their work.

Are there any BTS songs that talk about age or growing up?

BTS has explored themes of youth, growth, and facing the future in their music. Songs like “No More Dream,” “Young Forever,” and “Spring Day” touch on the challenges and beauty of growing up, pursuing dreams, and the passage of time.

How do international fans adjust to understanding the members’ Korean ages?

International fans often become familiar with both the Korean age system and the members’ international ages through fan communities, BTS content, and educational resources about Korean culture.

Have BTS members expressed any preferences for how they wish to be aged by fans?

BTS members have not publicly expressed a preference for being aged by fans in one way or another.

Fans worldwide tend to use their international ages when discussing birthdays or age-related milestones to avoid confusion and maintain consistency with international norms.

Final Words

BTS, overcoming the boundaries of K-pop to become a global phenomenon, exemplifies a unique blend of talent, perseverance, and cultural impact. Their journey from trainees to international superstars is a testament to their hard work, artistic vision, and the unwavering support of their fans, known as ARMY.

Despite the complexities of navigating fame across different cultures and age systems, BTS has skillfully bridged the gap, bringing their music, message, and Korean culture to the forefront of the global stage.

Their story is not just about chart-topping hits and sold-out tours but about inspiring a generation to dream big, work hard, and embrace their identities. As BTS continues to evolve and inspire, their legacy is a reminder of the power of music to connect, heal, and transcend all barriers.