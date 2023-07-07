Get Ready for the 2024 BMW X3: Release Date, Price, and More

Greetings fellow car enthusiasts! Today, we’re going to dive into the world of BMW and explore their upcoming marvel, the 2024 BMW X3. This beauty is powered by a traditional oil engine and is all set to make a grand entrance into the American automotive market. The BMW X3, a best-seller and crowd favorite from BMW Motors, is renowned as a top-tier SUV in its segment. The upcoming model, a five-seater with five doors, promises to elevate luxury and space to new heights.

BMW has left no stone unturned in modernizing this beast. The 2024 BMW is expected to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, smartphone integration, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 12-speaker audio system. These features are sure to make your ride not just comfortable but also entertaining.

If you’re as excited as we are about the 2024 BMW X3 SUV, stick with us till the end of this article. We’re going to delve into the release date, price, trims, range, speed, design, features, and other crucial details of this upcoming BMW X3 SUV.

The 2023 BMW X3, as we know it, underwent a complete makeover for the 2017 model, both inside and out. It then received a refresh for the 2022 model, introducing new features and minor tweaks. The 2023 model carried forward these changes, and we’re anticipating BMW to give the 2024 a similar treatment.

Rumors are swirling that the 2024 BMW will sport a completely new look, both inside and out, akin to the next generation of BMW. However, BMW has yet to confirm whether the X3 will undergo a redesign for 2024.

Based on the information we have, we can expect BMW to roll out the 2024 with new features and subtle changes to the interior design. So, gear up, fellow car lovers, as we await the arrival of this magnificent machine!

Release Date

Alright, gearheads, let’s talk about when we might get our hands on this beast. As of now, BMW has kept us in suspense and hasn’t announced the official launch date for the 2024 BMW X3. However, based on their usual release schedule, we can anticipate the 2024 BMW X3 to hit the showrooms in late 2023 or early 2024.

As for pre-orders, they could open any day now. Rest assured, we’ll keep our ears to the ground and update you as soon as the 2024 BMW X3 is available for booking. So, keep your engines revved and stay tuned!

Pros & Cons

Pros

Powerful Engine powertrain

Excellent Fuel Economy

More standard safety features

spacious interior including rear seats

New large touchscreen display

Cons

No Hybrid trim

2024 BMW X3 Price & Trims

Alright, let’s shift gears and talk about the price and trims of the 2024 BMW X3. For the 2023 model, BMW rolled out three trims – the X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, and the X3 M40i. These models were priced from $46,200 to $61,000, offering a range of options for different budgets.

Now, if we were to speculate about the 2024 model, we could expect BMW to stick with the same trims. However, given the trend in the auto industry and the addition of new features, we might see a slight increase in the price tag.

So, for those of you who are eagerly saving up for this beauty, keep in mind that the price of the all-new 2024 BMW X3 might be a bit higher than the 2023 model. But don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated with the latest information as soon as it’s available. Stay tuned, petrolheads!

Trim Price X3 sDrive30i $47,000 X3 xDrive30i $49,000 X3 M40i $62,000

Engine & Performance

The BMW offers three engine options to cater to a variety of driving preferences. The base model is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this engine can propel the X3 from 0 to 60 mph in a brisk 6 seconds.

For those who crave more power, there’s the turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine. This beast generates a whopping 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. Also coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this engine can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4 seconds.

For the eco-conscious drivers, the X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid is a fantastic option. This model combines the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. It can cover up to 18 miles on electric power alone and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.9 seconds.

The 2023 BMW X3 is not just about power, it’s also about delivering a sporty and agile driving experience. Thanks to its precise steering and responsive suspension, the X3 offers a dynamic ride. The available all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and handling, making the X3 a reliable performer in various weather and road conditions.

2024 BMW X3 Safety Features

Forward Collision Warning: This system uses radar and cameras to detect potential collisions. If a collision seems imminent, it alerts the driver with visual and audible warnings. Automatic Emergency Braking: If a collision is detected, this system can automatically apply the brakes to help prevent or mitigate the impact. Lane Departure Warning: This system uses cameras to detect if the vehicle is drifting out of its lane and alerts the driver with visual and audible warnings. Blind Spot Monitoring: This system uses radar to detect vehicles in the X3’s blind spots and alerts the driver with visual and audible warnings. Rear Cross-traffic Alert: This system uses radar to detect vehicles approaching from the side when the X3 is reversing, alerting the driver with visual and audible warnings. Adaptive Cruise Control: This system uses radar and cameras to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. It can automatically adjust the X3’s speed to match the flow of traffic. Parking Sensors: The BMW X3 comes equipped with front and rear parking sensors that alert the driver with an audible warning when obstacles are detected while parking.

Infotainment Features

HD Radio: For high-quality digital sound. SiriusXM Satellite Radio: Comes with a one-year subscription. USB and USB-C Ports: For charging and connecting devices. Wi-Fi Hotspot: Comes with a 3GB or 1-month trial subscription. Navigation System: With real-time traffic information. 12-Speaker Audio System: For a superior audio experience.

The 2024 BMW X3 is also expected to offer a number of optional infotainment and connectivity features, including:

Larger 12.3-inch Touchscreen Display: For a more immersive user experience. 16-Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Audio System: For an even more enhanced audio experience. Wireless Device Charging: For convenient, cord-free charging. Rear-Seat Entertainment System: With dual 10.2-inch displays to keep rear-seat passengers entertained.

2024 BMW X3 Interior

The interior design of the 2024 BMW X3 is expected to follow suit, showcasing a sleek, modern aesthetic. The cabin is designed with the driver in mind, featuring a large, high-resolution infotainment display seamlessly integrated into the dashboard. The standard infotainment system is the latest version of BMW’s iDrive, which includes features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a navigation system.

The BMW X3 doesn’t skimp on comfort either. Expect to see premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. And for those weekend getaways or shopping trips, the X3 offers ample cargo space, with up to 62.7 cubic feet of space when the rear seats are folded down.

Safety is also a priority in the BMW X3, with advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

The interior of the BMW X3 is designed to make every journey enjoyable. The driver’s cabin offers ample headroom and legroom, ensuring a comfortable drive. The rear seats are also spacious, allowing passengers to relax without feeling cramped. The front-row seats come with ten-way power-adjustable seats for added comfort. And for those who love to feel the wind in their hair, the M40i trim comes with a standard moonroof, which is also available on other trims.

Hybrid

BMW is yet to confirm anything about its new X3 hybrid, whether it will be a 2024 model hybrid or a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But media reports and experts suggest that the electrification could get a facelift with a hybrid powertrain for the 2024 model. However, we will update this article soon when BMW says anything about its hybrid powertrain.

2024 BMW X3 Specs

Specs Details Model 2024 BMW X3 Body Type Compact luxury crossover SUV Door 5-door Seating Capacity 5 seats Engine Type 2.0-liter four-cylinder Power 248 hp Torque 258 lb-ft Transmission 8-speed automatic Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive (AWD) 0-60 MPH Time 6.0 seconds Top Speed 142 mph Range (full tank range) Up to 500 miles Official Website www.bmw.co.uk

Dimensions

Specification Value Length 4708 mm Width 1891 mm Height 1676 mm Wheel Base 2864 mm Kerb Weight 1790 kg Ground Clearance 204 mm

Interior Dimensions

Specification Value Head-Room (Front/Rear) 41.1 in. / 39.1 in. Leg-Room (Front/Rear) 40.3 in. / 36.4 in. Shoulder-Room (Front/Rear) 57.6 in. / 56.0 in. Hip-Room (Front/Rear) N/A Passenger Volume 99 cu ft. Cargo Volume (behind Rear/Front) 28.7 cu ft. / 62.7 cu ft.

MPG

The base engine, a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, is rated at 25 mpg in city driving and 29 mpg on the highway when equipped with rear-wheel drive (RWD). However, when equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), the fuel economy rating is slightly lower at 23 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

For those who crave more power, the X3 offers a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine. This engine is rated at 22 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive (RWD). With all-wheel drive (AWD), the fuel economy rating drops slightly to 21 mpg in the city and remains at 27 mpg on the highway.

For the eco-conscious drivers, the BMW X3 offers a plug-in hybrid variant, the BMW X3 xDrive30e. This model is rated at an impressive 60 MPGe when operated on electric power alone. When operated in hybrid mode, it delivers 24 mpg in combined city or highway driving.

FAQ

What colors will be available for the 2024 BMW X3?

The color options for the 2024 BMW X3 have not been officially announced. However, the 2023 model was available in a variety of colors, including Alpine White, Jet Black, Black Sapphire Metallic, Dark Graphite Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, and more. We can expect a similar range of color options for the 2024 model.

Does the 2024 BMW X3 come with a manual transmission?

BMW has been phasing out manual transmissions in many of its models, and it’s likely that the 2024 BMW X3 will come standard with an automatic transmission. The 2023 model, for example, came with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Will there be an electric version of the 2024 BMW X3?

BMW has announced plans to release an all-electric version of the X3, called the iX3. However, it’s unclear whether this model will be available in the U.S. market and when it will be released.

Final Words

Fellow car enthusiasts, we’ve journeyed together through the ins and outs of the upcoming 2024 BMW X3 in this article. We’ve revved through everything from its anticipated redesign and release date to its price and trims. We’ve taken a peek inside its luxurious interior, explored its engine options, and marveled at its performance capabilities. We’ve also delved into its fuel economy, safety features, and state-of-the-art infotainment and connectivity features.

We hope this article fuels your excitement for the 2024 BMW X3 and provides you with all the information you need. If you found this article helpful, don’t forget to share it with your fellow car lovers and family members. Thank you for joining us on this thrilling ride. Stay tuned for more updates and keep those engines revving!