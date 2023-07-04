10 Worst Neighborhoods In Miami 2023: The Other Side of Paradise

Miami’s districts are a melting pot of diverse cultures and lifestyles, each with its unique charm and character.

From trendy hipster enclaves and upscale locales to student-friendly zones and less affluent areas, Miami seems to offer a corner for everyone.

Consistently rated as one of the best places to live in the country, Miami’s appeal lies in its robust economy and vibrant entertainment scene. However, not all parts of Miami bask in the same sunny reputation. Some areas are less favored than others.

So, which neighborhoods in Miami are considered less desirable, and which ones are the cream of the crop?

In this article, we’ll use data and scientific analysis to identify the Miami neighborhoods that could use a bit of sprucing up – the areas that stick out in the otherwise glamorous Miami landscape.

Of course, not all neighborhoods can be top-tier, although Coral Way certainly outshines the rest.

We scrutinized 13 neighborhoods in Miami to pinpoint the ones that fall short of the city’s high standards. These areas don’t quite live up to the sparkling reputation that Miami enjoys.

10 Riskest Hoods

Neighborhood Population Violent Crime Property Crime Total Reported Crime Overtown 9,640 1,894 11,159 13,053 Opa-Locka 16,245 1,957 6,139 8,096 Downtown 30,065 1,109 6,649 7,758 Wynwood 17,923 726 6,542 7,268 Model City 25,023 1,781 4,710 6,491 Upper Eastside 7,725 697 5,548 6,245 North Miami 62,158 762 1,382 3,944 Bayside Harbor 21,854 667 4,211 4,878 Miami Gardens 112,514 782 2,775 3,557 Little Haiti 33,229 1,056 3,444 4,500

1. Overtown

Population: 9,640

Violent Crime: 1,894

Property Crime: 11,159

Total Reported Crime: 13,053

Overtown, one of Miami’s oldest African-American neighborhoods, is steeped in history and culture. However, its rich past is overshadowed by high crime rates and frequent gun violence.

Late-night strolls are discouraged due to the presence of gangs. The crime rate here is 145% higher than the national average, yet it’s safer than 23% of Miami’s neighborhoods. The crime rate has been steadily increasing by at least 2% annually.

In 2022, there were 13,053 reported crimes, including murder, rape, assault, burglary, and auto theft. Violent crimes accounted for 1,894 of these, with property crime making up the remaining 11,159. This occurred in a community of 9,640 residents.

The median household income is $22,909, while the average home costs around $211,364, indicating a significant disparity between income and living costs.

2. Opa-Locka

Population: 16,245

Violent Crime: 1,957

Property Crime: 6,139

Total Reported Crime: 8,096

Opa-Locka, a suburb of Miami with a population of 16,245, is a blend of urban and suburban living. Most residents rent their homes, and there are several parks in the area.

Opa-Locka is a family-friendly community with liberal citizens and above-average public schools. However, crime is a significant concern.

In 2022, the neighborhood reported a total of 8,096 crimes, including violent and property crimes. According to FBI statistics, there were 1,957 violent crimes and 6,139 property crimes.

3. Downtown

Population: 30,065

Violent Crime: 1,109

Property Crime: 6,649

Total Reported Crime: 7,758

Downtown Miami, despite its appeal to visitors, has a high crime rate. It’s 308% higher than the national average, and it has one of the highest violent crime rates.

The area’s vibrant nightlife and numerous bars may make it seem like an attractive urban setting.

In 2022, within a population of 30,065, there were 7,758 reported crimes, including both violent and property crimes. Of these, 1,109 were violent crimes and 6,649 were property crimes.

The average household income is $34,937, while the average home price is $357,679. This disparity makes it difficult for many people to afford to live in this neighborhood, leading to a preference for renting over buying.

4. Wynwood

Population: 17,923

Violent Crime: 726

Property Crime: 6,542

Total Reported Crime: 7,268

In Wynwood, many crimes go unreported, suggesting that the situation may be worse than it appears. It’s not the best neighborhood for casual strolls or overnight parking due to frequent car break-ins and robberies.

However, it’s safer than 23% of Florida’s neighborhoods, even though the crime rate is 285% higher than the national average.

In 2022, there were 7,268 total crimes reported in Wynwood, within a population of 17,923. These included 726 violent crimes and 6,542 property crimes.

The median household income is $28,484, while the median home value is $375,000, indicating a significant gap between income and housing costs.

5. Model City

Population: 25,023 Violent Crime: 1,781 Property Crime: 4,710 Total Reported Crime: 6,491 Model City, also known as Liberty City, is an area that doesn’t have mixed reviews.

It’s a high-risk area, especially for those walking or cycling, and it’s best to do so only during daylight hours. Women, in particular, should be cautious as violent crimes against women are higher than the national average.

This neighborhood, known for its high crime rates, has a median household income as low as $9,601, while the median home value is $280,000, indicating a significant income-housing cost gap.

In 2020, there were a total of 6,491 reported crimes, including murder, rape, assault, burglary, and auto theft. Violent crimes accounted for 1,781 of these, with property crime making up the remaining 4,710.

6. Upper Eastside

Population: 7,725

Violent Crime: 697

Property Crime: 5,548

Total Reported Crime: 6,245

Upper Eastside’s crime rates are significantly higher than the national average, by 230%, making it a relatively unsafe place to live. However, the police response in this area is commendable, and they strive to maintain safety.

In 2022, there were a total of 6,245 reported crimes, including murder, rape, assault, burglary, and auto theft. Violent crimes accounted for 697 of these, with property crime making up the remaining 5,548.

The median household income is $35,196, while the median home value is $367,000, indicating a significant disparity between income and living costs.

7. North Miami

Population: 62,158

Violent Crime: 762

Property Crime: 1,382

Total Reported Crime: 3,944

In North Miami, the crime rate is 34.06 per 1,000 residents in a typical year. The south end of the city is often perceived as the safest by residents.

In 2022, there were 3,944 reported crimes, including murder, rape, assault, burglary, and auto theft. Violent crimes accounted for 762 of these, with property crimes making up the remaining 1,382.

8. Bayside Harbor

Population: 21,854

Violent Crime: 667

Property Crime: 4,211

Total Reported Crime: 4,878

Bayside Harbor is a popular tourist destination known for boat rentals and scenic views. However, visitors should be cautious of pickpockets.

In 2022 there were a total of 4,878 reported crimes, including murder, rape, assault, burglary, and auto theft. Violent crimes accounted for 667 of these, with property crimes making up the remaining 4,211.

9. Miami Gardens

Population: 112,514

Violent Crime: 782

Property Crime: 2,775

Total Reported Crime: 3,557

In Miami Gardens, the crime rate is 29.64 per 1,000 residents in a typical year. The northwest section of the city is often perceived as the safest by residents.

In 2022, there were 3,557 reported crimes, including murder, rape, assault, burglary, and auto theft. Violent crimes accounted for 782 of these, with property crime making up the remaining 2,775.

10. Little Haiti

Population: 33,229

Violent Crime: 1,056

Property Crime: 3,444

Total Reported Crime: 4,500

Little Haiti, originally a haven for Caribbean immigrants like those from Haiti, is known for its rich culture and delicious Haitian cuisine.

However, it’s also known for itshigh crime rates and unsafe conditions at night. The crime rate here is 132% higher than the national average.

In 2022, there were 4,500 total crimes reported in Little Haiti, within a population of 33,229. These included 1,056 violent crimes and 3,444 property crimes.

The median household income is around $40,948, while the houses value an average of $340,210, indicating a significant gap between income and housing costs.

Most Horrific Crime In Miami Last Year

A convict waited until he finished serving a 15-year sentence Tuesday to admit he was responsible for the unrelated 2002 stabbing deaths of a pregnant mother and her 6-year-old son. Lewis Ladon Spivey, 39, was immediately taken back into custody in Florida after confessing to… pic.twitter.com/TiZ1zWaAa9 — Paul Kang (@LPaulKang) July 2, 2023

In 2022, Miami witnessed a chilling crime that sent shockwaves through the community. A man who had just completed a 15-year prison sentence confessed to a double homicide that had remained unsolved for two decades.

The victims were a pregnant woman and her six-year-old son, brutally stabbed to death in September 2002. The case had gone cold, leaving the grieving family and the community without closure for years.

The confession came as a shock to everyone, reopening old wounds and bringing back haunting memories of a crime that had once gripped the city with fear.

The man was arrested and charged, finally providing some semblance of justice for the victims’ family. However, the horrific nature of the crime and the long wait for justice served as a stark reminder of the darker side of Miami’s history.

The crime was a grim reminder of the violence that can lurk in the shadows, even in a city known for its vibrant culture and sunny beaches.

It served as a wake-up call for the community, highlighting the importance of vigilance, community cooperation, and effective law enforcement in maintaining safety and security.

FAQ

What is the crime rate in Miami?

The crime rate in Miami varies by neighborhood. Some areas have higher crime rates than others. In general, Miami’s crime rate is higher than the national average, but it’s important to note that crime rates can fluctuate year by year and even month by month.

What types of crimes are most common?

Both violent crimes (such as murder, rape, and assault) and property crimes (like burglary and auto theft) occur in Miami. The prevalence of these crimes can vary by neighborhood and over time.

What is being done to reduce crime in Miami?

The Miami-Dade Police Department works in partnership with the community to promote a safe and secure environment, maintain order, and provide for the safe and expeditious flow of traffic.

They also offer various community programs and services to help prevent crime and assist victims.

How can I stay saf?

It’s important to stay aware of your surroundings, especially in areas known for higher crime rates. Avoid walking alone at night in unfamiliar areas, secure your property, and report any suspicious activity to the police. The Miami-Dade Police Department also provides various safety tips for residents and visitors.

How can I report a crime in Miami?

If you witness a crime or have information about a crime, you can report it to the Miami-Dade Police Department. For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, you can file a non-emergency police report online.

What resources are available for crime victims ?

The Miami-Dade Police Department offers assistance and guidance through the judicial process for victims of crime.

They can provide information about your rights as a victim, help you understand the court process, and connect you with additional resources and support services.

Conclusion

Miami, a city known for its vibrant culture and sunny beaches, is a diverse metropolis with neighborhoods that each have their unique charm. However, like any large city, it has areas that struggle with crime.

The data presented in this article highlights the neighborhoods in Miami with the highest crime rates, including Overtown, Opa-Locka, Downtown, Wynwood, Model City, Upper Eastside, North Miami, Bayside Harbor, Miami Gardens, and Little Haiti.

In these neighborhoods, both violent and property crimes are prevalent, with some areas experiencing crime rates significantly higher than the national average.