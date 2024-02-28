15 Cities in New Jersey Close to New York City 2024: NYC Commuters

Considering a move to New Jersey while keeping your job in New York? This choice comes with several advantages. New Jersey offers a more affordable cost of living, particularly in its attractive suburbs near NYC. Here, housing is significantly more accessible, potentially making homeownership a realistic goal.

There’s a financial perk: though New York tax is deducted by employers, New Jersey offers a tax credit for those taxes paid, often resulting in a substantial refund.

Numerous towns and cities in Northern New Jersey are under a 30-minute commute from Manhattan, which might even outdo the travel time from various New York City boroughs to work!

And you’ll be in good company. Out of the 4.7 million people working in New York City, around 20%, or close to one million, travel from New Jersey for work. Within the Inner New Jersey region, encompassing counties like Hudson, Essex, and Bergen, there are 2.6 million employees.

According to a report by NYC Planning, only about half of the people living in Inner NJ work within their home county. The others commute to different parts of the metropolitan area (19%) or to other parts of New Jersey (29%). The Regional Plan Association notes that over 400,000 individuals made their way across the Hudson to work daily in 2019, a number that’s predicted to increase.

9. Hoboken: Flock for the NYC Buzz Without the Bustle

Often referred to as the unofficial “sixth borough” of New York, Hoboken is nestled south of Weehawken and Union City along the Hudson River. Renowned for its breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, Hoboken attracts a vibrant, young, and well-educated demographic. Its densely populated urban environment (boasting over 48,000 residents per square mile!) offers a lively city vibe minus New York’s hefty living costs and congestion.

A key benefit of residing in Hoboken? Its convenient location just a stone’s throw from Manhattan, near both the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, provides a variety of commuting options to NYC. The availability of alternative transportation is a boon, especially with the occasional train delays and cancellations.

MSP (January 2024): $899,055, up 7.3% year-over-year according to Redfin.

$899,055, up 7.3% year-over-year according to Redfin. Median Sale Price Per Square Foot: $823, up 6.7% since last year.

$823, up 6.7% since last year. Market Trends: The Hoboken housing market is very competitive, with homes receiving 2 offers on average and selling in around 23 days.

The Hoboken housing market is very competitive, with homes receiving 2 offers on average and selling in around 23 days. Migration & Relocation Trends: In Nov ’23 – Jan ’24, 30% of Hoboken homebuyers searched to move out of Hoboken, while 70% looked to stay within the metropolitan area. San Francisco homebuyers searched to move into Hoboken more than any other metro.

In Nov ’23 – Jan ’24, 30% of Hoboken homebuyers searched to move out of Hoboken, while 70% looked to stay within the metropolitan area. San Francisco homebuyers searched to move into Hoboken more than any other metro. Climate Impact: 87% of properties are at risk of severe flooding over the next 30 years, and 100% of properties are at major risk of a severe wind event over the next 30 years.

During a weekend visit to Hoboken, I was immediately struck by the charm of Washington Street. The blend of old and new, from the classic brownstones to the modern eateries, created a vibrant atmosphere.

I found myself at a cozy café, where the aroma of fresh coffee and the sound of laughter filled the air.

A local, noticing my curiosity, shared stories of Hoboken’s transformation, emphasizing the community’s pride in their waterfront and parks. It wasn’t just the skyline views that captivated me, but the sense of belonging in a city that, despite its proximity to the hustle of Manhattan, felt like a world away.

8. Teaneck: A Peaceful Commuter’s Haven in NJ, Brimming with Outdoor Fun

Teaneck, home to over 40,000 residents, emerges as an idyllic living spot for those seeking proximity to NYC while yearning for a tranquil, nature-filled environment. This town offers a serene suburban experience by the Hackensack River, featuring 250 acres of parkland, including the expansive Overpeck County Park and various golfing options, yet allows for a New York commute of only about 30 minutes.

Positioned further west than many well-known NJ commuter towns, Teaneck still provides a surprisingly efficient journey to the city. Its accessibility to the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, and I-95, complemented by rapid bus services, makes it a standout choice.

Median Listing Home Price (January 2024): $629.5K, trending up 26% year-over-year according to Realtor.

$629.5K, trending up 26% year-over-year according to Realtor. Median Home List Price (January 2024): $549,000, up 20.9% from the previous year.

$549,000, up 20.9% from the previous year. Median Sale Price: Ranges from $575K to $669,990, with variations indicating a competitive market.

Ranges from $575K to $669,990, with variations indicating a competitive market. Median Sale Price Per Square Foot: Approximately $334, reflecting the property values in the area.

Approximately $334, reflecting the property values in the area. Market Trends: The Teaneck housing market is somewhat competitive, with homes selling after an average of 57 days on the market.

The Teaneck housing market is somewhat competitive, with homes selling after an average of 57 days on the market. Home Values Range: From $232,700 to $1,870,000, with the median estimated value of a home in Teaneck being around $595,145.31.

Commute from Teaneck to NYC:

Utilizing a NJ Transit bus, residents can reach Midtown or Upper Manhattan in roughly 30 minutes. Alternatively, driving can take 20-30 minutes when traffic is light outside of peak hours.

7. Summit: Not Just a Hill, But a High Point for NYC Train Commuters

Choosing Summit as your home means embracing a slightly longer commute compared to towns along the Hudson River, yet many find the trade-off entirely worthwhile. Summit consistently ranks as one of New Jersey’s finest towns, drawing in ex-city residents seeking suburban tranquility without sacrificing access to nightlife and cultural attractions. It’s especially appealing to families, offering stellar education options and abundant outdoor activities, including the Watchung Reservation’s hiking trails and local arboretums.

MSP (January 2024): $770,000, down 18.5% year-over-year as per Redfin.

$770,000, down 18.5% year-over-year as per Redfin. Median Sale Price Per Square Foot: $585, up 21.1% since last year.

$585, up 21.1% since last year. Market Trends: The Summit housing market is most competitive, with homes selling in around 12 days, a significant decrease from 45 days last year.

The Summit housing market is most competitive, with homes selling in around 12 days, a significant decrease from 45 days last year. Migration & Relocation Trends: In Nov ’23 – Jan ’24, 30% of Summit homebuyers searched to move out of Summit, while 70% looked to stay within the metropolitan area. San Francisco homebuyers searched to move into Summit more than any other metro.

In Nov ’23 – Jan ’24, 30% of Summit homebuyers searched to move out of Summit, while 70% looked to stay within the metropolitan area. San Francisco homebuyers searched to move into Summit more than any other metro. Climate Impact: 17% of properties are at risk of severe flooding over the next 30 years, and 100% of properties are at major risk of a severe wind event over the next 30 years according to Risk Factor.

Commute specifics from Summit to NYC

For those driving, the journey spans 23 miles to New York, taking around 40 minutes via the Hudson Tunnel into Tribeca during off-peak times. Summit also boasts two direct NJ Transit train lines to NYC, typically completing the trip in under an hour. The Morris & Essex line originates from Summit Station, facilitating a convenient and efficient commute to the city.

My accidental discovery of the Summit Opera House, where a local theater group was rehearsing, turned into an afternoon of delightful conversation and impromptu performances. The passion of these Summit residents for their arts scene was infectious.

They spoke of Summit’s supportive community, excellent schools, and the joy of living in a place where culture and community intertwine. This experience underscored Summit’s unique charm, where the arts flourish and neighbors gather to celebrate creativity.

6. Englewood: So Close to the GW Bridge, You Could Throw a Frisbee Over It

Englewood stands as a somewhat undiscovered treasure among New Jersey locales near New York City. Situated just a bit inland from the Hudson River and nestled among Fort Lee, Tenafly, and Teaneck, Englewood presents a serene setting enriched with amenities. The city boasts a vibrant commercial sector for shopping and entertainment, natural beauty at the Flat Rock Brook Nature Center and Overpeck County Park, and a range of affordable, varied living spaces.

What sets Englewood apart is its strategic location, making it an ideal commuter town for those working in Yonkers, the Bronx, or Upper Manhattan, diverging from the usual focus on Midtown Manhattan employment. The proximity to the George Washington Bridge — a mere five-minute drive — alongside available bus and train connections, underscores its appeal.

Median Sale Price (January 2024): Ranges from $430K to $794,000, with variations depending on the specific area within Englewood.

Ranges from $430K to $794,000, with variations depending on the specific area within Englewood. Per Square Foot: Approximately $341, indicating the value of properties in the area.

Approximately $341, indicating the value of properties in the area. Market Trends: The Englewood housing market is somewhat competitive, with significant year-over-year price increases in certain areas.

The Englewood housing market is somewhat competitive, with significant year-over-year price increases in certain areas. Median Listing Home Price (January 2024): $687.5K, trending up 50.3% year-over-year.

$687.5K, trending up 50.3% year-over-year. Housing Market Dynamics: Homes in Englewood are selling after an average of 85 days on the market, reflecting a relatively active market.

Homes in Englewood are selling after an average of 85 days on the market, reflecting a relatively active market. Home Values and Trends: Englewood’s housing market shows a wide range of home values and a dynamic market with significant year-over-year growth in listing prices.

Traveling from Englewood to NYC

Commuters have the option of taking a bus directly to the GW Bridge Bus Terminal, then accessing the New York subway system at the 175th Street-George Washington Bridge station in Upper Manhattan.

5. Short Hills: North Jersey’s Elite Suburb, Boasting Top-Notch Transportation Options

Short Hills stands out as one of the most affluent communities in North Jersey, offering an escape from city life’s hustle and density. This suburb is selected for its high quality of life and excellent educational opportunities rather than its cost of living.

Residents of Short Hills enjoy a serene lifestyle, with pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, highly ranked schools, an engaging downtown, and picturesque surroundings. Despite feeling a world apart from New York, the commute from Short Hills to NYC is remarkably brief, thanks to a variety of transport options.

Residents benefit from straightforward access to major highways such as I-78, I-95, the Garden State Parkway, and the New Jersey Turnpike. The area is well-connected by two NJ Transit train lines

Median Sale Price (January 2024): Ranges from $2.9M to $3,217,500, indicating a significant increase in home values according to Movoto.

Ranges from $2.9M to $3,217,500, indicating a significant increase in home values according to Movoto. Median Listing Home Price (January 2024): $2.2M, trending down -20.4% year-over-year.

$2.2M, trending down -20.4% year-over-year. Market Trends: The Short Hills housing market is experiencing substantial growth, with home prices up 94.2% compared to last year.

The Short Hills housing market is experiencing substantial growth, with home prices up 94.2% compared to last year. HMD Homes in Short Hills are selling after an average of 67 days on the market, reflecting a relatively active market despite the high price point.

Homes in Short Hills are selling after an average of 67 days on the market, reflecting a relatively active market despite the high price point. Home Values Range: From $183,200 to $1,950,000, with the median estimated value of a home in Short Hills being around $1,648,312.12.

Commuting from Short Hills to NYC

The primary mode of commuting is by NJ Transit trains. The Gladstone Branch Line offers routes to Hoboken, including direct trains to Penn Station, while the Morristown Line (also known as Midtown Direct) ensures a direct commute to Penn Station in as little as 35 minutes. Opting for the Gladstone line to Hoboken, commuters can then choose the PATH train or ferry for their final leg.

For those preferring to drive, Manhattan or the Upper East Side is about an hour’s journey outside peak traffic times. Alternatively, the Lakeland Bus Line provides another option with routes from Summit to Wall Street or Midtown, with the Summit Park & Ride located merely 4 miles from Short Hills.

4. Weehawken: Catch the Ferry Faster Than You Can Say “Manhattan, Please!”

Weehawken Township is frequently cited as an ideal place for New Jersey residents working in NYC celebrated for its “dream commute” by the New York Times. Positioned on the Hudson River’s edge, directly opposite Manhattan, it boasts a direct link to Midtown via the Lincoln Tunnel.

The Port Imperial neighborhood stands out as a highly sought-after area for those commuting to the city, offering luxury living along the waterfront and hosting some of New Jersey’s priciest properties. Picture starting your day at 7:15 AM, catching the 7:20 ferry, and arriving at your office by 7:40 AM!

Travel options from Weehawken to NYC include

a brief 15-minute journey to Midtown on the 8-minute Port Imperial / Weehawken Ferry; a 15-20 minute bus ride on the NJ Transit Bus 128 to the Port Authority Bus Terminal; or a 15-20 minute drive during non-peak hours. The Port Imperial Terminal also provides easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

Median Listing Home Price (January 2024): $821,500, trending down -17.8% year-over-year.

$821,500, trending down -17.8% year-over-year. Median Home List Price (January 2024): $1,162,500, down 8.8% from the previous month.

$1,162,500, down 8.8% from the previous month. Per Square Foot: Information available but not specified in the summary.

Information available but not specified in the summary. Average Sale Price (January 2024): $1,018,500.

$1,018,500. Median Home Value: $770,600.

In Weehawken, the panoramic view of Manhattan from Hamilton Park was breathtaking, but it was the stories from a local historian that truly enriched my visit. He recounted tales of duels and dreams, pointing out landmarks and sharing anecdotes that you wouldn’t find in any guidebook.

This personal history lesson, set against the backdrop of the city lights, highlighted Weehawken’s blend of historical significance and modern allure. It was clear that Weehawken’s residents take pride in their town’s unique position—physically, historically, and culturally—on the edge of one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

3. Montclair: Because Who Wouldn’t Want a Manhattan Skyline View with a Side of Quiet?

While Montclair may be situated a bit further from New York City than other suburbs mentioned, it stands out as one of New Jersey’s premier family-friendly commuter towns. This affluent neighborhood is celebrated for its stunning residences, vibrant arts culture, and dynamic university presence, courtesy of Montclair State University, the state’s second-largest institution. This contributes to a youthful demographic and a lively downtown scene.

Montclair’s reputation as an excellent commuter town to NYC is well-earned, with straightforward, direct Manhattan access.

MSP (January 2024): Ranges from $950K to $1,125,500, indicating a significant increase in home values.

Ranges from $950K to $1,125,500, indicating a significant increase in home values. Median Sale Price Per Square Foot: Approximately $483, reflecting the high demand and value of properties in the area.

Approximately $483, reflecting the high demand and value of properties in the area. Market Trends: The Montclair housing market is very competitive, with homes selling rapidly and for prices significantly higher than the previous year.

The Montclair housing market is very competitive, with homes selling rapidly and for prices significantly higher than the previous year. Housing Market Dynamics: Homes in Montclair are selling after an average of 59 days on the market, showcasing a brisk and active market.

Homes in Montclair are selling after an average of 59 days on the market, showcasing a brisk and active market. Home Values Range: From $182,100 to $1,950,000, with the median estimated value of a home in Montclair being around $1,040,529.49.

Commute from Montclair to NYC

Thanks to the Montclair-Boonton Line, Montclair boasts frequent direct trains to NYC, with departures every 30 minutes on weekdays. Depending on the station in Montclair, the travel time to Penn Station ranges from 30-45 minutes, though rush hour can extend this duration, sometimes causing delays in the tunnel. An alternative for late-night returns is parking at a Newark station and taking the PATH train.

2. Hackensack: A Distinguished and Family-Friendly City, Minutes from NYC

As Bergen County’s most populous city, Hackensack lies approximately 12 miles from Midtown Manhattan and 7 miles from the George Washington Bridge according to this report. This city, known for its density, ranks as one of the safest residential areas in the region, boasting family-friendly communities and well-regarded educational institutions. Living in Hackensack offers multiple commuting options to New York City, providing flexibility and alternatives to accommodate delays.

Median Sale Price (January 2024): $330K, up 0.8% year-over-year.

$330K, up 0.8% year-over-year. Median Sale Price Per Square Foot: $360, up 25.4% since last year.

$360, up 25.4% since last year. Market Trends: The Hackensack housing market is somewhat competitive, with homes receiving 2 offers on average and selling in around 65 days.

The Hackensack housing market is somewhat competitive, with homes receiving 2 offers on average and selling in around 65 days. HMD: Homes in Hackensack are selling after an average of 65 days on the market, indicating a steady demand.

Homes in Hackensack are selling after an average of 65 days on the market, indicating a steady demand. Home Values and Trends: Hackensack’s median sale price is 17% lower than the national average, while the overall cost of living in Hackensack is 20% higher than the national average.

Traveling from Hackensack to NYC

The journey to NYC covers 20 miles and can take as little as 40 minutes during off-peak hours. Routes include taking the Holland Tunnel for access to Lower Manhattan or crossing the George Washington Bridge to reach Washington Heights. Alternatively, the NJ Transit bus service from Hackensack Bus Terminal to Port Authority typically spans about an hour. For train commuters, a transfer is necessary; take the Pascack Valley Line from Anderson St. Station to Secaucus, then switch to the North Jersey Coast Line for Penn Station.

1. Union City: For Those Who Like Their Big Apple With a Slice of Suburbia

Situated just north of Weehawken, Union City lies along the Hudson River, opposite Manhattan, and stands as one of the most populous cities in New Jersey near NYC. It offers an urban lifestyle close to the heart of the action without the hefty price tag associated with living in New York.

Union City is recognized as one of the most budget-friendly areas for homebuyers near NYC, with a median home price of $450,000—considerably lower than neighboring areas. For context, the median home prices are $644,000 in Jersey City, $860,000 in Hoboken, $960,000 in Weehawken, and $1.3 million in Manhattan, making Union City a significantly more accessible option for those looking to purchase in the NYC metro area according to Redfin.

While the commute from Union City to NYC may not be as quick or direct as from Weehawken, its proximity to the Lincoln Tunnel facilitates several bus routes into the city.

Median Sale Price Per Square Foot: $331, up 0.9% since last year.

$331, up 0.9% since last year. Market Trends: The Union City housing market is somewhat competitive, with homes receiving 3 offers on average and selling in around 68 days.

The Union City housing market is somewhat competitive, with homes receiving 3 offers on average and selling in around 68 days. Migration & Relocation Trends: In Nov ’23 – Jan ’24, 30% of Union City homebuyers searched to move out of Union City, while 70% looked to stay within the metropolitan area. San Francisco homebuyers searched to move into Union City more than any other metro.

In Nov ’23 – Jan ’24, 30% of Union City homebuyers searched to move out of Union City, while 70% looked to stay within the metropolitan area. San Francisco homebuyers searched to move into Union City more than any other metro. Climate Impact: 16% of properties are at risk of severe flooding over the next 30 years, and 100% of properties are at major risk of a severe wind event over the next 30 years.

Commute details from Union City to NYC

Approximately 20 minutes via NJ Transit buses (routes 129, 154, or 159) to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

6 More Noteworthy Towns

If you’re still on the lookout for the perfect commuter town, consider these notable mentions that didn’t top the list for living close to NYC, primarily due to their longer commute times.

Morristown : This town is celebrated for its diversity and historical significance, complemented by a highly acclaimed school system. It offers a direct train service to NYC, with the journey to Manhattan taking about 70 minutes.

: This town is celebrated for its diversity and historical significance, complemented by a highly acclaimed school system. It offers a direct train service to NYC, with the journey to Manhattan taking about 70 minutes. Atlantic Highlands : A quaint Victorian town with stunning views over the lower New York Bay. The ferry ride to the city takes about an hour, with a longer commute time if traveling by bus.

: A quaint Victorian town with stunning views over the lower New York Bay. The ferry ride to the city takes about an hour, with a longer commute time if traveling by bus. Upper Montclair : This affluent section of Montclair is known for its exceptional public and private schools. Train commutes to the city are typically under an hour.

: This affluent section of Montclair is known for its exceptional public and private schools. Train commutes to the city are typically under an hour. Fort Lee : A densely populated borough located on the banks of the Hudson River, Fort Lee is rich in history and home to Fort Lee Historic Park. Commuting to NYC by train or bus is about 50 minutes.

: A densely populated borough located on the banks of the Hudson River, Fort Lee is rich in history and home to Fort Lee Historic Park. Commuting to NYC by train or bus is about 50 minutes. Berkeley Heights : Ideal for those who love the outdoors, offering activities like fishing, horseback riding, and hiking. The direct train to Manhattan from Berkeley Heights takes around an hour.

: Ideal for those who love the outdoors, offering activities like fishing, horseback riding, and hiking. The direct train to Manhattan from Berkeley Heights takes around an hour. Millburn: Renowned for having one of the best school districts in New Jersey, along with family-oriented facilities. The train commute to Manhattan is approximately 45 minutes.

FAQ

What are the childcare options like in these New Jersey towns for working parents commuting to NYC? Many of these towns offer a variety of childcare services, including daycares, preschools, and private nannies. Community centers and local businesses often provide programs for children, especially during the summer months. It’s advisable to research specific towns as options can vary, but the overall availability and quality tend to be high, reflecting the family-oriented nature of these communities. Can I rely on public transportation within these NJ towns, or is a car necessary? While some towns boast robust public transportation systems that make it easy to get around locally and commute to NYC, others may have more limited options. In more suburban or rural areas, having a car might be necessary for daily errands and accessing local amenities. However, towns closer to NYC, like Hoboken or Montclair, offer more public transit options that reduce the need for a car. How do the schools in these NJ towns compare to those in NYC? Generally, New Jersey is known for its high-quality public and private schools, with many towns on this list boasting top-rated educational institutions. The state often ranks highly in national education assessments, offering strong academic programs, extracurricular activities, and sports. This contrasts with the varied performance of NYC schools, where quality can significantly differ by district. What are the healthcare facilities like in these commuter towns? These towns are well-served by a range of healthcare facilities, from community clinics and specialist practices to major hospitals. Many residents find that healthcare services in these areas are easily accessible and of high quality, with several towns being in close proximity to renowned hospitals in New Jersey and New York City. Are there any hidden costs to living in these NJ towns while working in NYC? While living in New Jersey can offer savings on housing and taxes, potential hidden costs include commuting expenses (such as train, bus, or ferry tickets), parking fees if you drive, and higher car insurance rates in some NJ areas. Additionally, while property taxes in New Jersey can be high, the overall cost of living may still be lower than in NYC.

Final Words

Making the leap from New York City to one of New Jersey’s commuter-friendly towns can offer a blend of suburban tranquility, financial benefits, and still keep you closely connected to the vibrant pulse of the city.

Whether you’re drawn to the bustling streets of Hoboken, the serene parks of Teaneck, or the historic charm of Summit, there’s a slice of New Jersey waiting to welcome you with open arms.

The promise of a more affordable lifestyle, coupled with the potential for a better quality of life and community-oriented living, makes this move especially appealing for those looking to balance their career ambitions with personal and family needs.

