When was the last time it snowed in Florida? A Rare Winter Wonderland Experience

A rare snowstorm recently swept through Florida, disrupting the daily lives of residents after several years without significant snowfall. Starting on Tuesday and expected to continue through Wednesday, areas in north Florida, particularly from Tallahassee to the Panhandle, witnessed an unusual mix of sleet and snow.

Reports indicated that Tallahassee saw around 2 inches of sleet in the early morning hours, while other locations experienced 4-7 inches of icy precipitation.

🚨🇺🇸 HISTORIC SNOWFALL BLANKETS FLORIDA: RECORD 5-8 INCHES HITS PANHANDLE Florida faced unprecedented snow as a powerful winter storm dumped 5-8 inches in Pensacola, shattering state records. Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency as icy roads shut down 70 miles of I-10.… pic.twitter.com/QZsq3Ai0TC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 22, 2025

The winter weather prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency, highlighting the potential dangers of icy roads for a populace not accustomed to driving in such conditions. With temperatures dropping and hazardous weather affecting thousands of miles of the Interstate 10 corridor, residents were urged to stay off the roads to ensure safety for themselves and emergency personnel.

When was the last time it snowed in Florida?

Florida is not known for snow, but it has seen its fair share of rare snow events. The most recent snowfall occurred in January 2022, when Okaloosa County witnessed flurries cascading from the sky. This unexpected weather brought gusty winds and a rapid temperature drop overnight.

In January 2018, parts of North Florida experienced snowstorms, reminding residents that anything is possible in the Sunshine State. The last major snowfall in the Tampa Bay area or South Florida before that was in 1977. During that historic event, snow covered various locations, including Homestead and Miami Beach. Notably, the Tampa Bay area recorded about 0.20 inches, while Plant City received around 2 inches of snow.

The most recent snowstorm caused significant disruptions in daily life across North Florida. Many state offices and businesses had to close their doors. On one Tuesday, 14 schools reported closures, with an additional 23 schools expected to stay closed the following day due to icy conditions. Snowplows, bridge deck sprayers, and de-icing equipment were put into action to ensure road safety.

Amid the chaos, Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the need for caution, advising residents to avoid non-essential travel and reassuring them that utility crews were on standby for any power outages that could arise from the storm.

What’s the deal with snow hitting Florida’s beaches?

Snow in Florida is extremely rare due to its warm climate and geographical location. However, it can occasionally happen during unusual weather patterns, like cold snaps that affect the entire southeastern United States. When snow does hit Florida, it often doesn’t accumulate on beaches because of the temperatures and proximity to the ocean.

How bad did that snowstorm get in Florida?

The recent snowstorm in Florida caused significant disruptions. Reports indicated some areas received up to 8.8 inches of snow, breaking prior records, particularly in the panhandle. This led to road closures and residents adjusting to uncommon winter conditions.

Can you tell me when Florida last set a snowfall record?

Florida recently set a snowfall record on January 22, 2025, with significant accumulation reported. This surpassed the previous record, which had been only four inches in the past.

Has Jacksonville, Florida experienced any snowfall recently?

Yes, Jacksonville has seen some snowfall in the past few months. Residents may have noted light accumulation during the latest winter storm, a rarity for the city, which typically has mild winters.

What’s the latest on snow in Orlando, Florida in 2025?

In 2025, Orlando experienced snowfall early in the year, coinciding with the statewide winter storm. This weather event was notable as Orlando usually has warm temperatures, making snowfall an unusual occurrence.

Are there any historical snow events in Tampa worth mentioning?

Historically, Tampa has seen very little snow. Significant snow events were recorded during a few rare winters, with the last major snow event happening in 1977, when residents were surprised by light flurries.