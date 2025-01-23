fbpx

ChatGPT Experienced a Global Collapse, Hitting Users of the Most Popular AI Platform – What’s Next?

Overview – ChatGPT not working!

Currently, users worldwide, including those in United States, are experiencing issues accessing the popular AI service ChatGPT.  According to the platform DownDetector, a striking 93% of users report being unable to access ChatGPT. This issue began around midday and has affected users globally, with attempts to access the service leading to failure.

OpenAI has acknowledged the problem, stating they are experiencing an “increased error rate in the API” and are actively investigating the situation. Users remain hopeful for a swift resolution.

A Pattern of Problems: ChatGPT’s Recent Technical Challenges

The January 22 outage is not an isolated incident. Over the past few months, ChatGPT has experienced several technical issues, including API errors, slow response times, and complete service disruptions. For example, on December 12, 2024, a global outage left millions of users unable to access ChatGPT for several hours.

OpenAI attributed the problem to an issue with an upstream provider and assured users that they were working on a fix.

These recurring outages have raised questions about the stability of OpenAI’s infrastructure, especially as the platform continues to grow in popularity. With over 200 million active users and a significant number of Fortune 500 companies relying on its API, the stakes are high for OpenAI to maintain consistent service.

User Frustration and the Broader Impact

The latest outage has left many users frustrated, particularly those who rely on ChatGPT for work, education, or creative projects.

On social media platforms and forums, users expressed their disappointment, with some noting that this was the first time they had encountered such issues despite being long-time subs.

