Upcoming Xbox Series X Games Not Coming to PS5 or Switch

Ah, the Xbox Series X. That sleek, monolithic marvel that’s not just a centerpiece in our gaming setups but also the talk of the town in the gaming community.

With the recent release of Starfield by Bethesda, the console war discussion has ramped up once again. Starfield isn’t just another title to add to Bethesda’s impressive repertoire it’s their next big thing after the likes of Elder Scrolls and Fallout, and guess what? It’s the first major Bethesda release to be exclusive to Xbox.

The exclusivity of Starfield is just a teaser, a taste of what’s to come. If you thought that was a rollercoaster ride, hold onto your controllers because the Xbox Series X has an arsenal of exclusives that are set to redefine our gaming adventures.

And for those on the PS5 and Switch side of things? Well, let’s just say they might be feeling a tad bit green (or should I say, green with envy?). 🎮

Upcoming Xbox Exclusives

State of Decay 3

The zombie apocalypse is a rite of passage for horror gamers. “State of Decay 3” is the latest installment in the zombie survival series, and boy, does it promise a lot.

The series has always been about more than just smashing zombie heads; it’s about building a community, making tough choices, and surviving against all odds. And with the power of the Xbox Series X, the game is looking more gorgeous (and terrifying) than ever.

Pro Tip: Always keep a melee weapon handy. Ammo runs out, but a good ol’ baseball bat? That’s forever.

The graphics have taken a significant leap, making those zombies look a tad too real for my liking. As for the mechanics, expect more refined combat, better base-building, and even more challenging decisions to make.

And why is it exclusive to Xbox Series X? Well, Microsoft Studios is the publisher, so… yeah, that’s a no-brainer.

Everwild

From the brilliant minds behind “Sea of Thieves” and “Banjo Kazooie” comes “Everwild”, a magical adventure that’s been shrouded in mystery since its announcement in 2019. The game is being developed by Rare, a studio known for its innovative and genre-defining games.

“Everwild” promises a world filled with enchanting visuals and a unique art style that sets it apart from anything we’ve seen before. The game seems to be an exploration of the beauty of the natural world, with players taking on the role of “an Eternal” exploring and forming bonds with the world around them.

It’s not just another game; it’s an experience. And it’s one that diversifies the Xbox’s game library, offering something different from the usual action and shooter titles.

Fun Fact: Rare, the studio behind “Everwild”, has been making games for over three decades, with classics like “GoldenEye” and “Donkey Kong Country” under their belt.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

For those of us who’ve been gaming for a while, “S.T.A.L.K.E.R.” is a name that sends shivers down our spines. The original game was a blend of first-person shooting, horror, and immersive simulation, set in the eerie wastelands around Chernobyl.

The sequel, “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl”, promises to take that experience to the next level. The game is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, a dangerous and ever-changing environment filled with radiation, mutants, and anomalies.

It’s one of the biggest open-worlds to date, and every choice you make not only defines your story but influences the future of the Zone. As for its exclusivity, the game is making its next-gen console debut on the Xbox Series X, showcasing unparalleled graphics and performance.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The hauntingly beautiful world of Senua is back in the sequel to the award-winning “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.” This time, our fierce warrior Senua embarks on a brutal journey of survival through the myths and torments of Viking Iceland.

Intent on saving those who’ve fallen victim to tyranny, she’s set to face battles both external and internal. The game promises to delve deeper into the darkness, both of the world around Senua and the one within her. And if you’re wondering about the exclusivity, well, it’s published by Xbox Game Studios. So, it’s home is with Xbox.

Ark II

Hold onto your dino saddles because “Ark II” is about to take us on another wild ride. Studio Wildcard recently announced this sequel, and it’s set to be an Xbox Series X|S console launch exclusive in 2022.

The game promises a brutal world of primitive survival where players will face off against beasts, men, and the challenges of an alien planet.

And if that’s not exciting enough, Vin Diesel is not only starring in the game as Santiago but is also an executive producer. Maybe can we expect some “Fast and Furious” style dino races? One can only hope!

Forza Motorsport

From racing legends on the big screen to the game room, rev up your engines! The latest installment in the iconic racing series, “Forza Motorsport,” is set to drop on October 10, 2023.

This game isn’t just about speed; it’s about out-building the competition in an all-new career mode, racing with friends in multiplayer, and competing with cutting-edge AI on world-famous tracks.

With over 500 real cars to choose from and dynamic environments that change in real-time, this game is set to redefine racing for the next generation.

Pro Tip: In racing, it’s not just about the speed. Mastering the tracks and understanding your car’s dynamics can give you the edge you need.

Fable

Ah, the whimsical world of Albion! “Fable 4” is the next installment in the high-fantasy, choice-driven action RPG series developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox game studios. The series has always been known for its dark comedy and a fantasy world that reacts to the choices of the player.

The last mainline game, “Fable 3”, was released way back in 2010, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter. The trailers released so far have captured the irreverent drama that made the first three games so memorable.

Playground Games, known for the “Forza Horizon” series, is taking a genre shift with this title, but if their track record is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Fun Fact: The original “Fable” was known for its acorns. If you planted one, it would grow into a tree as time progressed in the game. Talk about attention to detail!

Elder Scrolls 6/Fallout 5

Remember when we started our chat with Bethesda’s “Starfield”? Well, it’s only fitting we wrap up with two of their most anticipated titles. “The Elder Scrolls 6” and “Fallout 5” are titles that every RPG lover is waiting for with bated breath.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda, there’s been a lot of speculation about the exclusivity of these titles. Recent revelations suggest that Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, made a decision to make all future ZeniMax games exclusive to Xbox.

This means that unless there’s a change in strategy, both “The Elder Scrolls 6” and “Fallout 5” will likely be Xbox exclusives. While this might be a bummer for some PlayStation fans, it’s a massive win for Xbox enthusiasts.

Impacts of Exclusivity

Exclusivity in the gaming world is a double-edged Master Sword. On one side, it gives console loyalists a reason to puff out their chests and feel special. I mean, who doesn’t like having bragging rights at a LAN party?

But on the flip side, it can be a bummer for the broader gaming community. Imagine not being able to play a game just because you chose a different console. It’s like being denied chocolate because you prefer vanilla.

And let’s not forget the developers. They’re taking a gamble by limiting their audience, but they’re also getting support and resources from Xbox to make their games shine. It’s a complex dance, and as gamers, all we can do is vote with our wallets and controllers.

FAQ

How much did Microsoft pay to acquire Bethesda?

Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for a whopping $7.5 billion. This acquisition included all of Bethesda’s studios and franchises, making it one of the largest purchases in the gaming industry.

Are there any benefits for gamers with these exclusivity deals, or is it just a win for the console manufacturers?

Exclusivity deals are primarily a strategic move for console manufacturers, but they can also benefit gamers in certain ways. Exclusive titles often receive more funding and resources, ensuring high-quality game development.

Additionally, console manufacturers might offer special bundles or discounts related to these exclusive games, giving gamers added value.

However, it’s worth noting that exclusivity can also limit a game’s audience, which can be a downside for those who don’t own the specific console.

How do these exclusives leverage the technical capabilities of the Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X boasts impressive technical specs, and these exclusives are designed to harness that power.

From faster load times, ray tracing, higher frame rates to more detailed and expansive game worlds, these titles are optimized to offer a next-gen gaming experience that showcases the full potential of the Xbox Series X.

How does Xbox’s lineup of exclusives compare to PlayStation’s in terms of diversity and genre?

Both Xbox and PlayStation have a rich lineup of exclusives that cater to a wide range of gamers. Xbox’s recent acquisitions, like Bethesda, have added more RPGs and action-adventure titles to their roster.

On the other hand, PlayStation has a mix of story-driven single-player games, action-adventures, and some unique indie titles. The best platform often boils down to personal preference, as both offer a diverse range of high-quality games.

With the rise of cross-platform play in recent years, do these exclusives support any form of cross-platform functionalities?

While cross-platform play is becoming more common, it’s essential to differentiate between game exclusivity and cross-platform play.

An exclusive game is limited to one console, but if that game has multiplayer features, it might support cross-platform play with PC or other devices.

The specifics vary from game to game, and it’s always best to check the game’s official announcements or website for detailed information.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. A sneak peek into the treasure trove of games that Xbox Series X is hoarding all to itself. While exclusivity might be a contentious topic in the gaming community, one thing’s for sure: it’s shaping the landscape of the industry, one title at a time.

So, keep those controllers charged, and your game face on. And always remember, in the world of gaming, it’s not about the console, but the adventures we embark on. Stay tuned, fellow gamers, because the future is looking brighter than ever! 🎮