While there’s a lot of buzz and speculation surrounding the upcoming BMW iX7, it’s important to note that these are just rumors at this point. The iX7 is anticipated to be BMW’s flagship battery-electric SUV in the high-end segment, designed with luxury, power, and convenience in mind.

It’s expected to cater to those who enjoy outings with family or friends, offering a host of new features for entertainment and security. The iX7 is rumored to be based on the same platform as the upcoming BMW i7 sedan, sharing design elements with the iX3 and iX5, including the iconic large kidney grille and sleek lines.

It’s speculated to have a range of around 300 miles on a single charge and the ability to charge up to 80% in just 40 minutes using a fast charger. The electric motor is expected to be quite powerful, potentially offering up to 500 horsepower.

However, these details are yet to be officially confirmed by BMW. The release date, price, specific features, design, and color options are still under wraps.

As we await more concrete information from BMW, it’s exciting to imagine what this new addition to the electric SUV market could bring.

NOTE: Please note that while I’ve tried to fact-check some of this information, the details about the BMW iX7 are still largely speculative and should be treated as such until official information is released by BMW.

Attribute Value Release date 2027 Fuel type Electric Horsepower 500 Battery 101.7 kWh Range 300-350 Battery type Lithium-ion Top speed 130 MPH 0-60 MPH Time 4.5 seconds Price $110,000

Release Date

The iX7, as part of BMW’s long-term strategy, is speculated to be a significant addition to the company’s electric vehicle lineup. According to a post by Bimmerpost forum member ynguldyn in September 2022, the iX7 is expected to share the CLAR platform with the next-gen X7 (G67).

The production of this gas-powered donor is anticipated to commence in August 2027 at the BMW Group plant in Spartanburg, US. However, it’s important to note that these are speculations and BMW might be waiting for more efficient battery technology and increased demand for larger electric SUVs before making any official announcements.

A report from autocar.co.uk in 2020 suggested that an all-electric X7 was under consideration, with the project in its early stages. The sources also indicated that Group was exploring various designs for its largest all-electric SUV.

Despite these rumors, the company has not yet confirmed the release date, features, or other specifics of the iX7. It’s always exciting to anticipate new developments in the electric vehicle market, but until official information is released by BMW, these details remain speculative.

Price

The BMW iX7, a highly anticipated addition to BMW’s electric vehicle lineup, is speculated to have a starting price of around $110,000 in the US market. This price point, while not officially confirmed, is expected due to the numerous new features that BMW is rumored to introduce in this model, potentially making it their most advanced and luxurious electric SUV yet.

Range And Colors

The iX7 is expected to be equipped with a large battery pack of around 100 kWh capacity, providing an estimated driving range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. BMW has suggested that the iX7 will be compatible with fast-charging stations, allowing the battery to be charged up to 80% capacity in approximately 40 minutes.

As for the color options, the iX7 is rumored to be available in a variety of colors including:

Mineral White

Phytonic Blue

Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect

Aventurine Red Metallic

Black Sapphire

Specs

It’s interesting to speculate that BMW may soon introduce the iX7 model, which is rumored to boast superior features compared to the BMW i7.

The BMW i7 is known to utilize a 101.7 kWh battery pack, which could potentially be a fitting choice for the base model iX7. The onboard AC charger of the i7 maxes out at 11 kW, but with a public DC charger, it can reach up to 195 kW. This could be a hint towards BMW’s future 800V architecture.

The vehicle operates on two motors, with the front one generating 255 hp and 269 lb-ft, and the rear one producing 308 hp and 280 lb-ft. There’s a possibility that BMW Group is aiming for an EPA-estimated range that allows these electric vehicles to cover up to 350 miles on a single charge.

On the other hand, the iX7 might be equipped with a battery pack composed of BMW Group’s newly engineered round battery cells. According to the company’s R&D chief, Frank Weber, these sixth-generation lithium-ion cells could provide more than a 20% increase in energy density, up to a 30% boost in charging speed, and up to a 30% enhancement in range.

It’s speculated that these cells will be sourced from an upcoming Envision AESC plant in South Carolina, starting in 2016. The use of cylindrical cells could potentially cut costs by 50% compared to the fifth-gen cells currently in widespread use.

These new cells could be key for BMW in achieving its goal of making the production cost of EVs competitive with that of internal combustion engine vehicles. Regardless of the battery type and cell chemistry, it’s expected that customers would want an EPA range of approximately 350 miles from a family car like the BMW iX7.

This is likely to become the standard for high-end luxury SUVs in the coming decade.

Disclaimer: Please note that the above information is based on speculation and unverified rumors. The actual specifications and features of the BMW iX7 may vary. Always refer to official BMW announcements and trusted sources for accurate information.

Design

The design of the iX7 is speculated to be a conversion of the first-generation X7, with revised front and rear aprons, an enclosed kidney grille, more aerodynamic wheels, and blue accents all around to create a distinctive identity. This design is expected to be unveiled in the second half of the decade, targeting the US market.

Power And Performance

While BMW has not yet released specific details about the power and performance of the upcoming iX7, it’s speculated to be a high-performance electric vehicle. The iX7 is expected to be powered by a dual-motor powertrain with an estimated output of around 500 horsepower.

This could potentially offer quick acceleration and a top speed of around 130 mph. However, these are just estimates based on available information and the actual power output and performance specifications will only be confirmed once BMW officially releases this information.

As with all upcoming models, it’s always exciting to anticipate what new developments and advancements will be introduced, but until official details are released, these remain speculations.

Features

The iX7, expected to be similar in size to the X7, is speculated to be a large SUV with three rows of seating and ample cargo space. As a luxury SUV, it’s anticipated to offer a range of high-end features such as a premium sound system, advanced driver assistance system, and a large infotainment display.

As a fully electric vehicle, the iX7 is expected to have a lower environmental impact than conventional gas-powered SUVs. Its construction may also incorporate sustainable materials, reflecting a commitment to environmental responsibility.

The iX7 is expected to incorporate BMW’s new design elements, including a distinctive front grille, smooth contours, and contemporary styling. It will be offered in various colors such as Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Aventurine Red Metallic, and Black Sapphire. However, it is currently unknown whether the vehicle will feature e-ink color-changing technology. Nevertheless, the information regarding the features and design of the BMW iX7 is currently reliant on unverified rumors and speculations. Only when BMW formally discloses this information will we have confirmation of the actual features and design. As with all upcoming models, it’s always exciting to anticipate what new developments and advancements will be introduced, but until official details are released, these remain speculations.

Safety Features

There is no latest information about the iX7, which is a concept car that is yet to be officially released. However, based on the safety features typically found in BMW vehicles, here are some possible safety features that the iX7 could have:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): BMW typically equips its vehicles with advanced driver assistance features, such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control. These features can help drivers avoid accidents by alerting them to potential hazards and intervening if necessary.

Airbags: The iX7 will get multiple airbags including front, side, and curtain airbags across the cabin. These airbags can help protect the occupants in the event of a collision.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): ABS is a standard safety feature in modern vehicles that helps prevent the wheels from locking up during hard braking, allowing the driver to maintain control of the vehicle and avoid a potential collision.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC): ESC is another standard safety feature that helps keep the vehicle stable during emergency maneuvers or slippery road conditions by adjusting braking and engine power to keep the vehicle on its intended path.

Structural Safety: BMW vehicles generally have strong and rigid structures that are designed to protect the occupants in the event of a crash. The IX7 may use lighter but stronger materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) to increase safety and reduce weight.

It is important to note that the exact safety features of the iX7 are subject to change as the vehicle is still in development and has not yet been released.

FAQ

What is the expected BMW iX7 price?

The BMW iX7 could start at around $110,000 in the U.S. market.

Which electric SUVs will the BMW iX7 contend with?

Rivals will include the Lucid Gravity, Range Rover EV, Cadillac Escalade EV, Mercedes EQS SUV & GMC Hummer EV SUV.

What kind of charging options will the BMW iX7 offer?

The BMW iX7 is expected to be compatible with fast-charging stations, allowing the battery to be charged up to 80% capacity in approximately 40 minutes. However, the exact charging options and specifications will only be confirmed once BMW officially releases this information.

What kind of interior features can we expect in the BMW iX7?

While the exact interior features of the BMW iX7 are still under wraps, it’s speculated that the vehicle will offer a range of high-end features such as a premium sound system, advanced driver assistance system, and a large infotainment display. As a luxury SUV, it’s also expected to provide ample cargo space and three rows of seating.

Final Words

In conclusion, the BMW iX7 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the electric vehicle market. With its rumored features, powerful performance, and luxurious design, it’s expected to make a significant impact in the high-end electric SUV segment.

However, it’s important to remember that all these details are based on speculation and rumors. We eagerly await official information from BMW to confirm these details and provide more insight into what the iX7 will offer.

Until then, we can only imagine the possibilities and look forward to the future of electric vehicles with anticipation.