Top 5 Trending Sports Topics for Podcasters 2024 – What’s Hot Right Now?

With an influx of podcasts in the last couple of years, finding the ones that meet your preferences is quite a challenge. It is not only about the number of podcasts but also about the number of platforms where they can be heard. Therefore, you will certainly have a hard time before picking the best ones.

But if you are a podcaster, or you want to be one, finding something that separates you from the average is even harder. Sometimes, it seems like practically all the niches have been covered already. However, since sports are followed by literally billions from all over the globe, the market is massive and in constant need of fresh content.

Herein, we discuss several trending sports topics a new podcaster should consider.

Key Takeaways:

Current trending sports subjects for podcasters include major sports events, interviews, breaking news, fan engagement segments, and trends analysis.

Each topic has a massive role in the popularity of particular podcasts.

Beginners should consider including them in their proposed program.

Major Sports Events

Covering major sports events is always interesting, and you can be sure millions of people will follow them, regardless of the niche. This is why addressing these subjects, especially if they are trending, is the right way to go.

Probably the best examples of this are:

The NBA playoffs

The FIFA World Cup

While the NBA league itself has a huge following, both in the US and outside, playoffs are the peak of interest it sparks in viewers. That is why you’ll find so many podcasts that cover this subject thoroughly. Not only that, but you will also find non-English podcasts that address this subject.

The FIFA World Cup is a massive competition that has the whole world watching closely and with expectations. While this may seem like a subject podcasts can explore once in four years, podcasters don’t have to limit themselves to this competition.

As with practical competitions, these come with a high number of predictions, like those you can find at FanDuel.

Interviews

Interviews with professional athletes, coaches, members of the medical staff, and so on have gained popularity recently. We are not addressing just those who have a conversation with superstars like Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi, but also interviews of less popular athletes as well.

Why has this become so popular? Well, it is pretty simple. These conversations give a more realistic side to the faces we just see on TV. We can hear about their strivings, fears, interests, and more.

Not to mention that they always have some interesting stories to share with the audience. There are countless examples of athletes who had these conversations on podcasts and who spoke about their experience with some of the biggest names in a particular sport.

Having the second perspective on a narrative we’ve already heard provides interesting insights viewership can use to get a better idea of some events.

Breaking News

Breaking news is some sort of instant hit that will attract a high number of viewers to a podcast. Naturally, this doesn’t mean that most of them will stick with the podcast in the future.

It is up to the podcaster to make things more interesting than other podcasts and keep the viewership as long as possible. However, this is not an easy job. What would make things interesting is podcasters expressing their opinions on particular news. Of course, this doesn’t have to be an expert opinion, but it can certainly make an impact and attract more viewers.

Maintaining the quality of the program is where the real struggle lies. That is why breaking news should be just one segment of the program as a whole.

Maybe it can be at the start of the program, and as soon as the latest news is covered, the podcaster can discuss other things, even those found on this list of ours, why not?

Fan Engagement Segment

The next trend, the fan engagement segment, is already a pivotal segment in numerous popular podcasts, and it is here to say. In a fan engagement segment, fans become a part of the program. This allows them to express their thoughts on a particular topic.

Let us say that some important match occurred, and the podcaster is about to discuss the game in more detail, fans can be brought on to discuss what they think has happened.

All the indicators clearly state the popularity of this concept. It is not just about people who have a chance to speak their minds but also about those who listen. People love hearing the opinions of others, and believe it or not, this is a segment that keeps a lot of podcasts going.

There is even a possibility of the emergence of podcasts that focus solely on this segment, which is an interesting concept.

Trend Analysis

Analyzing different trends always sparks interest among viewers. Going through all the crucial elements of a trend can help people understand all the nuances that make it what it is.

Discussing old trends is another idea. By analyzing older trends in the world of sports, people can understand how the current trends are made. Not to mention that there are a lot of repeating trends.

A good example of that is members of certain teams’ medical staff being guests on a podcast, discussing the latest trends in treating certain injuries. Another good example is guests discussing the form of a team or an individual athlete. These subjects are always multi-layered, and there are a lot of things that need to be discussed, which can easily fill a program.

Summary

By knowing top sports topics podcasters, beginners have a chance of breaking ground and can make a name for themselves. Naturally, success doesn’t come without a lot of hard work and brainstorming. So, you should prepare yourself for that.